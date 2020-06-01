Who Is Bill DeBlasio's Daughter? Everything To Know About Chiara De Blasio, Who Was Arrested At A Manhattan Protest

She's actually quite an accomplished young lady!

Protests against the murder of George Floyd have popped up all over the United States — and, indeed, all over the world. However, New York City has been the nexus for some of the loudest, and most attended, protests in the country.

While New York City mayor Bill De Blasio has condemned the protesters, he certainly couldn't have expected that his own daughter would be amongst one of the many protestors that would be arrested yesterday.

Who is Bill De Blasio's daughter, Chiara De Blasio?

Let's take a look at what we know about her.

She is the daughter of De Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray.

Chiara De Blasio is the daughter of the New York City mayor, Bill De Blasio, and his wife, Chirlane McCray. McCray, who is African-American, is a writer, editor, and activist who is considered one of the Mayor's closest advisers. McCray is also the chair of the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and leads ThriveNYC. Chiara and her brother, Dante, were raised in the Brooklyn suburb of Park Slope.

She is accomplished in her own right.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Chiara De Blasio attended the prestigious Beacon School, where she graduated with a 3.4 GPA. She then went on to Santa Clara University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in sociology. She is currently the program coordinator of Feminists for Justice in Santa Clara, CA.

Her private life remains private — few people know if she's dating anyone — and, shortly after her father became mayor, she deleted all her social media accounts.

She has been vocal about her mental health struggles in the past.

In 2013, shortly before her father took office, Chiara De Blasio made a video — which you can see above — in which she went into heartbreaking detail about her struggles with depression. Her mental health struggles led to her abusing alcohol and drugs beginning in high school, and she said that those addiction struggles got worse when she went to college. Chiara De Blasio has been sober since she was 19 years old.

She was recently arrested at a Manhattan protest.

On May 30, 2020, at about 10:30 p.m. local time, Chiara De Blasio was arrested after reportedly blocking traffic at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan. According to a source, the protest in the area was getting raucous. “That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops. There were thousands of people in that area at that time,” reports said.

The NYPD Sergeant's Union tweeted all the details of Chiara De Blasio's arrest.

Ed Mullins, the head of the NYPD Sergeant's Union, has been very critical of De Blasio and his reign, which is why many people felt that his tweeting of Chiara De Blasio's arrest was a political move — and not necessarily a legal one. “How can the NYPD protect the city of NY from rioting anarchist when the Mayor's object throwing daughter is one of them. Now we know why he is forbidding Mounted units to be mobilized and keeping the NYPD from doing their jobs,” they wrote, in a tweet that was subsequently flagged for violating Twitter's rules (because it contained private information) and was subsequently deleted.

Wow. The Official Twitter page for the Sergeants Benevolent Association, a major union for the New York Police Department, just doxed Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter.



The tweet appears to have been removed by Twitter. pic.twitter.com/kIq3LSK9tb — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) June 1, 2020

Mayor De Blasio spoke out about his daughter's arrest.

It didn't take long for Mayor De Blasio to speak up about his daughter's arrest. Chiara De Blasio, who is reportedly going to be charged with unlawful assembly, got her father's support. "I knew she believed in peaceful protest. I knew she had participated a few nights ago, but in a peaceful manner. If I had known my daughter was arrested I would've been the first to say something. I trust my daughter ... she cares for other people. She believes she was following the instructions of the police officers," he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.