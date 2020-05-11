How To Dye Your Hair At Home & Give Yourself The Perfect Blowout

It's all about upkeep!

Whether we go to the hair salon for highlights or lowlights, or are used to getting a weekly blowout, we're slowing understanding that we can't rely on hair stylists with the ongoing pandemic.

The best way to cope? Learn how to dye your hair at home, as well as learn tricks for giving yourself a blowout.

Doing these beauty regimens for ourselves may feel like an intimidating and daunting process, but it's one we can succeed at, as long as we have the proper guidance. It's all about following some tried-and-true steps recommended by the experts.

According to Tracey Moss, a TV and film hair stylist, you don't need to go to the salon for a great blowout.

Here's how to do a blowout at home to salon perfection!

1. Start with shampooed and conditioned hair.

Towel blot the hair, making sure it's at least 60 percent dry.

2. Section your hair.

Depending on the density of your hair (thicker hair vs. finer hair), sectioning it will help keep control of the blow drying process. “If your hair is thin, section the hair in two sections. If you have curly, textured hair or thick hair, four sections is best,” recommends Moss.

3. Use hair attachments.

Depending on your blow dryer, hair attachments are recommended because it's used to evenly disperse heat and assist in protecting strands from being exposed to too much heat.

4. Remember that heat control is very critical when blow drying hair.

If the heat setting is too high, you run the risk of burning your scalp and hair, creating fly-aways and tangles.

For straight fine to medium hair, blow dry hair using low to medium heat from root to ends.

Curly textured hair is the opposite. This type of hair can use a little more heat. Blow dry each section at a time starting from end to roots. Starting from ends to roots is a game changer for textured hair, as this allows you to detangle and blow dry simultaneously.

Start in the back when sectioning. This will allow you to stay in control without over-exposing the hair to too much heat, and complete the entire hair without any inconsistency in your blow dry.

5. Keep the blow dryer at least 8 inches from your hair, constantly keeping it moving.

While blow drying, keep in my mind sealing the cuticle is the goal for your hair. This will keep every hair strand smooth, creating shine, and your finished product will look smooth and healthy.

6. Add a shot of cool air.

Once the blow dry is complete, give it a cool shot of air, which helps with elasticity. Then, curl and style your hair as desired.

Like most of us, our roots are starting to show. This means it may be time to refresh your hair color at home.

Fortunately, it's not as daunting as it may seem. Here's how to dye your hair at home.

1. Prepare for the reaction from the texture of your hair.

“The first thing I recommend is to assess the texture so you can be prepared for your hair's reaction to the color,” says Ricardo Rojas, celebrity stylist. "If it's dry, thin, colored, or damaged, a good serum will nourish and protect the hair."

2. Carefully assess your color.

“If you're a blonde, you go for blonde to cover grey, and choose the same color of the rest of your hair,” Rojas advises. The amount of grey will determine the amount of time to leave it on (likely 40 minutes).

However, "If you're a brunette tone with no grey, it will be 30-35 minutes. Also, the color grown out or grey roots will determine the length of time."

If you're uncomfortable trying this on your own, ask if your hairdresser is available for a virtual consultation.

3. Select the box color shade that's a color match for your hair.

This is the most important step of all!

"Carefully assess your color. My top recommendation for box colors is the L’Oreal Colorista range. They have a large variety of colors, and the quality of products is great for the price point," Rojas says.

4. Set up everything you need in your bathroom.

Lay the contents of the box out in front of you. Think of it as similar to cooking or baking: it's easier if all the ingredients are already sitting in front of you, rather than stopping in the middle to go search for your yeast.

"Most of the tools are provided in the box color, including the applicator, gloves, color mixture and then you will also small bowl," says Rojas.

5. Protect the area around your hair.

No one wants to scrub dye off their face all night, so it's essential to take this step.

"Protect your skin by lathering and lining your hairline on face and your ears with Vaseline. Also, avoid washing your hair 1-2 days before you dye. Your scalp produces natural oils that act as a barrier," Rojas adds.

It may seem strange to use Vaseline, but this will protect the color from staining or burning your skin.

6. Read, reread, and follow the box instructions thoroughly.

Do exactly as the box says; don't try to add your own twist to it. As each and every formula has its own instructions, it's important to follow the directions carefully each time, even if you've done this before. Sort of like a cake mix.

7. Rinse the color.

"When your color is completed (usually around 35-40 minutes), hop in the shower and rinse your hair slowly from the root to the ends, combing your hair back by running your hands through it, creating a dimension of color from root to end, and refreshing the color tones to sweep the color to the ends," Rojas instructs.

Also be sure to wear gloves so you don't stain or burn your hands.

8. Switch to color treatment shampoo and conditioner.

As Rojas advises, "To extend the life of your hair color, invest in shampoo and conditioner that is specifically created to nourish colored hair. This really makes a world of difference, and you won’t be reaching for that box color as soon as you thought."

