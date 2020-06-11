12 Best Bug Zappers For Indoor & Outdoor Pest Control

Keep mosquitoes and flying insects away.

Insects are called pests for a reason. Between the itchy bites and the constant buzzing sound, we just want them to go away. Not to mention that some of them carry disease.

That's where using bug zappers can help! Bug zappers work by a sort of "moth to a flame" kind of concept. They attract bugs with a UV light, and once the insects get close enough, they are zapped.

Maybe it's not the most appealing way to to die for insects, but if pests are biting excessively, this could be a good way to keep their numbers down. This is especially important if you're sensitive or allergic to bites.

Though swatters are a great alternative, the best bug zappers work to keep insects at bay much quickly.

Zappers get rid of mosquitoes, gnats, wasps, moths, and other annoying pests. Wnd we recommend keeping them everywhere, all the time.

1. Flowtron BK-40D Electronic Insect Killer

This insect killer works best when placed 25 away from where you will be — perhaps a backyard or cookout. Position the zapper in this spot, between you and the insects, to stay protected.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. LiBa Bug Zapper

This bug zapper is strong. It's little but has a 65 NM wavelength zapper, which means it will be more effective in getting insects. Bye bye, mosquitoes!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Aspectek Upgraded 20W Electronic Bug Zapper

This zapper attracts flying insects with not one but two UV light bulbs, and the addition of a mesh screen that keeps you from touching the electrical grid.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. ZAP IT! Bug Zapper

This is a mini battery-powered version of a larger zapper. But despite being smaller, it's mighty with a 3,200-Volt grid. It's like a swatter of the olden days, but with a lot of power behind it.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. GLOUE Bug Zapper Light Bulb

This zapper uses LED Blue-Violet light to kill mosquitos and other insects. The grid is powerful high voltage, so use it for any high-volume insect problem areas.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Livin' Well Bug Zapper

This zapper works for both indoors and outdoors, and is easy to set up as a zapper lamp. Plus, it has a base for standing and a loop for hanging.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Stinger Cordless Rechargeable Insect Zapper

Another portable option, this one is cordless and rechargeable. But it also works as a zapper that attracts and kills flying insects via a Black UV light.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Black Flag ZR-7936-L Handheld Fly Zapper

This zapper kills mosquitoes, biting flies, spiders, yellow jackets and wasps — all with a simple zap. It's safe to use indoors and out, and it's powerful but looks like a mini tennis racket.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Black Flag 2000-Volt Cordless Bug Zapper