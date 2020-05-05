Who Is Natalie Wood's Daughter, Natasha Wagner? Meet The Woman Behind The New HBO Documentary

This new documentary gives us a glimpse into the the late actress' personal life.

Almost 40 years after legendary actress Natalie Wood's untimely and unexpected death, her story is being told — this time from the perspective of someone very close to her.

Wood's daughter, Natasha Wagner, is teaming up with HBO to share Wood's story from a new perspective, and it definitely sounds like it's going to be interesting.

Who is Natalie Wood's daughter, Natasha Wagner?

Here's what you need to know ahead of the documentary's release on May 5.

Natalie Wood died in 1981 at the age of 43.

On November 29, 1981, Wood was found floating in the Pacific Ocean near Catalina after supposedly falling from her yacht while sailing with husband Robert Wagner. The full story of what happened to Wood has never been discovered, although the coroner's office did determine it was an "accidental drowning" the following day, with evidence that Wood had likely tried to climb back onto the boat.

Now, a new documentary is out about Wood on HBO.

Titled Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, the documentary is told from Wagner's point of view about her life with her mother until her death when Wagner was 11 years old.

"Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind explores actor Natalie Wood’s life and career through the unique perspective of her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, and others who knew her best," says the documentary's description. "The film features previously unseen home movies, photographs, diaries, letters and artifacts, as well as intimate interviews with her friends, family, co-stars and colleagues; re-examining her personal and professional triumphs and challenges, which have often been overshadowed by her tragic death at age 43."

But who is Natalie Wood's daughter? Natasha Wagner is also an actress.

Much like Wood, Wagner grew up to be an actress herself, and she may have had some roles that you'd recognize her from. She's had guest starring roles in shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ally McBeal, and Chicago Hope, and may best be known for her roles in movies including High Fidelity, Lost Highway, and Urban Legend.

She is married and has a child.

Today, Wagner is married to Barry Watson, who played Matt Camden in 7th Heaven, and this year, they'll celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. They have one daughter together, Clover Clementyne Watson, and it seems that Wagner is living out of the spotlight these days, as she hasn't seemed to have taken on an acting role since 2017.

She wants people to know what a brave woman her mother was.

In a recent interview, Wagner opened up about what she most wanted people to take away from the new documentary about her mother.

"There are a lot of elements people didn't know," she said. "She was such a savvy businesswoman. She fought for equal pay for women. She believed in the LGBTQ community; she was such a devoted mother. A lot of people are saying they're learning so much from this documentary about her so that was really important for us to show what a courageous and bold woman she was."

This isn't the first time she's spoken out about Wood.

In an earlier interview in 2016, Wagner also shared more positive memories about her mom.

“She was hilarious,” she said. “She was always so funny. She would walk into our house and everything would be better. If she walked into a room and it was sepia, it suddenly became bright colors. My mom and my dad were always laughing at each other’s jokes. Her laugh was this deep ‘HAHAHA!’ She would always say to my dad: ‘Oh R J, just stop it! I can’t! Just stop it!’”

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.