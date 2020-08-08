Mother Of 5 Is Searching For The Woman Who Saved Her From Dying Of Suicide

She is searching for her guardian angel.

A young mother of five children, who asked to be referred to as Alice, is looking for the woman who saved her from committing suicide in Dublin, Ireland.

Alice told Dublin Live that the woman, who Alice knows as Sarah, saved her from making "the biggest mistake" of her life.

Alice reveals that she was at a train station after a particularly rough day when she made the decision to take her own life.

"I have bad PTSD from years of abuse at the hands of a family member, and had drunk a bottle of gin and then had a seizure, but a guard took me in and they brought me to the station to sober me up," she explained to Dublin Live about the series of events that led her to the train station.

Though Alice reveals that the police were kind to her throughout the situation, she describes feeling "ashamed" that she had to be taken to the police station.

"I"ve never been in trouble like this before," she said.

Alice goes on to explain that when she tried to catch a train home, she found that she had missed the last train which caused her to feel despondent.

"My whole world had shut down, I felt disposable, I felt like nobody wanted me," she described. "The last train had just left, I'd missed it, and the buses weren't running because of COVID. I just took all this as a sign that it was my time to give up."

Fortunately for Alice and her children, a good samaritan was nearby.

"This woman just put her hand out to me and said, 'What's your name? What's your name?" Alice recalls. "She asked me, 'How many kids to you have?' and that, just asking me that simple thing, well it just brought me back. I got down and we talked.

Now, Alice is hoping to find Sarah and thank her for being there "in her darkest hour."

According to Alice, Sarah missed her own train to remain with Alice while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Unfortunately, because of coronavirus restrictions, Sarah was not allowed to accompany Alice to the hospital and Alice doesn't have her phone number.

"I just want to be able to thank her and show her what she's done for me, for my children," she says.

According to Dublin Live, Sarah is a woman from Dublin, Ireland who is in her mid-30s to early 40s.

"She's my guardian angel," Alice said. "Thanks to her kindness, my children have their mother, thanks to her, I can see that there are caring, decent people in the world, and thanks to her, I can see a path to happiness.”

If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers relationships, pop culture, and news topics.