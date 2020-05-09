Don't be scared.

Is death predictable? Death is a scary thing to think about let alone talk about or get signs that it’s coming.

At least for some people, this is the case. Some people aren’t afraid of death or their expiration date or their life beyond the grave.

If you really think about it, it’s completely natural and something that we’re all supposed to go through.

Are there spiritual signs that death is near?

Some people believe that there are.

Death is typically something that can be seen coming by those who pass away from old age or sickness.

It’s sad but it also gives time for their loved ones to adjust to the impending loss.

Sometimes death is a surprise that is even harder to accept for loved ones.

In other rare cases, some people can feel or see or experience signs that death is coming.

This doesn’t necessarily mean death for them per say, it could just mean death in their life in some capacity.

It doesn’t even have to be a person whose death is being foreshadowed or foreseen. It could be a hamster or a dog. Still very sad, but less traumatic.

It’s interesting to hear and read about the different kinds of spiritual signs or feelings that people get.

It isn’t even like an angel of death comes out of nowhere to let you know that you’re dying or your friend is dying.

It’s not necessarily that you went and got a tarot card reading and picked an unlucky card predicting your imminent death in the near future.

It’s not that obvious, at least all the time.

Oftentimes they are just feelings that people get about or around the sicknesses that people are experiencing that lets others know that that individual is closer to death than life.

There are specific ways that people have experienced being able to tell that death is near. Look out for these in your own life.

Sometimes doctors or nurses who are treating ill and dying patients say that they can feel that death is near.

It most likely has to do with the fact that they know death is near considering they have the facts and test results to back up the assumption of someone dying.

They do say that they can feel the sadness and cold temperature and gloominess around someone about to pass away though.

People that actually go through the feeling and experience of death themselves have said, before they died of course, that they go through two types of transitions; physical and spiritual.

They can physically feel themselves slipping and their bodies shutting down. They spiritually can sense their soul and persona slowly fading from their body.

Often, people who experience near-death experiences or have actually died and been revived say that they have out-of-body experiences where they can see their bodies lying there, unable to do anything about it.

People who are going through death tend to lose their appetite or feel weak, their bodies shiver.

They lose awareness, they have no control over their bodies, and many other things that are able to show others around them that their time is approaching fast.

It is interesting to hear about people who are getting close to death and their spiritual experiences.

A lot of times, they see spirits of those who passed on before them. They may see loved ones coming to guide them to the other side of life, or any number of other spirits appearing to them.

These people have spiritual languages or words that come to them and mess with their minds and make it look like those people are going a little bit crazy.

Some people even have dreams about death in their future or someone else’s.

Dreams aren’t necessarily a guarantee of what is to come in the future, but they can be accurate sometimes. I guess you never really will know until death or something comes true to prove it.

Who knows what you may experiences in your life as your time comes.

If the death you're wondering about involves a loved one, remember that you’re not alone.

Others have gone through spiritual experiences that seem to predict death is near, and even though it feels sad, it's part of the process we all eventually will go through.

