Who Is Lyssa Chapman's Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Leiana Evensen

These two seem so happy together.

Though Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman still has plenty of loyal fans, one of his daughters, Lyssa Chapman, has opted to live a life mostly out of the spotlight. But she does keep fans updated on her personal life through social media, and that includes her love life, which seems to have been going pretty well for the past few years.

Since 2016, Chapman has been with Leiana Evensen, and they've been engaged for the past three years. But Dog's daughter has been mostly off the grid lately.

Who is Lyssa Chapman's girlfriend, Leiana Evensen?

Chapman and Evensen have been engaged since 2017.

In December 2017, Chapman took to Instagram to share that she and Evensen got engaged when her new fiancé popped the question during a trip to Seattle.

"On our Seattle trip this beauty beat me to the punch and asked me to marry her," Chapman wrote at the time. "I'm still in shock. Wondering how I caught the heart of such an amazing soul. Forever won’t be long enough baby."

Chapman's fiancé also lives in Hawaii and loves the outdoors.

Since Evensen seems to live her life privately, like Chapman has chosen to over the last several years, it's hard to say a lot about who she is and what she does. But, like Chapman, she lives in Hawaii, and judging by her Instagram account, it's clear that she loves the beach and the outdoors and describes herself as an "adventurer, explorer, runner, hiker, paddler, and island lover" in her bio.

Leiana Evensen is close to Chapman's children.

Chapman has two daughters from previous relationships: Abbie Mae, 18, and Madalynn Grace, 10. It seems that Evensen is very close to her fiancé's daughters, and she frequently posts about the time she spends with them on social media. Even though she and Chapman aren't married yet, it seems like they're already one big happy family.

Leiana Evensen is a trainer.

Evensen works as a personal trainer at the Oahu Club in Honolulu.

“Lyssa is head over heels in love with Leiana Evensen, who works at The Oahu Club in Honolulu,” a source close to the couple said closer to the beginning of the relationship.

She loves her dog.

Evensen's Instagram is also populated by photos of her dog, Daisy, who seems to join her on many of her adventures on the beach and while hiking.

Leiana Evensen often posts about her love for Lyssa Chapman on Instagram.

On Mother's Day, Evensen dedicated an Instagram post to Chapman, writing about how much she admires her fiancé.

"You are an amazingly strong woman who can conquer anything you put your mind to," she wrote. "I feel so blessed to have you as a partner in life, travel and adventure. You are a BA supermom with a love for life. I’m thankful to do life one step at a time by your side."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.