20 Best Weight Lifting Belts For Strength Training

Support your back and body.

Weight lifting is very popular for strength and endurance, and using a weight lifting belt helps you lift more safely.

Lifting safely gives you additional stability for your back while you squat to lift a heavy-weight object. This also helps keep the spine safe from injury and evenly distribute the pressure of weight on your midsection area while you're lifting.

The best weight lifting belts come in many sizes, so it's important that you get one that's right for you.

You want it to be thick enough to give stability to your spine, but also still be comfortable. Taking your measurements before purchasing a weight lifting belt helps you have a perfect fit.

So, which one is right for you as you begin your weight lifting journey?

1. Dark Iron Fitness Weightlifting Belt

With the right thickness and width, this belt allows extra power, strength, and support in your back and abs. It improves lifts by 10 percent, on average.

2. Fire Team Fit Weightlifting Belt

Unlike a leather belt with a predetermined set of holes, the hook and loop support strap lets you adjust to exact tightness for optimal comfort and support. By offering support to your abdominal wall and your lumbar vertebrae, this belt promotes safe lifting techniques.

3. Element 26 Self-Locking Weight Lifting Belt

This weight lifting belt uses self-locking technology that will never wear down or risk injury. The buckle is simple and easy to use, releases immediately upon pulling the release roller, and will never open or slip.

4. LiftingLarge Titan Longhorn Powerlifting Single Prong Belt

This IPF approved belt that is made with a seamless roller buckle. The belt is comfortable and pliable, making it easier to find the right fit. Though it's a bit more expensive than some other options, it's built to last.

5. RDX Leather Weight Lifting Belt

This belt is equipped with extremely long-lasting oil tanned Nubuck leather material. And with the addition of oil, the smoothness of the belt remains intact.

6. Strength Shop 10mm Double Prong Belt

This fantastic quality belt is made artificial leather to IPF specifications, which is slightly more supple than standard leather belts. Its moulded to the contours of the back/body and provides support to the back.

7. Valeo 4-Inch VLP Performance Low Profile Belt

The waterproof memory foam core conforms to the body, and brushed tricot lining and soft bound edges provide comfort against the skin. Plus, the locking closure easily adjusts to the perfect fit.

8. Inzer Forever Buckle Belt

This belt conforms to your body shape over time and forever stays firmly supportive. The tongue loop is riveted instead of sewn, providing further security. Plus, there are over 20 color options to choose from.

9. Dmoose Weight Lifting Belt

The hook and loop system, along with a quick-adjust belt feed design, lets you secure the belt around your waist to keep proper pressure. It's also padded to help you maintain proper posture when you’re doing deep, heavy squats, deadlifts, or other barbell workouts.

10. Harbinger 4-Inch Nylon Weightlifting Belt

This weight lifting belt has extra wide 3" support straps, giving support for the lower back and abdominal area for heavier lifts. The heavy gauge steel roller buckle makes tensioning easier, too.

11. Best Belts Athlete Suede Powerlifting Belt

This is a custom belt perfect for each user, from size and color to progs and stitching. No matter what your goal is, whether you are looking for your first belt or are a long-time lifter, this belt does it all.

12. Ader Leather Powerlifting Weight Belt

The easy to use closure system features a double-prong seamless roller buckle with a single loop to secure belt. These belts are made of very durable leather and may require some breaking in!

13. RIMSports Weight Lifting Belt

The RIMSports premium weight lifting belt is constructed to outlast your heaviest deadlift. This workout belt doesn’t feel heavy on your waist and doesn't ride up your hips due to its unique design.

14. RitFit Weightlifting Belt

The waterproof foam core includes brushed tricot lining and soft bound edges. You can easily adjust it to fit your waist. It reduces spinal flexion, creating safer biomechanics when lifting.

15. Steel Sweat Weight Lifting Belt

Made from premium full grain cowhide leather and top quality stainless steel hardware, this belt includes a heavy single prong buckle with seamless roller. It's made of vegetable tanned real leather using the all-natural cowboy method of tanning hides.

16. ProFitness Genuine Leather Workout Belt

Maintaining proper squat and lifting form is essential to not only strength gains, but for reducing injuries. This belt makes sure you sustain balance and stability throughout your sets.

17. Iron Bull Strength Powerlifting Belt

This belt features a 10mm thick exclusive suede leather material construction. It gives the best support and flexibility, and is finished with top quality, fine suede with a non-slip surface. Plus, it comes in 8 cool colors.

18. HHR Power Lifting Suede Leather Power Belt

Stiff, durable leather for great support, the heavy stitching with suede lining prevents sliding on the torso. It's perfect to give added support for heavy lifts that require you to brace your core.

19. Flexz Fitness Powerlifting and Weight Lifting Belt

The Flexz Fitness workout belt has large holes, making it much easier to put on and take off. Strong yet supple, this gives you the support to lift freely with plenty of buckle-holes to get the exact tightness you want.

20. Hawk Sports Lever Belt

This lever buckle belt is perfect to give added support for heavy lifts that require you to brace your core, such as squats and deadlifts. The way the belt is designed allows quick use — no fiddling around with the prongs, just flip it to your preferred tightness.

