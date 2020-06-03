20 Best Running Shoes For Women

These will put a pep in your step.

Running is one of the few sports we can do just about anywhere.

Since gyms and sporting facilities are closed until coronavirus quarantine is over, I find myself going for jogs more than ever before. It’s the perfect way to de-stress and helps me literally run from all life’s problems for at least 45 minutes a day.

It seems everyone has caught the running bug, too. Every time I glance out my window, I see some poor jogger braving the heat to get their daily cardio in. It’s like January all over again when everyone’s New Year’s resolutions ignited a new love for the gym!

If you’re using quarantine to kickstart your marathon training, do some speed sprints, or just get out for a light sweat-sesh, you’ll need the perfect shoes whatever workout you choose. Having the right sneakers will improve your performance and prevent injury.

Here are the best running shoes for women.

There are plenty of styles to choose from, as well as which shoes work best for specific terrains, shoe size, and fitness goals.

For trails

1. ASICS GEL-Venture 7 Trail Running Shoe

ASICS is a staple in any runners wardrobe. This pair from their GEL-Venture series are specially designed for shock absorption which is key when running on rough, uneven terrain.

(Walmart, $83+)

2. Adidas Explorer Trail-Running Sneaker

For trail grip with a little extra ankle support, these sneakers are the perfect fit. The high-rise will stop your ankle from twisting as you wind your way through dirt tracks.

(Nordstrom Rack, $59.97)

For wide feet

3. Brooks Women’s Launch 6 Running Shoe

Wearing narrow shoes can constrict your arches and cause blisters on the sides of your feet. These shoes are lightweight and will give wider feet some needed wiggle room.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. ASICS Women's GEL-Kinsei 6 Running Shoe

These wide-based shoes are also great if you have high arches and wide feet. High arches can cause pain in the base of the foot because of an unequal weight distribution which is also a problem associated with wearing narrow shoes. This pair of sneakers combat both of these issues.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

For low drop

5. Merrell Women's Bare Access Flex 2 Sneaker

Zero drop shoes allow you to replicate your foot’s natural position without having to go barefoot. This gives the best support for your runs, no matter the distance. This pair gives stability without arching your foot.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. ALTRA Women's Escalante 2 Road Running Shoe

It’s possible to combine zero drop technology and comfort — and that’s just what Altra has done here. They give the cushioning support that some low drop shoes lack without compromising the drop of the shoe.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

For support

7. ASICS Women's Gel-Kayano 25 Running Shoe

Any shoe in ASICS’ Kayano series offers amazing support. If you’re injury-prone or susceptible to joint pain, I suggest this pair for extra cushioning and durability.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Nike Zoom Winflo 6 Sneaker

People who suffer from over-pronation when running love this Nike sneaker! The supportive mid-part of the sole buttresses the arch and keeps it from collapsing.

(Nordstrom Rack, $64.97)

For affordability

9. Skechers S Sport Resse Performance Athletic Shoes

Don’t you love it when a pair of sneakers are stylish, practical, and affordable? This pair has a flexible base for all your running needs, and comes in summery white and lavender shades.

(Target, $39.99)

10. Fila Memory Exolize Running Sneaker

For cheap but quality running options, these memory foam sneakers give support and comfort for a bargain. They’re also made from mesh and are so breathable for summer jogs.

(Sierra, $29.99)

For recovery

11. ONE Women's Clifton 6 Running Shoe by HOKA ONE

If you’re recovering from an injury or just getting into running, this pair is both lightweight and cushioning. You won’t feel the impact of your stride, which is good news for your injury.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. 361 Degrees Women’s Meraki Training Shoes

I struggle with knee pain because of an IT band injury I had a couple of years back, so I don’t run long distances anymore. But I find this pair so supportive for quick jogs or days where I’m on the treadmill.

(Walmart, $79.95)

For road running

13. Mizuno Women's Wave Sky 2 Running Shoe

For neutral runners who prefer jogging on sidewalks or roads, this pair is durable and lightweight. They have a lot of cushioning too, so your feet won’t wear down when pounding the pavement.

(Target, $74.25)

14. Brooks PureFlow 7 Running Shoe

This pair is all about putting a spring in your step. The bouncy cushioning makes it perfect for road running as your stride will be elongated by the bounce-back rather than weighed down.

(Brooks Running, $90)

For long distance

15. Brooks Women’s Ghost 12 Running Shoe

Marathon runners love this Brooks sneaker. It has a segmented crash pad that absorbs the shock from impact. This is so useful as your feet begin to get heavy after long distances.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 Sneaker

If you’re a neutral runner, these Nike sneakers are designed especially for your feet. They’re also extremely durable, according to reviews, and are great for long-distance running.

(Nike, $140)

For speed running

17. Nike Women's Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2

The curved sole on these sneakers promotes a rocking motion that will launch your stride and keep you light on your toes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit

These are similar to the Zoom Pegasus sneakers, but their extra cushioning makes for an even softer landing at high speed. Sprints can wear down the soles of sneakers, so this pair is extra durable.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

For casual jogging

19. ASICS GEL-Contend 5 SL Walking Shoe

If you’re more into a brisk walk than an intense run, these sneakers are comfortable and supportive. They also have a removable sock liner so you can easily keep them fresh and clean.

(Walmart, $88)

20. Saucony Women’s Cohesion 11

For beginner joggers, you might want something a little heavier to build leg strength. These sneakers are not as lightweight as other running shoes, but will give extra comfort and durability.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

