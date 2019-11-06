20 Best Flat Irons For Fine Hair 2020

Smooth and silky!

Flat irons come in all sorts of styles and features, but not all features work for everyone. That's why it's important to keep your hair's unique needs in mind.

For example, people with fine hair have to be extra careful to choose a high-quality flat iron. Bad flat irons might cause a lot of damage, as fine hair is more delicate and fragile. That means damage and breakage are more of a risk.

Choosing the best flat iron is important to get healthy and lustrous locks that look voluminous. And when it comes to flat irons for fine hair, specifically, there are a few options to pick from.

1. Sedu Revolution 1” Professional Styling Iron

“Fine hair tends to be fragile and prone to damage and breakage. The Sedu Styling Iron has ionic ceramic plates that shield from the heat damage, leaving hair smooth and silky without damage,” suggests Stephanie Angelone, lead stylist at RPZL.

2. CHI Smart Gemz Volumizing Zirconium Titanium Hairstyling Iron

With curved floating plates, this iron helps you achieve multiple styles and adds beautiful volume. Along with the exclusive, patent pending Zirconium + Titanium plates that create exceptional shine, it also has an ionic generator that produces twice the amount of ions to seal and smooth the hair cuticle.

3. Remington Pro 1” Pearl Ceramic Flat Iron

This 1” flat iron features slim plates that easily deliver a smooth glide for fine hair. Digital controls for a range of heat settings make it easy to find the temperature for your hair type, and those with super fine hair can lower the heat setting.

(Walmart, $27.92)

4. Elchim Nature's Touch Flat Iron

This flat iron has 11 heat settings (from 203°F–455°F) with LED display. Settings specifically engineered to use the styler even very frequently, and has ceramic and titanium oxide plates.

(Walmart, $139.99)

5. Centrix Ultra Smooth Styling Iron

This iron has 1” ceramic coated plates infused with Argan Oil & Keratin Protein to protect the hair, reduce frizz, split ends and breakage. Both fine hair and curls need all the extra care they can get, and by using this advanced protein and oil technology, the benefits of the oil and protein properties are transferred to the hair.

6. Panasonic Nanoe Flat Iron and Styling Iron

As you style your hair, patented nanoe technology draws moisture from the air to create super-fine, moisture-rich particles that penetrate both fine and curly hairs. Five temperature settings, a high-recovery heater and advanced smooth ceramic plates provide even heat distribution.

(Target, $129.99)

7. Kristin Ess 3-in-One Flat Iron

Titanium plates deliver heat faster with ionic technology, boosts shine, and even heats from root to tip with 4 heat settings up.

(Target, $80)

8. HSI Professional Digital Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron

High-quality ceramic plates use 8 HeatBalance micro-sensors to regulate the temperature and evenly distribute heat so fewer passes are needed on your precious hair.

9. BaByliss PRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron

The Nano Titanium-Ceramic Plates provide smooth straightening along with dual voltage for worldwide usage. Great for short to medium hair, get close to the scalp and smooth to ends.

(Walmart, $21.99)

10. RUSK Engineering CTC Technology Professional Straight Iron

This iron features ceramic heater and titanium infused ceramic plates with Sol-Gel technology to yield ultimate heat up, leaving hair straight, smooth shiny and in optimal condition.

(Bed Bath & Beyond, $71.99)

11. Infiniti Pro by Conair Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron

The 1-inch floating plate gives better contact with hair, and extra-long plates for quicker styling. Tourmaline Ceramic technology helps reduce frizz and flyaways, and protects hair from damage.

(Walmart, $29.44)

12. VOLOOM Classic 1 1/2 Inch Volumizing Hair Iron

A hair volumizing iron that is designed specifically to give you lasting hair volume, you can extend the amount of time between shampoos and colorings. This iron is a root booster for hair that gives the appearance of greater volume.

(Walmart, $139.99)

13. KIPOZI 1 Inch Pro Nano-Titanium Flat Iron

This titanium flat iron uses the advanced PTC ceramic heater. Ultra-smooth titanium plates release negative ions, making hair shiny and eliminating frizz from high temperature.

14. MHD Professional Flat Iron Hair Straightener

Benefit from a finely-proportionate build to suit both short and long hair. It heats up to 450°F in only 30 seconds for fast straightening, and ceramic construction allows for a smooth operation without pulling the hair.

15. Entil Hair Straightener Flat Iron

Crafted from titanium flat iron, it heats up to 395°F in 30 seconds, 30 percent faster than other hair straightener, and continuous heating. Adjustable temperature hair straightener is suitable for all hair types to avoid hair damage from overheating.

16. Bed Head Pixie 1/2" Straightener

Tourmaline Ceramic technology reduces frizz and adds massive shine, and it heats up to 430°F

(Walmart, $24.86)

