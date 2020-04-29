5 Things To Consider Before Adopting A Pet During COVID-19

Are you really ready for this commitment?

By Unwritten

COVID-19 has taken a toll on our everyday lives, but fostering or adopting a pet during the pandemic can have a variety of health benefits. Moreover, many people have taken to adopting pets now to keep them company and bring them hope in the midst of the Coronavirus.

If you want to adopt a pet now, though, here are five things you should consider before you commit to caring for a furry friend.

1. Can you train your pet now?

With the Coronavirus making traditional pet training classes off-limits, you have to get creative with pet training options. Fortunately, there are many online training sessions that certified vets and pet trainers conduct.

Though nothing can replace in-person training sessions, these online sessions can still benefit your new pet. Your pet can learn toilet training and how to respond to your commands and can even participate in Dog Crates training, all from the comfort of your own home.

2. Can you fully care for your pet?

When you foster or adopt a pet, it’s important for you to be able to care for all of their basic needs. Not only do you need to be present to give your pet food, water, playtime, and love, but you also need to maintain proper hygiene for both you and your pet during the pandemic.

Wash your hands before and after you touch your pet, and put a plan in place for them in case you contract COVID-19. It’s important that your pet has somewhere to go if you end up with the Coronavirus, so see if your friends or family would be willing to help you out in an emergency.

3. Will your current pets get along with your new pet?

If you’re considering adopting a pet and have other pets at home, make sure that your current pets will get along with a new animal friend. If you can, take your current pets with you to the adoption center, and let them meet the pet you want to adopt.

You’ll also need to consider your pet’s temperament and decide whether you should adopt a pet of the same species or if your pet will be calm if you branch out. Making sure that your pets get along is especially important now, because you’ll all constantly be at home together!

4. Are you financially stable enough for a pet?

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re in a recession, so consider your financial state before you choose to adopt a pet. Your pet will need vaccinations, micro-chipping, deworming, pet food, a carrier, and of course, toys.

You can also purchase pet insurance as well, in case your pet has to make a trip to the emergency vet. Just make sure that you can afford all of the expenses before you adopt!

5. Does the type of pet that you want fit your lifestyle?

When you’re thinking of adopting a pet, make sure that the pet you choose matches your lifestyle. This is especially important if you want a dog, because different breeds have different grooming and exercise requirements.

Some animals, like cats or smaller dogs, prefer sleeping all day or taking leisurely walks, while larger dogs require a lot of physical activity. If you choose to adopt a dog, buy a dog DNA test to get an idea of your dog’s physical activity requirements, dietary needs, and temperament.

The test can also tell you if your dog is prone to any genetic disorders. Just keep in mind how your new pet will fit into your life, especially with the Coronavirus keeping everyone at home.

Many people are using their time in quarantine to adopt or foster pets, but if you’re considering getting a pet of your own, make sure that you can fully care for your new furry friend.

If you answer “yes” to all five of these questions, congratulations — you’re ready to adopt your new best friend!

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.