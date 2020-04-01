Who Is The Frog On 'The Masked Singer'? Masked Singer Spoilers Ahead!

This Frog mask is gonna be a hard one to crack.

The Masked Singer spoilers ahead! Another season of The Masked Singer is here, bringing our favorite reality TV singing competition into 2020 for the first time.

Now that Season 3 has kicked off, the show is introducing a whole new group of contesants wearing a brand new set of costumes, so it's time for the guessing to begin.

So who is the Frog on The Masked Singer, anyway? Here's what we know so far about their hidden identity.

1. The Frog's costume makes him look like he's all business.

The Frog's costume is definitely an interesting one! Yes, he's a frog — but he's a frog who clearly means business. He's dressed in a blue suit with a yellow tie and is accessorizing with a matching hat and even a pair of wingtip shoes, so clearly the celebrity inside is someone who means business. And in this Instagram post, the hint dropped was "I won't be frogotten." Adorable pun — or does this actually mean something that could help us figure out who the Frog really is?

2. More clues about the Frog dropped in a promo for the upcoming season.

In the promo where Nick Cannon is dropping off some of the celebs' costumes, the Frog is included, giving us a couple of extra hints about what their identity might be. The costume seems to be delivered to a celebrity who has a platinum record on the wall, and they're running on a treadmill — so someone who values fitness and has also had a successful career in music. Interesting!

3. Some fans think it could be Jim Carrey.

Although there isn't a ton of evidence leaning this direction, one theory is that the Frog is actually actor Jim Carrey. He's sung before (in Enternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), but what really ties him to the costume is the fact that the Frog's suit looks so similar to the one Carrey wore in The Mask. However, this still leaves us scratching our heads when it comes to that plantinum record the Frog supposedly has.

4. There's a theory that the Frog is Johnny Depp.

Not sure how the platinum record ties in here either, but at this point it's so early on that one guess is as good as any other, and fans on the Masked Singer subreddit seem to think that the Frog is Johnny Depp. Why? He's been in multiple musicals, including Sweeney Todd and Into The Woods, and in Into The Woods, Depp wore a suit like the Frog's. Another reason? The Frog looks a lot like his character in Rango (but that was actually a chameleon — big difference!).

5. Fans on Instagram have been taking guesses, too.

While some who have commented on the Masked Singer's official Instagram have guessed Johnny Depp and Jim Carrey as well, others are going even farther out on a limb to figure out who the Frog might be. A few guesses include Kelly Rowland, Jamie Foxx, and even Bruno Mars ... though we're not sure we'd catch Mars on a show like this one.

6. The Frog seems to be some kind of athlete.

When the Frog performed "U Can't Touch This" on the most recent episode of the show, a major clue that was dropped was that the Frog has something to do with the Olympics, which means the judges were guessing all athletes. Jenny McCarthy guessed that it could be sprinter Michael Johnson, and host Ken Jeong thought it could be track and field star Carl Lewis. It definitely sounds like a man, though... and the fact that the song allowed him to rap made it a little harder to tell who it could be by the singing voice.

7. Who is the Frog on The Masked Singer? The countdown to finding out for sure is on.

As far as the Season 3 costumes go, the Frog is certainly one of the harder ones to figure out. But that's okay, since more new episodes are coming, and hopefully, once we hear the Frog perform again, it'll be a bit easier to narrow down the options.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.