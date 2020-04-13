Al Roker's Daughter Is Engaged! Who Is Courtney Roker's Fiancé, Wesley Laga?

Looks like Courtney Roker is getting hitched!

He's best known for his long career as being one of the most famous weathermen in the world on the Today show, and now, Al Roker's daughter is about to walk down the aisle.

Courtney Roker is officially engaged to boyfriend Wesley Laga, so it looks like Al's about to become a father-in-law sooner rather than later.

But who is Courtney Roker's fiancé, Wesley Laga?

Here's what you need to know about Laga.

Courtney and Laga announced their engagement over the weekend.

Courtney shared the good news with an Instagram post featuring a photo of the happy couple and her new ring, revealing that they had been planning a trip to Paris that got canceled because of the coronavirus, but they were able to share this magical moment anyway.

"Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason. We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold," she wrote. "Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV. I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon! Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you."

Courtney's been sharing a lot of their relationship on Instagram.

It seems that Courtney and Laga have been together for a long time, and she frequently shares updates of their adventures together on Instagram — whether they're hanging out with her family or going on dinner dates or documenting their travel, it seems like their relationship is packed with fun. No wonder they want to spend the rest of their lives together.

But who is Wesley Laga? He's a DJ and performer.

It appears that Laga likes to keep things low key, because his Instagram account is private. However, he does share that he is a DJ, and he has a Soundcloud where he uploads his remixes. He does happen to take bookings in the New York and New Jersey area... wonder if he'll spin music at his future wedding to Courtney?

He's also a former actor.

Although It seems like acting is in his past, Laga does have a background on stage and on screen. He's performed in community theater, including a production of Aladdin, and in the early 2000s, he had small roles in movies like Spit Boys and Seekers.

Al has shared how excited he is for Courtney and Laga.

In an Instagram post of his own that he shared on Sunday, Al posted photos of Courtney and Laga from their engagement, filling his followers in on this major life development.

"I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it’s on her insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him. #shesaidyes Could not be more thrilled for these two," said Al's caption.

He also shared the news on Today.

Seems like this dad is totally pumped for his daughter to get married, because he also announced her engagement on Monday's edition of Today. Not only did he reveal how happy he was for her, but he also said that wedding plans are on hold for the moment, since they're not sure when their family will be able to get together for a wedding with social distancing in place. Still, this is super exciting news, and it'll be fun to follow along with Courtney's engagement until her big day happens.

