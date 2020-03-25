Who Is The Astronaut on 'The Masked Singer'? Masked Singer Spoilers Ahead!

Cracking the case of who the Astronaut might be on 'The Masked Singer.'

The Masked Singer spoilers ahead! Another season of The Masked Singer is about to start, and Fox is already showing off all the incredible costumes in store for the competition ahead, so let the guessing begin!

From the Kitty to the Turtle to the Llama, there are so many crazy masks that will conceal the celebrities when they take the stage and perform this season... hopefully winning it all in the end.

But it's time to start cracking the limited clues we have about which celeb might be in these costumes. Who is the Astronaut on The Masked Singer? Here's what we already know.

The Astronaut's costume doesn't give much away.

It was only about a week before the show's premiere that The Masked Singer revealed the Astronaut's costume on Instagram — and as far as past costumes go, this is definitely one of the most unusual that we've seen so far. We can't help but wonder if the fact that his or her space suit is gold means anything, but given the way this show goes, everything means something, doesn't it?

It's truly hard to guess who could be behind this mask.

Aside from the caption on the above Instagram post — "#AstronautMask is ready for takeoff" — we know nothing about this costume, and that caption doesn't really seem like much of a clue to us. Who could it be?!

Of course, the microphone seems significant ... but then again, that could just be because the Astronaut is a singer, like everyone else on the show. And this costume does a great job of obscuring any physical clues we could pick up about the person inside of it, too. Bummer!

One theory is that the Astronaut could be Pharrell Williams.

When TVGuide revealed the Astronaut's costume for the first time, the site's guess was Pharrell Williams. This could be totally true, because as they pointed out, he does have a record label called Star Trak and his costume is similar to the logo for his clothing line, Billionaire Boys Club. We could totally see this being him! And since there's not much else to go on, any theory is definitely an interesting one at this point.

Fans of Reddit have a solid guess: Lance Bass.

Why the former N*Sync singer? There are a few reasons that fans on the Masked Singer subreddit pointed out ... including the fact that one of his band's hit songs was "Space Cowboy."

"He won a MTV Music Award (aka the Moonman) with N*Sync and was training to be a cosmonaut until the whole project was scrapped after N*Sync's final album," one commenter explained.

Fans on Instagram have been taking a lot of guesses.

On the Masked Singer's Instagram reveal of the Astronaut's costume, fans are taking a few stabs at who it could be. People are guessing celebs like Bill Nye (makes sense, since he's a scientist and totally into space) or actual astronauts, like Buzz Aldrin ... although, at 90 years old, we doubt he's down for a costumed singing competition! Other guesses include Carson Daly, for the MTV Moonman shout-out, or maybe even one of the stars of Stranger Things.

Hunter Hayes is a popular guess.

Now that fans have heard the Astronaut perform, they think It could definitely be Hunter Hayes — and admittedly, the person in the costume does sound like the country star when they perform. In fact, if it ends up being anyone but him, fans may revolt.

But who is The Astronaut on The Masked Singer? We'll know soon enough.

Since the Astronaut is so tough to crack, we're just going to have to hear more from them so we can make more educated guesses.

It'll definitely be interesting to find out who's wearing this mask.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.