Who Is The Banana On 'The Masked Singer'? Masked Singer Spoilers Ahead!

What celebrity is hiding behind the Banana mask on 'The Masked Singer'?

The Masked Singer spoilers ahead! When The Masked Singer returns on Super Bowl Sunday, a whole new crew of celebrities will assemble to compete — and that means brand new costumes, too.

This time, it seems like the show's costume designers have truly outdone themselves for Season 3, and now, it's time to start guessing who might be hiding behind these masks.

So who is the Banana from the Masked Singer? Here's everything we know so far about this costume.

1. The Banana's costume doesn't include too many details.

As far as we can tell, the Banana is just that: a banana. There are no clues that would give away anything about the mystery celebrity's personality or career — it's just a banana suit. On one hand, we have to give The Masked Singer props for thi because making it hard to guess what this costume could mean is part of their job, and they're doing that part very well. On the other hand ... it's definitely frustrating that there's not much to go on here — at least, not until we hear the Banana sing.

2. The Banana has been heavily promoted on Instagram.

This would mean that maybe the Banana will be sticking around for awhile this season (or at least that the show's producers expect them to). This certainly seems to be a costume the show is proud of, though, because he or she keeps popping up in all kinds of promo posts. If nothing else, the Banana is definitely here to keep things interesting.

3. The only clue given is that the Banana is a performer.

In the promo where Nick Cannon drops off everyone's costumes, he delivers the Banana's costume to a backstage area with a red carpet, and it looks like the Banana is about to perform. This doesn't exaclty narrow things down, though; isn't everyone who competes on this show considered a performer?

He also made a punny joke about it being "a-peel-ing," but it doesn't seem to be a legit clue — unless it is?

4. One theory is that the Banana is Gwen Stefani.

It's really hard to make a call on who this celeb could be, but one theory that was formulated before they had a chance to perform is that the Banana is Gwen Stefani. If for no other reason than she spells the word "bananas" in her song "Hollaback Girl" but hey, at this point, with so few clues, any guess is a good guess. She also has some free time now that she's not on The Voice (another singing reality show...) so maybe she's trying her hand at The Masked Singer this time around?

5. Fans on Instagram are taking guesses.

Fan guesses on the Banana are all over the map, likely because there are so few clues. In the comments on this post from The Masked Singer's Instagram, people are guessing Barry Williams (who's from The Brady Bunch, as in ... a bunch of bananas), David Dobrik, and even Jason Bateman, since the banana could represent the banana stand from Arrested Development.

6. But who is the Banana on The Masked Singer? The countdown to finding out is on.

Who's hiding in the Banana costume is easily one of the biggest mysteries The Masked Singer is handing us this season. Seriously, who could it be?!

7. The judges have their own takes on the Banana.

The Banana performed "A Little Less Conversation," and after hearing his voice, it seems like it may be a man — as long as his voice isn't masked along with his face! Robin Thicke guessed that it might be Darius Rucker, while Jenny McCarthy thinks it could be comedian Bill Engvall. Whoever it is ended up sticking around, though, giving fans a bit more time to hedge their bets.

