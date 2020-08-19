Who Is Ron Meyer's Mistress? Everything To Know About Charlotte Kirk

Their affair is at the center of a major controversy.

Hollywood executive Ron Meyer has officially stepped down from his post at NBCUniversal, all because he was at the center of an attempt at blackmail that would reveal that he had cheated on his then-wife, Kelly Chapman. Instead of being extorted, 75-year-old Meyer admitted to the affair before leaving his job as the head of film at Universal when it became clear that his actions could negatively affect his employer.

Who is Ron Meyer's mistress, Charlotte Kirk?

Ron Meyer revealed that he did have an affair — but not recently.

In a statement he issued about the situation, Meyer did confirm that an affair took place, but that it happened a long time ago. Sources have said that it reportedly took place sometime in 2012, occuring over a few meetups.

“I recently disclosed to my family and the company that I made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me,’’ he said. "Admittedly, this is a woman I had a very brief and consensual affair with many years ago. I made this disclosure because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me into paying them money or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me."

Meyer's mistress is actress Charlotte Kirk.

Though she has yet to speak out about the situation herself, sources close to the situation have identified Meyer's mistress as Charlotte Kirk, a 28-year-old actress from the UK who now lives in the US. She's best known for both writing and starring in The Reckoning, and she also played Nicole Brown Simpson in Nicole and OJ, which is still in production.

Who is Charlotte Kirk? She keeps her personal life private on social media.

Kirk's Instagram is mostly updates on her acting career, as well as professional modeling photos. It doesn't seem like she likes to give too much of an insight into her personal life online, though she will occasionally share glimpses, like photos from her vacations.

Charlotte Kirk has admitted to making "bold moves" in her life.

In an interview in 2018, Kirk shared that she owes her acting career to being persistent.

"It’s taken me more than a few twists and turns to get where I am today," she said. "I’ve made some bold moves, some bad choices, and a few good ones too. It’s not an easy career to pursue. There’s a lot of competition out there, but it’s well worth the effort. So be stubborn, be committed and persist."

Who is Charlotte Kirk dating?

Kirk seems to be dating Neil Marshall, a director she's worked with many times in the past. There's no word on how Marshall feels about her reported affair with Meyer, but if it truly did take place in 2012, it was likely over before they got together.

Kirk has been involved in affairs before.

Last year, Kirk's text messages with Warner Bros. Chairman Kevin Tsujihara leaked, revealing that she'd had an affair with him — and she's also been linked to other producers and executives including Brett Ratner, James Packer, and Avi Lerner. At the time, she released a statement, sharing that she'd been 19 at the time of that particular affair and that a lot has changed since then.

“I acknowledge I may have made some poor choices and I’m sorry for that, but I’ve learned from my mistakes since then and have grown a lot, as a person, as a woman, and as a professional actor,” she said.

