What Do Deams About Falling Mean?

Your dream about falling may be common, but the meaning is specific to your life.

You just had another dream about falling, so what does that mean? It's one thing to know that dreams about falling are amongst the most common types of dreams, but what does it mean for you individually?

It happens to all of us. You’re sleeping and you suddenly jolt up to look around you to see if you are in bed or sitting on concrete.

Although the falling dream itself is common, the spiritual meaning of the dream and the type of fall differs for each individual.

One explanation for why people dream about falling, according to author Cathleen O’Connor PH.D., is psychological.

What do dreams about falling mean, spiritually?

It can mean that as your body begins to relax, your heart rate drops and you begin to fall asleep, this could trigger a “falling” dream.

O’Connor also observes that, symbolically, this could mean that the dreamer is experiencing something in their life that is causing them to feel as if they are not in control.

Dreams about falling can expose which areas of your life you feel most anxious about. The falling dream could symbolize vulnerability and could be an insight that you need to manage your worries in your waking life in better ways.

Having a falling dream does not always mean that you completely hit the ground. You could also have dreams about yourself tripping and you would still wake up jerking in the same manner.

To dream about yourself could mean that you feel stuck or “tripped-up” in your real life. It could symbolize that you are finding issues with something that you are planning and you feel as though you are making matters worse for yourself.

This dream could also mean that you are experiencing a sudden change in your life and you do not know how to handle it.

To dream that you are losing your balance could mean that you have a lot of options in your waking life and you are having issues with making a final decision.

This type of dream could also mean that you are trying to find some type of balance in your waking life.

You could feel like you are being pulled in every direction, you are constantly tipping the scale and you are craving a time where you feel like everything in your life is neutral. This could apply to you wanting justice for a situation as well.

Dreaming that you are losing your balance could mean that there is a situation in your life that has not yet been resolved and you feel a deep need to get justice for it.

Dreaming about heights and falling from large heights symbolizes new excitement and adventures that you may encounter soon.

When someone is looking for a fun new thrill in the waking world, the most common thought is to go skydiving.

Clearly it is the same in the dream world. To dream about heights could also mean that you should be expecting to face some obstacles soon.

The bigger the height, the bigger the obstacle. The more you prepare for these obstacles and they are no longer worrying you, the height in your dreams may get smaller or the dreams may stop altogether.

To dream that you are afraid of falling could symbolize insecurity and anxiety.

There is an underlying fear of inferiority and you may even be having some fears about what is going to come next for you.

You could also be dreaming about being afraid of falling because you are afraid of failing at some or every aspect of your life.

You fear not being good enough, so the fall scares you because you are not confident enough in your ability to land on your own two feet.

Dreams about falls that never seem to end are the scariest. When I have these types of dreams, I have to get out of bed and appreciate having my feet planted on the ground.

To dream about a fall that is never-ending represents that you feel you are losing control.

There is a situation in your life where you are so used to being the boss and calling the shots, but that is changing now.

You may fear that this will bring about failure and disharmony that you may not ever be able to escape, hence, the reason why the fall never seems to have an end.

What you are wearing in these dreams can also help you identify where it is that you are feeling the most anxiety in your life.

If you have on business clothing, then work will be where you face the most anxiety and what is likely the cause of these strange, yet common dreams.

If you are wearing pajamas or lounge clothes, then your home life could be the cause. It differs for each individual.

Another factor to take into consideration when you have dreams about yourself falling is: were you pushed?

If someone pushed you in your dream, this person could be the reason for your anxiety and uneasiness.

This person could make you feel as though you are required to do things that you are not ready or prepared for.

If someone pushes you in your dream and you know them in your waking life, it may be time to re-evaluate your relationship with them.

Although certain types of dreams are common, their meanings ultimately depend on the dreamer.

Analyze your dreams and make connections to your waking life. This way, you will get the perfect analysis that fits your life.

Sarah Jones-Smith can hardly ever remember any of her dreams.

When she does, she makes sure to interpret them in ways that fit her life. She enjoys documenting her dreams and writing about the meanings of common dreams.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Sarah Jones-Smith is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationships.