12 Best Bug Zappers For Indoor & Outdoor Pest Control

Keep mosquitoes and flying insects away.
Insects are called pests for a reason. Between the itchy bites and the constant buzzing sound, we just want them to go away. Not to mention that some of them carry disease.
That's where using bug zappers can help! Bug zappers work by a sort of "moth to a flame" kind of concept. They attract bugs with a UV light, and once the insects get close enough, they are zapped.
Maybe it's not the most appealing way to to die for insects, but if pests are biting excessively, this could be a good way to keep their numbers down. This is especially important if you're sensitive or allergic to bites.
Though swatters are a great alternative, the best bug zappers work to keep insects at bay much quickly.
Zappers get rid of mosquitoes, gnats, wasps, moths, and other annoying pests. Wnd we recommend keeping them everywhere, all the time.
1. Flowtron BK-40D Electronic Insect Killer
This insect killer works best when placed 25 away from where you will be — perhaps a backyard or cookout. Position the zapper in this spot, between you and the insects, to stay protected.
2. LiBa Bug Zapper
This bug zapper is strong. It's little but has a 65 NM wavelength zapper, which means it will be more effective in getting insects. Bye bye, mosquitoes!
3. Aspectek Upgraded 20W Electronic Bug Zapper
This zapper attracts flying insects with not one but two UV light bulbs, and the addition of a mesh screen that keeps you from touching the electrical grid.
4. ZAP IT! Bug Zapper
This is a mini battery-powered version of a larger zapper. But despite being smaller, it's mighty with a 3,200-Volt grid. It's like a swatter of the olden days, but with a lot of power behind it.
5. GLOUE Bug Zapper Light Bulb
This zapper uses LED Blue-Violet light to kill mosquitos and other insects. The grid is powerful high voltage, so use it for any high-volume insect problem areas.
6. Livin' Well Bug Zapper
This zapper works for both indoors and outdoors, and is easy to set up as a zapper lamp. Plus, it has a base for standing and a loop for hanging.
7. Stinger Cordless Rechargeable Insect Zapper
Another portable option, this one is cordless and rechargeable. But it also works as a zapper that attracts and kills flying insects via a Black UV light.
8. Black Flag ZR-7936-L Handheld Fly Zapper
This zapper kills mosquitoes, biting flies, spiders, yellow jackets and wasps — all with a simple zap. It's safe to use indoors and out, and it's powerful but looks like a mini tennis racket.
9. Black Flag 2000-Volt Cordless Bug Zapper
This zapper is great for wide open spaces that need insect control. The decorative lantern even doubles as security lighting!
10. BLACK+DECKER Bug Zapper
How fun does this purple light big zapper look? It can double as an accent piece for the yard or porch, comes with a built-in ring for hanging, or you can also use the base to stand it on a table.
11. Brison Indoor Plug-In Bug Zapper
It doesn't get much easier than this one! All you need to do is plug it into a wall, just as you would with a nightlight, and switch it on. It emits a blue light that works to protect your home all day and night.
12. PIC Contact Solar Killer Torch
This looks like an open flame, but is solar polared UV LED. It's waterproof and safe to leave outdoors, and is a great non-toxic way to get rid of all those pests.
