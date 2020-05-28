13 Best Digital Thermometers For Fevers

Perfect for any emergency.

Having a thermometer on hand is an important aspect of every household, whether or not you have a child in the home. Knowing if you have a fever (and how high that fever is) can be a useful guideline in administering medicine, calling a doctor, and seeing if you or your loved one is on the road to recovery.

In the days of the coronavirus pandemic (and the time following it, as people worry about a potential new wave), being able to keep track of fever can mimimize spreading that infection. It's a very important tool to have in the house at all times, especially now.

While there are many types of thermometers out there, the best digital thermometers are both easy to use and read.

And that makes it a great asset in any emergency.

1. iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

There are a lot of thermometers out there, but this one comes recommended by pediatricians, giving an additional dose (so to speak!) of peace of mind. On it, you'll find three ultra sensitive sensors and an advanced smart chip, there to ensure accurate readings you can trust every time.

(iHealth Labs, $43.99)

2. Vigorun Forehead and Ear Thermometer

Reliable sensors are everything, and this one can tell temperature in an instant. That's useful in this day and age where many businesses are, due to social distancing, doing temperature checks at the door for all employees and customers.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Tediver Digital Basal Thermometer

A thermometer that's easy to use is essential, especially when you aren't feeling well and are having trouble thinking straight. This one also has a storage case, which will keep the thermometer sanitary if it's taken on the go.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Braun Thermoscan 7 Digital Ear Thermometer

The Braun ExactTemp system is unique in that it uses a light and beep to let you know you're using the thermometer with proper positioning. It also has a memory function that tracks the last 9 temperature readings. That's really important for noting upward or downward trends!

(CVS, $64.99)

5. Braun No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

Options are important, and this one lets the user choose between no touch, or a more traditional forehead touch. Either one will be accurate, but choose the one that works for you.

(Watecold, $61.15)

6. Wolfbox Forehead Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer

This is a non-contact thermometer, in a gun type shape, that not only reads the forehead and ears, but also the temperature of rooms and objects. Talk about useful!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Femometer DMT-102 Digital Oral Thermometer

It's important that a thermometer be fast and accurate, and this one does so in a way that's easy to read. It's so easy that it shows an L if the fever is low or H if the fever is high. It also has a useful memory function to keep track of fevers.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. The First Years American Red Cross 10-Second Digital Thermometer

While it's great that this thermometer gets results in under 10 seconds, what we really love is the variation it offers. It works for oral, underarm or rectal temperature readings.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer

This thermometer is so new-age, it's positively futuristic. It uses a simple pass on the forehead to measure temperature, which means it's quick and easy for readings.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Dream Maker Digital Thermometer

This thermometer is flexible and waterproof, and works orally, rectally or under the arm. All those options make it easy to use and read.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. MDZGSL Thermometer with Alarm

A thermometer is only worthwhile if you can read it. This one has a clear lighted display to make reading easy, even in darkness.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Goodbaby Digital Thermometer

Using infrared technology, you can take your baby's temperature with this easy to read device. Ideal for forehead and ear readings, it's more accurate than mercury thermometers.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Adoric Life Digital Medical Thermometer

Not only is this product great for travel, but the LCD display shows the temperature immediately. The battery lasts 200 hours and is great for taking temperatures from the oral cavity or armpit without scratching skin.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

