Who Is The Kangaroo On 'The Masked Singer'? Masked Singer Spoilers Ahead!

Taking a few guesses at who the Kangaroo might be on 'The Masked Singer.'

The Masked Singer spoilers ahead! Anyone ready to start making guesses? Immediately following the Super Bowl on Sunday, The Masked Singer is back, giving fans a third season full of fun performances and new costumes, hiding our favorite celebrities inside.

Now that the costumes for the season ahead have been revealed, it's time to start putting together clues to get a head start on figuring out who's wearing what.

For example: Who is the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer? Here's everything we know so far about their hidden identity.

1. Who is the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer? He looks ready to fight.

The costume department on The Masked Singer has been knocking it out of the ballpark when it comes to the costumes for Season 3, and the Kangaroo is no exception. It seems like the fact that the Kangaroo is wearing boxing gloves, robe, and belt would mean that he's ready to step into the ring — could this be a clue that the person wearing the costume has been a boxer in the past? Could be George Foreman ... or another celeb who wouldn't mind going a few rounds.

2. They might have special ties to Australia.

When the show's Instagram account introduced this costume for the first time, the caption on the post read, "The Masked Singer is donating to WIRES who help rescue and care for wildlife affected by the fires in Australia." Obviously, the wildfires and the way they've impacted not just the people in Australia but also wildlife who are dead or displaced because of the fires has been a big topic lately, and Fox would hardly be the first major company to donate ... but is it more than that?

The fact that Fox is donating to the cause and this costume is an animal that is so representative of Australia could mean that the celebrity wearing it might be Australian. That still leaves a lot of options, but it could narrow down the pool of possible celebs a bit.

3. One fan on Reddit thinks the Kangaroo could be Lindsay Lohan.

Even though Lohan is American, she did host The Masked Singer in Australia, as one fan pointed out — and that could explain the connection between her and the kangaroo. The fact that she's also a singer helps, too.

"She was a Masked Singer Australia host, and has a boxing history that make sense for the costume. Plus if Ken is going to get one right again this season it would help to have someone he has already guessed," the fan wrote.

4. Rose Byrne is another solid guess.

Some of the speculation around the Kangaroo has led to people guessing Rose Byrne — an Australian actress who has kids (which is relevant, thanks to the Kangaroo's pouch). She also starred in a movie called The Boxer and The Bombshell, which would certainly explain why the Kangaroo is ready to hit the ring.

5. Fans on Instagram have guesses all over the map.

On The Masked Singer's post about the Kangaroo on Instagram, some are guessing other stars like Chris Hemsworth or even Hugh Jackman, who is from Australia, sings, and takes activism seriously. Others are guessing that it could be a boxer like Mike Tyson ... or even a megastar like Keith Urban, which would definitely be unexpected (but very cool).

6. Is Jordyn Woods the Kangaroo?

On the premiere, the Kangaroo performed Robyn's "Dancing On My Own," and this definitely gave fans a lot to think about. We now know that the Kangaroo is a woman, and while some people are convinced she's Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, others are leaning more towards India Arie. It sounds like we'll have to hear more from her before we can make a better guess, though.

The judges also took a few guesses, including Iggy Azalea, Jordin Sparks, and Kelly Rowland... so totally different from what some fans are thinking.

7. But who is the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer? We'll know soon!

The countdown to more episodes of The Masked Singer is on, and so is the countdown to figuring out who the Kangaroo is for real.

Hopefully, once we hear him or her sing, it'll be much easier to place our guesses, but for now, we're definitely still very curious.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.