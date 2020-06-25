41 Thursday Quotes To Remind You We're So Close To The Weekend

Friday, I'm coming for ya!

Ah, the sweet smell of the weekend filling the air on a Thursday evening.

Some of us are finishing up our weekly assignments in the office while others are signing off their Slack from home. Either way, you are relieved that tomorrow is Friday, and after your shift is over, freedom from the workplace is right at your doorstep.

I'd like to think of the weekend as a reward for our hard work and perseverance; the influx of emails from the moment you sign on, to the ten-minute phone calls of employees wondering what's going on as if they're job is harder than yours.

Let's face it, Thursday is the salt on a rim of a margarita that is beckoning your lips to press against the cup.

The past few weeks — or rather, months, have flown by with a blink of an eye all thanks to the notoriously disturbing COVID-19.

Since stay at home orders were implemented, people were stuck inside of their homes and wondering when this will all be over.

Well, folks, we're a week away from July and if that doesn't show how time flies, I don't know what will.

I am personally more of a Wednesday kind of gal; I love the middle of the week because it shows how fast I need to complete any assignments and the weekend is peeking over the horizon like a dog glaring at you from the opposite end of the dinner table.

Nonetheless, Thursday is our best friend who never fails to bring a smile to our face. Sure, it's one day away from another full day of work, but as soon as the computers shut down, our towns will not be ready to see us strutting down our neighborhoods rocking our favorite athleisure attire. Cause who wears regular clothes anymore, am I right?

Here are our top 45 Thursday quotes that will remind you the weekend is near!

Funny 'Happy Thursday' Quotes

1. “This must be Thursday. I never could get the hang of Thursdays.”—Unknown

2. “Thursdays are just wannabes. They wannabe Friday but they’re not!”— Unknown

3. “If 40 is the new 30 and 50 is the new 40, why can’t Thursday be the new Friday?”— Unknown

4. “Happy Thursday! You’re only one day away from being two days away from doing the same work you’re doing right now!”— Unknown

5. “Better days are just around the corner. They are called Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!”— Unknown

6. “Nothing screws up your Friday like realizing it's Thursday.”— Unknown

7. “Thursday is my favorite day to plan how I’m going to get out of the plans I already made for the weekend.”— Unknown

8. "Friday just called; she'll be here tomorrow and she's bringing wine!"— Unknown

9. "I wonder how to turn water into wine? Happy Thirsty Thursday!"— Unknown

10. "If TGIF means 'Thank God it's Friday,' then today must be SH*T, 'Sure Happy It's Thursday!"— Unknown

11. “Dear Thursday, are you sure you’re not Friday? Because I could really go for it being Friday today!”— Unknown

12. “Thursday. The most useless day. it only exists as a reminder that it’s been a really long week…and it’s still not over.” —Unknown

13. “People who think Thursday is the new Friday have serious mental problems.” —Unknown

14. “Wednesday is hump day which makes Thursday ‘I wonder if he’ll call’ day.” —Unknown

Inspirational 'Happy Thursday' Quotes

15. "Stay Strong! The weekend is coming soon."— Unknown

16. “Thursday, I forecast as mostly sunny. It’s a much-needed break.”— John Farley

17. “Thursday is end day in weekend. Today you are so tired, will think about how your week was, and how will go on Thursday. With everything that has happened to you, you can either feel sorry for yourself or treat what has happened as a gift. Everything.”— Wayne Dyer

18. “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is you-er than you.”— Dr. Seuss

19. “Today is a new day. Expect great things!”— Unknown

20. “Do one thing every day that scares you.”— Unknown

21. “Life is what we make it, always has been, always will be.”— Grandma Moses

22. “Thursday …Nothing more pleasurable than opening our eyes and realizing that every day, God gives us a chance to try again. Of not looking back. To love, smile, and live!”— Unknown

23. “On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays we use the wave theory; on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays we think in streams of flying energy quanta or corpuscles.”— William Henry Bragg

24. “Some people call it Thursday, I like to call it Friday Eve.”— Unknown

25. “It’s Thursday and it really feels like a Thursday. Sometimes things just work out.”— Demetri Martin

26. “Make each day your masterpiece.”— John Wooden

27. “Don’t count the days. Make the days count.”— Muhammad Ali

28. "Your imagination is your preview of life’s coming attractions.”— Albert Einstein

Thursday Quotes & Sayings

29. “It’s Thursday. I’m breathing. I’m Alive. I’m Blessed. God is Good.”— Unknown

30. "Ta-da! It's Thursday, nearly the weekend!" —Unknown

31. "I see it approaching. The much-awaited, deeply desired, long weekend!"— Unknown

32. “Dignity is the moment you live your dreams, not because of what it will prove or get you.” —Unknown

33. “Thursday, I forecast as mostly sunny. It’s a much-needed break.” —Unknown

34. “Hello Thursday, we say it’s Friday Eve.” —Unknown

35. “Good morning, Happy Thursday! Be someone’s sunshine today.” —Unknown

36. “One of the greatest Happy Thursday quotes for everyone. A small act of kindness can go a long way.” —Unknown

37. “And whether it is Thursday or the day is stormy, With thunder and rain, or the birds attack each other, We have rolled into another dream.” —Unknown

38. "It would be great if you can inspire someone on a Happy Thursday.” —Unknown

39. “It’s Thursday and Friday will be coming soon, just hang in there.” —Unknown

40. “Thursday quotes can be a great inspiration to everyone. Always thank the Lord for all His blessings every day.” —Unknown

41. “You have to value all the things that you have right now. Have a Happy Thursday.” —Unknown

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, love and relationships, and astrology topics.