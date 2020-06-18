319 Would You Rather Questions For Couples To Get To Know Each Other On A Deeper Level

Would you rather...?

Would you rather questions are really good for couples to spark conversation.

When they are good questions, you can really get into it and discuss what you prefer and why.

Sometimes it just takes one wacky would you rather question to break the ice and make you both feel more comfortable with each other.

It's amazing because these questions can show you your similarities and differences really quickly, while also telling you more and more about your partner.

So, below there are many categories of would you rather questions for couples that will spark all sorts of conversation. You have easy questions, hard questions, and flirty questions to choose from.

Just remember that you have to also be ready to answer the same question when you ask it!

Easy would you rather questions

These light would you rather questions are going to help you break the ice in a new relationship or reignite that feeling you have for the opposite.

1. Would you rather stay in or go out for a date?

2. Would you rather get up early or stay up late?

3. Would you rather ask for help or figure it out yourself?

4. Would you rather be rich and famous or just rich?

5. Would you rather spend the day inside or outside?

6. Would you rather watch a comedy movie or a horror movie?

7. Would you rather lose the ability to hear or lose the ability to walk?

8. Would you rather take a vow of celibacy or take a vow of silence?

9. Would you rather go to a bar, a club, a house party, or just stay home?

10. Would you rather be in a bad relationship for the rest of your life or be single for the rest of your life?

11. Would you rather be happy and content but not achieve much or never be satisfied but achieve a lot?

12. Would you rather go to a fancy, expensive restaurant or a cheaper relaxed atmosphere where the food is equally good?

13. Would you rather spend $5,000 on traveling or on a physical item like a TV?

14. Would you rather wear comfortable clothes or fashionable clothes?

15. Would you rather work in an office doing paperwork or outside building something (assuming the pay is the same)?

16. Would you rather volunteer at a homeless shelter or be a tutor for underprivileged kids?

17. Would you rather be the manager of a store with bad employees or be one of the bad employees?

18. Would you rather be the absolute ruler in a tiny country or an important politician among many other important politicians in a large powerful country?

19. Would you rather work a morally questionable job that makes a lot of money or a job that helps a lot of people but doesn’t make much money?

20. Would you rather not shower for a week or not brush your teeth for a week?

21. Would you rather be waited on hand-foot by a jealous partner or split chores 50 / 50 with a trusting partner?

22. Would you rather go on a date to a fancy restaurant that’s quite expensive or a cheap restaurant that’s quite crowded?

23. Would you rather get matching piercings or get matching tattoos?

24. Would you rather jog in the daytime together or take strolls at night?

25. Would you rather play your partner’s favorite sport with them or cheer them as they play it with other people?

26. Would you rather cuddle by a fireplace or cuddle beside a window?

27. Would you rather have your lover be much older or be much younger than you?

28. Would you rather your lover be one who likes to dress comfortably or one who likes to dress fashionably?

29. Would you rather have a partner who wears black all the time or who wears a lot of brightly colored clothes?

30. Would you rather have a partner who’s an extrovert or one who’s an introvert?

31. Would you rather meet your partner’s siblings first or their closest friends first?

32. Would you rather have a partner who obsessed with hugs or who’s obsessed with cuddles?

33. Would you rather go shopping for your significant other alone or go shopping with their best friend?

34. Would you rather live on the same street with your partner or work in the same building with your partner?

35. Would you rather have a partner that always looks nice or a partner that always smells nice?

36. Would you rather your partner had really long hair or no hair at all?

37. Would you rather your partner be one who’s very popular on social media or one who’s very popular in real life?

38. Would you rather be with someone who’s always really late or who’s always really early?

39. Would you rather babysit in place of your partner or babysit with them?

40. Would you rather have a partner with an infectious smile or an infectious laugh?

41. Would you rather video call all day or text each other all night?

42. Would you rather cook something special for them or have them cook something special for you?

43. Would you rather have a partner who loves to spend a lot or a partner who loves to save?

44. Would you rather go skydiving with your lover or go mountain climbing?

45. Would you rather give forehead kisses from your partner or get forehead kisses?

46. Would you rather have a partner who’s a foodie or a partner who hardly ever eats?

47. Would you rather have a partner who takes a lot of selfies or one who takes a lot of pictures of you?

48. Would you rather have a partner who’s very funny or a partner who’s very ambitious?

49. Would you rather have a partner who’s shy or one who makes you feel shy?

50. Would you rather earn more than your significant other or have them earn more than you?

51. Would you rather be with someone who’s feared or someone who’s loved by all?

52. Would you rather have a partner who loves to stay up all night or loves to sleep all day?

53. Would you rather spend your birthday with just your partner or spend it with your partner and some close friends?

54. Would you rather have long walks together or take long drives together?

55. Would you rather give up on your favorite food for three months or not see each other for three months?

56. Would you rather have a really small wedding with them or a really big wedding?

57. Would you rather you both spend the day inside or spend the day outside?

58. Would you rather go jogging together or go to the gym together?

59. Would you rather be proposed to in public or be proposed to in private?

60. Would you rather write love letters for your significant other or write them a song?

61. Would you rather have a lover who’s obsessed with pets or one who doesn’t like pets?

62. Would you rather be with someone who eats healthily or who eats whatever they like but never gains any fat?

63. Would you rather make a gift by hand for your partner’s birthday or purchase it from a store?

64. Would you rather your significant other was an atheist or was a very religious person?

65. Would you rather go somewhere sunny for your vacation or go somewhere really cold?

66. Would you rather have a driver to take you both around or do the driving by yourself all the time?

67. Would you rather give your partner a foot massage or a back massage?

68. Would you rather cook something with a lot of salt for dinner night or cook something with a lot of pepper?

69. Would you rather build a snowman together or roll around in the snow together?

70. Would you rather have a picnic together early in the morning as the sun rises or late in the evening as the sun sets?

71. Would you rather get something expensive and precious for your significant other or something cheap but very thoughtful?

72. Would you rather hold hands in public or have your hands around each other’s waists in public?

73. Would you rather spend the entire day together or have a sleepover at night together?

74. Would you rather be with someone who knows how to play the instrument or someone who knows how to sing?

75. Would you rather do karaoke with your partner or watch your partner do karaoke?

76. Would you rather be with someone with a lot of class or someone with a lot of affluence?

77. Would you rather spend Christmas together or spend the new year together?

78. Would you rather FaceTime each other or Skype each other?

79. Would you rather your partner worked in the army or worked with the navy?

80. Would you rather have a partner who uses glasses or a partner who wears contacts?

81. Would you rather your partner was from your hometown or your partner was from another continent?

82. Would you rather do some cooking together or do some baking together?

83. Would you rather find roses all over the house on date night or find scented candles all over the house?

84. Would you rather report your partner’s wrongdoings to their folks or to their best friend?

85. Would you rather cuddle up all evening indoors or go watch the sunset together outside?

86. Would you rather slow dance to a romantic song together or grind to a fast beat?

87. Would you rather ride bikes side by side or take long walks side by side?

88. Would you rather take the most random selfies with your partner or go to a photo booth?

89. Would you rather you both went on a date dressed corporately or dressed casually?

90. Would you rather go jet-skiing together or go surfing together?

91. Would you rather go to a musical concert together or go to a drama festival together?

92. Would you rather share a bottle of wine together or share the same glass of wine?

93. Would you rather eat something exquisite and different together or eat pizza together?

94. Would you rather buy them a gift for valentine’s day or make them a gift for valentine’s day?

95. Would you rather get a tan at the beach together or go to a tanning salon together?

96. Would you rather go partying together or throw a party at home together?

97. Would you rather go to an art exhibition together or do an art exhibition together?

98. Would you rather dip your toes in the sand at the beach or draw your initials in the sand?

99. Would you rather go for a swim together or relax in a hot tub together?

100. Would you rather see your partner in baggy sweatshirts or in a sexy shirt?

101. Would you rather travel for a living together or travel as a hobby together?

102. Would you rather your partner owned a jet or owned a yacht?

103. Would you rather your partner was a science brainiac or one with an artistic soul?

104. Would you rather your partner has an excellent sense of smell or an excellent sense of hearing?

105. Would you rather your partner drinks only alcoholic drinks or refuses to touch anything that isn’t water?

106. Would you rather your partner had a job that was life-threatening or a job that took up a lot of their time?

107. Would you rather watch Netflix together or watch YouTube videos together?

108. Would you rather listen to jazz music together or listen to blues together?

109. Would you rather rub your partner’s back when they’re sick or rub your partner’s stomach when they’re sick?

110. Would you rather be with someone who works from home or someone who goes to the office every morning?

111. Would you rather get lots of forehead kisses or lots of kisses on the cheeks?

112. Would you rather go to a formal event together or go to a casual event together?

113. Would you rather your partner was one that laughs a lot or one that makes you laugh a lot?

114. Would you rather be with a chef or be with a foodie?

115. Would you rather have your honeymoon somewhere popular and fancy or somewhere unknown and very homely?

116. Would you rather your partner had blue eyes or brown eyes?

117. Would you rather wear matching leather boots or matching sneakers?

118. Would you rather be with someone who stares at you a lot or one who loves to have your attention all the time?

119. Would you rather read a book together or listen to an audiobook together?

120. Would you rather buy a penthouse together or buy a beach house together?

121. Would you rather live in a town together or live in a city together?

Flirty would you rather questions

To spice things up in your relationship, you can try using some very flirty would you rather questions to help each other gain self-confidence.

122. Would you rather get a kiss on the cheeks after the first date or get a kiss on the lips after the first date?

123. Would you rather show a bit of skin when sending a selfie to your crush or show a lot of skin?

124. Would you rather get hugs from the back or get hugs from the front?

125. Would you rather make out on a couch or make out against the wall?

126. Would you rather say something sweet to your partner or say something sexy to your partner?

127. Would you rather run your fingers through your partner’s hair when kissing or across your partner’s face?

128. Would you rather wear something hot to a night party with your partner or wear something hot on a dinner date with your partner?

129. Would you rather get compliments from a lot of people at a club or get compliments from just your crush?

130. Would you rather go out to watch a romantic movie with your crush or stay indoors to watch a romantic movie with your crush?

131. Would you rather try to make your partner jealous of someone or make everyone else jealous of your partner?

132. Would you rather give a sexy massage or get a sexy massage?

133. Would you rather lay in bed waiting for your partner in something sexy or stark naked?

134. Would you rather give a lap dance in public or get a lap dance in public?

135. Would you rather cuddle up with your partner all night or make out with your partner all night?

136. Would you rather be purely physical with someone you like or make a serious commitment to someone you like?

137. Would you rather hold hands with your partner or wrap your arms around your partner?

138. Would you rather hit on someone you like via texting or hit on someone you like face-to-face?

139. Would you rather date a good kisser or date a good lover?

140. Would you rather write a love letter or get a love letter?

141. Would you rather play Spin The Bottle with your crush or 7 Minutes In Heaven with your crush?

142. Would you rather stare into your partner’s eyes or stare at your partner’s lips?

143. Would you rather give a striptease or get a striptease?

144. Would you rather hit on someone much older than you or have someone much older hit on you?

145. Would you rather compliment your partner’s physical features or have your partner compliment your physical features?

146. Would you rather grind your partner on the dance floor or grind your partner in private?

147. Would you rather kiss your partner’s neck when making out or get neck kisses from your partner?

148. Would you rather tease your significant other with suggestive words or tease your significant other with suggestive actions?

149. Would you rather talk dirty to arouse your partner or have your partner talk dirty to arouse you?

150. Would you rather compliment your partner’s butt in public or compliment your partner’s butt in private?

151. Would you rather brush your lips across your crush’s and make it look like an accident or kiss your crush?

152. Would you rather get a flattering statement from your ex or get a flattering statement from a stranger?

153. Would you rather catch your next-door neighbor staring at you all the time or catch your landlord staring at you all the time?

154. Would you rather be known as someone who dresses to kill or be known as a smooth talker?

155. Would you rather throw yourself at a stranger who says all the right words or a stranger who touches you in all the right places?

156. Would you rather have someone rich hit on you or have someone famous hit on you?

157. Would you rather be cuddled by someone you like or be fondled by someone you like?

158. Would you rather exchange a kiss under the stars or while watching the sunset?

159. Would you rather run your hands all over your partner’s body with the lights on or with the lights off?

160. Would you rather go to your partner’s place after the first date or invite your partner home after the first date?

161. Would you rather have a fling with your high school crush or with your celebrity crush?

162. Would you rather hit on a married person or be married and have someone hit on you?

163. Would you rather have several flings or have just one fling?

164. Would you rather suggest a one night stand to your crush or suggest a one night stand to a stranger?

165. Would you rather rub lotion on your partner’s upper body or on your partner’s lower body?

166. Would you rather blow a kiss at your crush from across the room or wink at your crush from across the room?

167. Would you rather place your head on your partner’s shoulders or place your head on your partner’s chest?

168. Would you rather whisper sweet words into your partner’s ears or have your partner whisper sweet words into your ear?

169. Would you rather lean in to kiss your partner every time or have your partner lean in to kiss you every time?

170. Would you rather get on top of your partner’s lap while they’re seated or get on top of your partner while they’re lying down?

171. Would you rather have pillow fights on the bed or wrestle one another on the bed?

172. Would you rather grab your partner’s butt while dancing or grab your partner’s waist while dancing?

173. Would you rather make out with your crush in a bathroom or in a closet?

174. Would you rather sing your heart out to your partner in private or in public?

175. Would you rather wake up to breakfast in bed or have your partner wake up to breakfast in bed?

176. Would you rather shower your partner with gifts or shower your partner with money?

177. Would you rather say “I love you” to your partner or show your partner just how much you love them?

178. Would you rather make your partner moan or make your partner laugh?

179. Would you rather make out in a hotel’s pool or in a hotel room’s balcony?

180. Would you rather sext all day with your partner or sext all night with your partner?

181. Would you rather pin your partner down and cover them with kisses or have your partner pin you down and cover you with kisses?

182. Would you rather be handcuffed to the bed by your lover or handcuff your lover to the bed?

183. Would you rather grind each other on the dance floor or slow dance on the dance floor?

184. Would you rather have a snowball fight together or roll around in the snow together?

185. Would you rather give your partner a back rub or give your partner a foot rub?

186. Would you rather see a cute note from your partner in the morning or get a cute text from your partner in the afternoon?

187. Would you rather read a romantic novel together or watch a romantic movie together?

188. Would you rather plan a surprise road trip with your partner or plan a surprise vacation with your partner?

189. Would you rather flirt with your crush using emojis while texting or using memes while texting?

190. Would you rather wear your partner’s shirt or your partner’s shorts?

191. Would you rather go to a bar with someone you like or go to a bar to meet someone new?

192. Would you rather exchange a quick kiss with a co-worker or with your boss?

193. Would you rather have a random ex still flirting with you or flirt with your favorite ex?

194. Would you rather be the most sought after or have the most sought-after person as a partner?

195. Would you rather be in a serious relationship with a playboy or be in an open relationship with a playboy?

196. Would you rather watch a stranger dance seductively or watch someone you know dance seductively?

197. Would you rather kiss your partner in front of their parents or kiss your partner in front of their friends?

198. Would you rather give a hickey or get a hickey?

199. Would you rather cuddle under a blanket or cuddle beside a fireplace?

200. Would you rather take a long walk side by side with your partner or go on a long drive side by side?

201. Would you rather go to a photo booth at a party together or take silly selfies at home together?

202. Would you rather light candles all over the bedroom or scatter roses all over the bed?

203. Would you rather play a romantic song on a piano for your partner or play a romantic song on a guitar?

204. Would you rather stick your hands under your partner’s shirt or have your partner stick their hands under your shirt?

205. Would you rather chase your crush around at the beach or chase your crush around at a park?

206. Would you rather draw pictures in the sand with your partner or write your initials in the sand with your partner?

207. Would you rather throw water balloons at your crush or spray water with a hose at your crush?

208. Would you rather take a shower with your partner or climb into a bath with your partner?

209. Would you rather kiss your partner’s chin or kiss your partner’s nose?

210. Would you rather watch your partner swim in a sexy bathing suit or have your partner watch you swim in a sexy bathing suit?

211. Would you rather buy a drink for a stranger you find attractive or have a stranger that finds you attractive buy you a drink?

212. Would you rather dance under the moon or dance in pitch darkness?

213. Would you rather tell your partner about your sexual fantasies or have your partner tell you about their sexual fantasies?

214. Would you rather make out in an office chair or make out on an office table?

215. Would you rather buy a really sweet card for your crush or make a really sweet card for your crush?

216. Would you rather write a poem expressing love felt for your crush or read a poem expressing love felt for you?

217. Would you rather send your partner to a spa or give your partner a really good body treatment at home?

218. Would you rather tell your crush they have an amazing body or have your crush tell you that you have an amazing body?

219. Would you rather send a very revealing picture to your crush or get a very revealing picture from your crush?

220. Would you rather turn your partner on with your lips or turn your partner on with your tongue?

221. Would you rather get a naughty nickname from your partner or give a naughty nickname to your partner?

222. Would you rather do a nude photoshoot with your partner or do a nude photoshoot with your partner watching?

Funny would you rather questions

Lightening the mood is another awesome take on would you rather questions because they will make you feel like you can be who you are on the inside as well on the outside.

223. Would you rather roll on your significant other or roll off the bed?

224. Would you rather be with someone really skinny or someone really huge?

225. Would you rather wear your significant other’s underwear or go out with no underwear?

226. Would you rather your significant other looked like a child or acted like a child?

227. Would you rather press a zit on your significant other’s face or watch someone else do it?

228. Would you rather cuddle for five minutes or cuddle for five hours?

229. Would you rather have a partner who talks to their dog or who “listens” to their dog talk?

230. Would you rather have met much later in life or much earlier in life?

231. Would you rather your lover took a vow of celibacy all of a sudden or took a vow of silence all of a sudden?

232. Would you rather watch a badly scripted movie together or watch a comedy together?

233. Would you rather your partner didn’t brush for a week or didn’t shower for a week?

234. Would you rather have a partner who eats really fast in public or one who chews really noisily in public?

235. Would you rather find out your partner just gave birth to a baby or has twins from their last relationship?

236. Would you rather your partner had a much bigger head or a much smaller head?

237. Would you rather your partner had a house that looked bad or a house that smelt bad?

238. Would you rather your partner was the richest garbage man in the world or the poorest banker in the world?

239. Would you rather have a partner with a really squeaky voice or one with a crooked voice?

240. Would you rather have a very mischievous partner or have a very boring partner?

241. Would you rather be with someone who’s very lazy and dirty or someone who’s a clean freak?

242. Would you rather your partner was always overdressed to places or was always underdressed?

243. Would you rather have a partner who likes to scream and throw a tantrum when upset or a partner who easily breaks down and starts to cry when upset?

244. Would you rather be with someone who snores really loudly when asleep or someone who sleeps like a dead person?

245. Would you rather be with a computer geek or be with someone who has no idea on how to use technology?

246. Would you rather your partner was really hairy or didn’t have a single hair on them?

247. Would you rather you bend down to kiss your significant other because of their height or stand on your tiptoe to kiss your significant other?

248. Would you rather your partner was really tall and chubby or your partner was really short and trim looking?

249. Would you rather your partner looked weak but was actually really strong or looked strong but was actually really weak?

250. Would you rather have quadruplets with your partner or have twins?

251. Would you rather your partner was a millionaire but a moron or was really broke but a genius?

252. Would you rather have a partner who never shaves or a partner who never uses deodorant?

253. Would you rather be with someone with a fat tummy or someone with a hairy tummy?

254. Would you rather have pillow fights together or food fights?

255. Would you rather kiss your partner after they ate a clove of full garlic or after they told you they hadn’t brushed in a week?

256. Would you rather dance together under the sun or under the rain?

257. Would you rather be with someone who snores loudly or who talks in their sleep?

258. Would you rather have a partner who sings in the shower or who sings while on the toilet seat?

259. Would you rather be with someone who always eats with their hands or someone who doesn’t know how to use a fork and a knife?

260. Would you rather be with someone with zero fashion sense or someone with an outdated fashion sense?

261. Would you rather be with someone who laughs really loudly or someone who laughs really weirdly?

262. Would you rather steal your partner’s shirt or steal your partner’s shorts?

263. Would you rather wear your partner’s underwear or wear your dirty underwear?

264. Would you rather tickle your partner till they start to laugh hysterically or tickle them till they start to cry?

265. Would you rather date a comedian or date a clown?

266. Would you rather have a partner with horrible dancing skills or one who’s too hyper when they dance?

267. Would you rather be with someone who smells funny or someone who likes to smell you?

268. Would you rather draw a mustache over your partner’s face when they’re asleep or rub lipstick all over their mouth when they’re asleep?

269. Would you rather try on your partner’s clothes or have your partner try on your clothes?

270. Would you rather lick your partner all over or kiss your partner all over?

271. Would you rather be with someone who eats a lot or someone who plays with their food?

272. Would you rather sit on your partner to prevent them from leaving or tie your partner to prevent them from leaving?

Hard would you rather questions

And of course, there are lots of other would you rather questions that can spark some very controversial discussions between you and your partner.

273. Would you rather die for your lover or have a lover who’s willing to die for you?

274. Would you rather get the silent treatment or hurl words at each other when upset?

275. Would you rather your partner was one who turned everything into a competition or one who was a sore loser?

276. Would you rather find a soul mate and have all your friends hate him or find a soul mate that hates all your friends?

277. Would you rather let your partner go through your WhatsApp texts or go through your Facebook messenger texts?

278. Would you rather have a partner who never has your time or a partner who’s quite clingy?

279. Would you rather your partner had a tattoo with the initials of his ex-wife or his ex-girlfriend?

280. Would you rather get married and never have kids or have kids and never get married?

281. Would you rather your partner loved your friends and hated your family or loved your family and hated your friends?

282. Would you rather see your partner only on the weekdays but at work or only on the weekends at home?

283. Would you rather be with a soldier or be with a terrorist?

284. Would you rather still be in contact with your ex or find out your significant other was still in contact with their ex?

285. Would you rather lose all your selfies or lose all your pictures with your significant other?

286. Would you rather your partner drove a rickety car or your partner didn’t have a car at all?

287. Would you rather be with someone that talks a lot or someone who likes to keep things bottled up inside?

288. Would you rather be with someone who’s very proud or someone with low self-esteem?

289. Would you rather commit a crime with your lover or turn your lover in for a crime they committed?

290. Would you rather your partner’s mother didn’t like you or your partner’s father didn’t like you?

291. Would you rather serve burnt food for you both to eat or half-cooked food for you both to eat?

292. Would you rather have a partner who thinks a lot or a partner who could never think for themselves?

293. Would you rather have a partner who’s antisocial or a partner who likes to be friends with everyone?

294. Would you rather have a partner who gets jealous all the time or a partner who makes you jealous all the time?

295. Would you rather watch a horror movie together or watch a tragic movie together?

296. Would you rather get a terrible gift for your birthday or no gift at all?

297. Would you rather be with someone who’s a vegetarian or someone who’s trying to get you to be a vegetarian?

298. Would you rather your partner dumped you or you dumped your partner?

299. Would you rather watch your partner dance with someone else or dance with your partner, even though you suck at it?

300. Would you rather meet your partner’s parents first or have your partner meet your parents first?

301. Would you rather you both worked in the same office but earn peanuts or work in different countries and earn seven-digit salaries?

302. Would you rather your partner had a lot of friends of the opposite gender or they had no friends at all?

303. Would you rather be with someone who has to go to bed late every night or one who has to get up early every morning?

304. Would you rather your partner was a celebrity with a lot of money but fans of the opposite sex, or your partner was unsuccessful and broke?

305. Would you rather live in a slum with your significant other or move into a decent place alone?

306. Would you rather abandon your partner to suffer the consequences of their sins or suffer with your partner?

307. Would you rather your partner worked for an ex they broke up with or worked for someone who hurt them the past?

308. Would you rather have a partner who was always stressed at work or a partner who constantly brings home all the stress of the day to pour it out on you?

309. Would you rather be with someone who’s always on their phone or someone who’s always going through your phone?

310. Would you rather date someone who likes to stay alone a lot or someone who enjoys the company of people a lot?

311. Would you rather be failures together or go your separate ways and become very successful?

312. Would you rather lie to them to protect their feelings or tell them the truth and hurt their feelings?

313. Would you rather share some bad news with your partner or have them find out at a later date on their own?

314. Would you rather have a partner who messes up the toilet occasionally or one who flares up at the slightest mess they notice in the toilet?

315. Would you rather your partner was broke and didn’t tell anyone or your partner was broke and told only a close friend of the opposite sex?

316. Would you rather your partner broke an arm or broke a leg?

317. Would you rather your partner had a terrible addiction they couldn’t drop or your partner had a terrible addiction that they refused to believe was bad?

318. Would you rather have a significant other who was too romantic and sweet or one who didn’t know how to be romantic and sweet?

319. Would you rather your partner was an extremely rich person doing a shady business or a wretched person in a legal profession?

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.