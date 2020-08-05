10 Best Movies About True Scary Stories & Where To Watch Them

Who says the spooks need to be saved for October?

Whenever I think about scary movies, it brings me back to watching them with my family on a Friday night. Because I grew up watching some of the scariest films, my parents have turned me into a horror fanatic.

The movie itself isn’t what excites me. I love being around my closest friends or family with our favorite junk food in our laps. I also enjoy the occasional jump from the person next to me. That means they are really getting into the movie.

Horror movies are a passion of mine. But have you ever watched a movie so sinister that you begin questioning if it can even be real? Well, my friends, your biggest nightmare is very true. Some of the greatest horror movies are based on true scary stories.

Watching these films can be a blast but knowing some of them are factually correct can freak anyone out, including me.

The sheer thought of knowing some of these people endured some of the most gruesome and ungodly experiences will not let you sleep well at night. The cherry on top of it all is finding out these events took place in your town or state.

Best Movies about True Scary Stories

Maybe you’re not much of a horror fan, let alone true horror, but this list of movies will surely make you want to binge-watch some of the classics you missed out on!

The next time you’re in the shower, try not to close your eyes for too long. You never know what might happen.

1. Hounds of Love (2017)

A young girl is held hostage by a literally insane couple. This film is based on the 1986 Birnie murders.

Available on: Hulu, Amazon Prime

2. Ravenous (1999)

Based on true events, this film follows the story of Alfred Packer, a cannibal who admitted to murdering and eating travelers in the Colorado mountains during the winter season.

Available on: Amazon Prime, YouTube

3. The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, real-life paranormal detectives, who are working on a case of a family being terrorized by an ominous demon.

Available on: Vudu, YouTube

4. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

A detective is investigating a homicide case of a priest who performed an exorcism on a young girl.

Available on: Amazon Prime, Vudu

5. Wolf Creek (2005)

The story recounts the true story of backpackers who are terrorized by a sadistic man in an Australian desert.

Available on: Amazon Prime, iTunes

6. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)

This film follows Henry Lee Lucas, a murderer who massacred hundreds of people in the 1980s.

Available on: Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube

7. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile (2019)

In this documentary, Zac Efron portrays American serial killer Ted Bundy, who killed dozens of women in the 1970s.

Available on: Netflix

8. An American Haunting (2005)

This movie is based on the true events of a spirit terrorizing the Bell family and unfortunately leads to the first death in American history by an actual ghost.

Available on: Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube

9. Open Water (2003)

A scuba-diving couple is abandoned by their boat off the coast of the Great Barrier Reef. This movie is based on the real story of Tom and Eileen Lonergan, who went missing after being left behind on a scuba dive.

Available on: Amazon Prime, YouTube

10. The Girl Next Door (2007)

This movie is based on the horrific murder of Sylvia Likens, a 16-year-old who was tortured by her caregiver and the neighborhood children.

Available on: Vudu, YouTube

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers entertainment, astrology, and spirituality topics.