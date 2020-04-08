How Jewish Celebrities Are Celebrating Passover 2020

These celebrities are still celebrating, even if it looks a little different this year.

Despite social distancing and stay at home orders still in place all over the United States, many of us are still observing holidays that happen this month — as safely as possible, of course — and that includes Passover, which begins Wednesday, April 8.

Already, some celebrities have shared how they plan to celebrate the Jewish holiday, including a few who have come together to celebrate with fans at home virtually.

Here are the Jewish celebrities already preparing for Pesach/Passover 2020:

Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Andy Cohen, and more will celebrate online.

No big seder plans? That's okay — it's totally possible to celebrate without leaving the house. On Saturday, several celebrities are telling the story of Passover on a live stream called Saturday Night Seder, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on April 11th.

And who will be there? So many big names, it's hard to list them all. More guests are yet to be announced, but here's the list of celebs who will officially be involved: Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Harvey Fierstein, Judith Light, Alan Menken, and Billy Porter, as well as Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Reza Aslan, Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Rabbi Sharon Brous, D’Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Beanie Feldstein, Tan France, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Josh Groban, Richard Kind, Julie Klausner, Nick Kroll, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Dan Levy, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Busy Philipps, Stephen Schwartz, Michael Solomonov, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard, and Rabbi David Wolpe.

Joshua Malina and his family are preparing for the meal.

The former Scandal star shared an excerpt from mom Fran Malina's Passover shopping list, which comically included walnuts, cinnamon, and "tasteless cake," which was a hit with his followers. Seems like dinner will definitely be interesting at their house!

Natalie Portman's cooking is underway.

On Tuesday, Portman shared on her Instagram story that she was already cooking for Passover and posted some photos of her works in progess, including a charoset and vegan matzo balls. Looks like she's been keeping busy, and even substituting out ingredients for ones she has available instead of going out to the store while social distancing.

Mayim Bialik is planning Passover in isolation.

Over the last several days, the Big Bang Theory star has been sharing her Passover plans while keeping with the rules of self-isolation, and even uploading a YouTube video about how she and her family have adjusted their traditions this year.

"Passover is going to look and feel a little different this year, and I'm learning how to be ok with that. My new video is all about Passover, and how much family will be making adjustments to a celebration in isolation," she wrote.

Nigella Lawson is sharing recipes.

#RecipeOfTheDay is an Apple and Almond Cake for #passover. I know that there will be no large Seder tables this year, but it felt important to post this all the same. https://t.co/NgRhfRu8pk To make it smaller, for a 20cm/8 inch cake tin, use 2 apples .. (contd on next tweet) pic.twitter.com/jmj5OgBZ3h — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) April 8, 2020

This celebrity chef — whose parents are both Jewish, though she doesn't identify as such — has taken to the internet to share a recipe for a cake perfect for Passover — and because this is Lawson we're talking about, of course it looks delicious. Like she said in her tweet, it might be harder to gather this year, but that doesn't mean some traditions can't still stand.

Skylar Astin is throwing his mom a bat mitzvah.

As he shared on his Instagram Story, Astin (along with his family, via Zoom conference) is throwing his mom a bat mitzvah, since she never had one growing up. This means that Astin is all dressed up and planning to DJ for their virtual party — and the updates should be pretty great.

Beanie Feldstein's dog is getting ready.

On Feldstein's Instagram story, she shared a sweet photo of her dog, Jackie, who was apparently praying to see Elijah for Passover, who many believe will arrive to announce the Messiah is coming.

Billie Jean King is sending her best wishes.

Happy Passover to all those celebrating.



While the celebrations will be different this year, distance cannot break the irrefutable bonds formed by the love for family and friends.



May this #Passover bring you blessings, joy, and peace. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 8, 2020

Legendary tennis player King — whose partner, Ilana Kloss, is Jewish — shared a message with her followers about the holiday on Twitter.

"Happy Passover to all those celebrating," she wrote. "While the celebrations will be different this year, distance cannot break the irrefutable bonds formed by the love for family and friends. May this #Passover bring you blessings, joy, and peace."

