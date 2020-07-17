21 Sleep Products To Give You The Best Rest Of Your Life

Face masks, satin pillowcases, aromatherapy mists and more!

There's few things more stressful than being tired and unable to sleep.

Whether we have something on our mind, don't feel comfortable, or the reason for our insomnia is related to environmental conditions, not sleeping well or at all can make us feel mentally and physically unwell. We feel sluggish, crabby, lethargic, it's harder to function throughout the day.

We work hard and are entitled to a good night's rest!

But we can't force ourselves to sleep, and telling ourselves we just really need to go to bed won't get the job done, no matter how badly we wish we could. Luckily, there are a lot of sleep products that can give you the rest you've been craving.

Here's how to sleep better with these 21 products designed to help you rest.

1. Cotton Candy Linens Smile Sheet Set

One in 5 American adults experience some form of mental illness in any given year, and Cotton Candy Linens contributes 15 percent of each sale to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). You know what else will help you sleep? These perfectly drapy sheets that are silky and smooth.

(Cotton Candy Linens, $62)

2. J.R. Watkins SLEEP Aromatherapy In-Shower Mist

Going to the spa isn't a reality for many of us right now, so any opportunity to have an at-home steam spa experience is great. This in-shower spa mist is infused with a blend of natural extracts to that help the mind and body be calm and relaxed. Everyone can use a good night's sleep.

(Ulta, $14.99)

3. J.R. Watkins SLEEP Bath Elixir

A good soak can help to rest those weary bones before bed, and this liquid bath soak is infused with a powerful blend of natural extracts to calm the mind and encourage a restful night's sleep. Even better, it leaves no soapy or grainy residue behind.

(Ulta, $14.99)

4. Big Heart Tea 'Royal Treatmint'

A soothing cup of tea before bed can help you ease into slumber, and this certified-organic tea is hand-blended to include a mix of mint, lavender, and holy basil, with a touch of gingko. These ingredients are known to soothe and balance the body, and that's something all of us could use!

(Big Heart Tea, $8.99)

5. Moshi: Sleep and Mindfulness Sleep Stories

This app offers audio-only sleep stories, music playlists and meditations that will help get children to sleep in less than 20 minutes. It even calms down kids with Autism and ADHD.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Philip Stein Sleep Bracelet

This cool bracelet lets off subtle frequencies that encourages stimulation of delta waves (those are the sleep waves in your brain). It's all super-science, but the result is you falling asleep faster and sleeping better.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. MegaFood Melatonin Berry Good Sleep Gummies

We love yummy gummies for all our supplemental needs, but this one helps sleep. These gummies are made with organic wild blueberries and tart cherry, both natural sources of phytonutrients.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Sleepyhead Mattress Topper

Sleeping well is often all about comfort, and these mattress toppers are made with copper or gel-infused memory foam that don't have any dangerous toxins and materials. They also help you to rest better because you're sleeping in a comfy bed.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Turbie Twist Satin Pillowcase & Turbie Towel Combo

Great hair, don't care! Anything that touches your hair affects it, which is why you should use a satin pillowcase for hair protection when you sleep. Hair and skin glide easily across the smooth satin fabric, reducing frizz and friction.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Baloo Living Sleep Stone Mask

This is a different kind of mask that's great for sleep. It's comfortable, light-blocking and sound-muffling, and includes one of three crystals meant to fit right over the third eye chakra (the one that regulates your sleep). It's new agey, for sure, but it works.

(Baloo Living, $54)

11. ESYM Lavender Linen Spray

This spray is easy to use because all you do is spray your sheets and pillows with lavender, a scent associated with more restful sleep. It's all natural and includes botanical ingredients such as lavender dalmation, laurel leaf, myrrh, and myrtle moroccan.

(ESYM, $18)

12. Asutra 'Dream the Night Away' Melatonin Lotion with Magnesium

This lemongrass scented lotion features melatonin mixed with magnesium that in collaboration are good to help you power down for a great night’s sleep.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Boiron Homeopathic Medicine Quietude Tablets

There's a lot of sleeping pills out there, but most of them require a prescription and have dangerous habit-forming risks. This is an over-the-counter option that helps with insomnia, but is free of sedatives, so there's no daytime drowsiness.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. ReST Bed

We have apps for everything, so why not sleep? This bed helps you adjust your mattress' firmness in 5 zones, or you can set it to automatically adjust based on your movements and breathing while asleep.

(Rest Performance, $3,799+)

15. Good Vibes Fragrant Crystals

These crystals smell amazing, but they are also powrful. Not only do they have metaphysical properties, but they add an aroma to the air that helps you fall asleep easier.

(The Apollo Box, $59.26)

16. Nest Bedding Luxury Weighted Blanket

This weighted blanket is made with a fleecy top layer made of plush, soft, mink-like fur, and a smooth bottom layer made from 300 thread-count cotton. The beads create deep pressure and muscle stimulation for a relaxing effect, leading to reduced stress and anxiety.

(Nest Bedding, $129+)

17. Zoey Sleep Curved Pillow

A great pillow can make a big difference when trying to sleep, and the size and shape of the pillow matters, too. This curved pillow offers just the right amount of firmness to fill the space between your neck and head, allowing you to sleep more comfortably.

(Zoey Sleep, $89)

18. Bed Scrunchie Sheet Holder Straps

Ever tried to sleep but you're kept awake by sheets that keep riding up on the bed? It's like a bed wedgie. Fortunately, this 360-degree bed sheet holder, extender, and flat-to-fitted sheet converter works perfectly for flat or top sheets.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. PediPocket Foot Blanket

It's hard to sleep with cold feet, and when socks just won't do, there's another solution. This blanket has a designed foot pocket, so you can stay warm and snuggled while it covers your chilly toes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. John Masters Organics Overnight Facial Mask

Why not get a spa treatment while you sleep? This face mask not only nourishes and tightens skin, but the Moroccan oil scent will help you relax and put you to sleep.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

21. Sebamed Anti-Dry Night Intensive Cream

Dry skin can be very uncomfortable, and that's going to get in the way of resting comfortably at night. This is an incredible night moisturizer that relieves skin from the strain of the day, so your skin and body will wake up refreshed.

(Sebamed USA, $23.95)

