8 Good End Of The World Movies To Watch

Everyone loves a little end of the world conspiracy theory, and there are lots of good action movies to watch for the whole family to enjoy on Netflix, Hulu, HBO or Amazon Prime.

What's better? A doomsday film genre dedicated to that very thing!

Doomsday films have circulated throughout the movie industry for as long as I can remember.

Who wouldn't forget the 2004 science fiction film "Day After Tomorrow," a story about the chilling effects of global warming hitting the world hard?

Conspiracy theorists are encouraged to give us their own accounts of how each of these end of the world films ends.

They sure know how to stir the already anxious pot with suggestions like "The Simpsons" predicting what is going to happen in our present-day life.

The results are scarily eerie. Is it all just a coincidence? Or were these writers just people from the future?

One thing's for sure, these Hollywood writers and directors sure know how to create fear in their audiences with movies and tv shows like this.

I'm sure all of the conspiracy theorists have melted from their icebergs to find that we are in the middle of a global pandemic.

The Coronavirus made its' way into the world in December of 2019 in Wuhan, China and has since spread to multiple countries.

What does this mean for the doomsday experts? It gives them every reason to say, "We told you so!"

Now that regulations have been implemented to ensure that most of us must stay indoors and practice social distancing, there is a lot of time to get ahead of our work.

homework, hobbies, and of course, binge-watching the shows and films we haven't had the time to watch.

Everyone loves a good doomsday film, but I think these few conspiracy theorists are the true masters of the genre.

Watch out Gemini, Leo, and Libra, this list of doomsday films will have you up all night trying to figure out just what is going on in the world!

End of the world movie — Automata

Automata is not your average A.I. film.

This is all about robots coming together to help the human race pick up the pieces and rebuild the world after society collapsed.

After the robots begin to think for themselves and question why they are being held as slaves, it serves as a major plot throughout the film.

End of the world movie — Birdbox

This Netflix original film took the internet by surprise. If you haven't watched it, now is a perfect time!

Birdbox is about monsters who completely eradicate the Earth's population, leaving the fortunate ones struggling to survive.

The catch is, no one knows what these monsters look like because if you look at them, it'll drive you to insanity and suicide.

End of the world movie — Extinction

The cliche alien genre has been around for way too long, with a long list of failed stories.

However, Extinction adds its' own twist to the alien invasion story and the cinematography is to die for- literally.

End of the world movie — War of the Worlds

This is another classic alien invasion film that completely succeeded in my opinion.

It is based on H.G. Well's novel, The War of the Worlds, and takes place in New Jersey- just a tad bit too close to my home!

It is all about a father and his children trying to navigate their way through this horrific alien attack.

End of the world movie — World War Z

World War Z is every zombie enthusiast's dream.

This film is about a former United Nations employee who is called in to serve as a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy the world and all of humanity.

The twist? An unknown virus infects those who are extremely sick.

End of the world movie — V for Vendetta

This film goes over a lot of heads when discussing what is classified as a doomsday film.

However, V for Vendetta is about the aftermath of a massive nuclear war and an oppressive totalitarian government.

End of the world movie — What Happened To Monday

Another Netflix original and this one is sure to raise a few eyebrows. What does a government do when the Earth is overpopulated?

They limit each family to one child. What happens when you have septuplets?

This is film eerily depicts a real-life country and their laws against having more than one or two children.

End of the world movie — Turbo Kid

This 80s action-adventure film follows the story of an orphaned teenager who is living in a post-apocalyptic world.

He is racing against time to save his robot friend who was captured by an evil warlord.

All of these films are sure to get your conspiracy theories flowing!

There are tons of doomsday movies out there, but we would definitely recommend binging these for your quarantine pleasure.

