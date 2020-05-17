It's a good time to reflect on things we'll appreciate.
By Brittany Christopoulos
In moments of chaos, devastation, and uncertainty, it’s easy to forget the simple things we’re lucky to have and take for granted, because we’re so consumed with fear and panic.
It doesn’t matter how much of a nightmare of a reality we’re living in. What matters is that you’re acknowledging what sucks and what’s actually really great.
In a time when we aren’t guaranteed tomorrow, it’s important to reflect on the good things we have and show our appreciation for them.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve really taken the time to focus on the things I’ve taken for granted and have made it a priority to vocalize my appreciation for these blessings.
Here are 40 things you should never take for granted.
1. Having a bed to sleep on
And a roof over your head.
2. Having the same “boring” schedule every day during the week
At least you’re alive to live through it.
3. Having the ability to shower
Even if it isn’t the perfect temperature.
4. The food stocked in your fridge
Even if you don’t like it.
5. Having a job
Whether you like it or not.
6. The ability to hug somebody, even if it makes you uncomfortable
Sometimes physical contact is all we need to feel better.
7. Your health
That's a given.
8. Waiting in line at a grocery store
Now that grocery shopping is even worse, don’t you miss it?
9. Going out with friends
Even when you don’t feel like it.
10. Commuting to work
Even our daily drive is something we can take for granted.
11. Human connection, even if it breaks your heart
The happiness, joy, and comfort make it all worth it.
12. Running for errands
With your mom, friends, boyfriend, or anyone.
13. Spontaneity
Spontaneous moments are beautiful.
14. The things that entertain you
This includes, books, movies, art, and music.
15. Your education
Even if it doesn’t lead you to where you want to be in life.
16. Ever-changing weather patterns
We often forget how beautiful the changes in weather can be.
17. The clothes in your closet
Even if they’re out of style or dated.
18. Alone time
We all need some.
19. Holding a baby
The innocence is so pure and comforting.
20. Going to a movie theater to see a new movie for the first time
What a thrill and simple joy it is!
21. Getting older
We are so lucky to live to see another year.
22. Picking up fast food on the way home after a stressful day
Just because you didn’t feel like cooking.
23. Your career
No matter what stage you’re in.
24. Dancing all your inhibitions away
And doing it with your friends.
25. Having a bad day
Every day is valuable.
26. Doing something with your dad you really don’t want to do
But you do it to make him happy and spend time with him.
27. Seeing waves crash against the shore
Gorgeous sight.
28. Family dinners
Even if they are loud, crazy, awkward, and a tight fit.
29. Belting your heart out with your friends
Either on a long drive or at the club.
30. Not getting an Uber or cab
And having to walk for a long time.
31. Having to wait to get into a club
Or get a table at a restaurant.
32. Going to a concert to feel the rush of live music
Even if someone tall is blocking your view.
33. Watching the sunset
From any destination in the world.
34. Fresh air
Taking a deep breath.
35. Having a good visit with someone you care about
Or even someone you aren’t close with.
36. Someone canceling plans
Or running late for a date.
37. Falling in love
Even if it’s with the wrong person.
38. Opportunity
No matter how new, scary, challenging, or daunting. Try anything and everything you possibly can, because you’ve been lucky enough for it to be a possibility.
39. Saying “I love you”
To someone or everyone you’re close to.
40. All of these wonderful things together
And how lucky you are to have them all.
I won’t lie, writing this list made me extremely emotional. I found myself typing it with tears streaming down my face and a heaviness in my chest.
What I wouldn’t do to have the ability to do these things right now. It really put things into perspective for me, and I hope you can find the power and strength to create a list of your own.
Things will calm down and they will get better. But whenever we finally get some normalcy again, please remember not to take these things for granted ever again.
We will have lived through a horrible time and if that can’t help you see with more clarity and appreciation for the great things we’re lucky to have, nothing will.
I hope you find a way to come out of this darkness and see the bright light on the other side. There may be a flicker, but it’s still a start. Hang in there.
Brittany Christopoulos is a writer who focuses on self-care, mental health, and health and wellness. For more of her mental health content, visit her Twitter page.
This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.