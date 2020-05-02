10 Best Back Massagers Of 2020 — At All Price Points

Because rubbing your own back isn't easy.

The other day, I woke up and regretted it immediately. Somehow, my not-gymnast body had decided to sleep in a weird and wild position that left me totally cramped in places I didn’t even know existed.

Everything was in pain — my legs, my arms, and my back all were screaming. Thankfully, my husband was right next to me and was able to be a true MVP by bringing my back massager over to the bed. Within minutes, I was ready to hit the kitchen and make breakfast.

Truth be told, this is a somewhat regular occurrence with me these days. Thankfully, I’ve always kept back massagers in my possession ever since I first got to try one in a now-defunct Brookstone store.

As a connoisseur of the best back massagers, I have a decent amount of experience in finding the perfect ones.

If you’re looking for a way to get rid of those knots without paying a trip to a spa, these epic massagers will be a great way to do it.

1. The Original Magic Wand by Vibratex

This once was known as the Hitachi Magic Wand, and while it’s become pretty notorious as a sexy playtime toy, it was originally made to be a back massager. The powerful vibrations are amazing for loosening up muscles and improving circulation.

That being said, it’s a great double-duty item to have in your home. In terms of strength, you’ll be very hard-pressed to find a more powerful massager. That’s mostly why it’s become so legendary.

(Target, $54.95)

2. CM-07 Massager by Pure-Wave

There are very few massagers out there that actually qualify as a medical-grade goodie, but this one fits that bill. The CM-07 is recommended by doctors as a healthy percussion massager tool for fascitis and tension throughout your body.

What I personally enjoy about this model is that it has multiple heads to choose from, so you can get a massage that is perfectly fit for the part of your back that’s been causing you pain.

(Pado USA, $124.95)

3. M3 Pro Massage Gun by OPOVE

Even if you’re against having weaponry in your house, this is one gun you’ll want to buy. Its unique design makes it possible to attack pain points with incredible precision, and has a motor that can do up to 3,200 rotations per minute.

This massager gets rid of knots and tension, and increases circulation. Once you give it a try, it’ll be hard to go back to a regular one.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Shiatsu Back and Shoulder Massager by Invospa

If your back pain is mostly focused near your neck, shoulders, and top of your back, you’re in luck. Finding a decent massager just got easier.

This massager gives you a rub you need while keeping things hands-free. It wraps around you like a scarf!

Between the shiatsu massage, the heat, and the snuggliness of this equipment, it’s really hard not to want to keep this on you all the time. It’s a lot of bang for your buck, too.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. The Backpod by Backpod

Are you constantly hunched over a computer at work? Is it giving you lower back pain or shoulder pain? There’s a massager for that specific issue, and it’s called a Backpod.

The Backpod works by having you rest on top of it while doing a series of specific exercises. If you’re looking for a non-electric option that will cure your iHunch in a pinch, this is a good option to consider.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Thumper Handheld by Thumper

Thumper is a brand that specializes in making high-end massagers that use percussive massage to loosen up knots. Their handheld massager is, in my opinion, one of the most impressive of its kind.

This machine has a specialty “true speed” feedback system that keeps the massage pace as steady as possible while working your muscles over. Its twin head setup makes it easy as pie to get hard-to-reach angles as well as a regular run up your spine.

(Walmart, $129)

7. The Jeanie Rub by Core Products

Do you have a partner who’s willing to rub you down a little bit, but doesn’t want to deal with tired hands? You might be able to come to a happy middle by getting a Jeanie Rub.

This high-powered massager needs two hands to “steer” it on your back, simply because the vibrations are that insane. Once you have this massager on your back, you’ll feel the vibrations throughout your body. It’s just that powerful.

(Walmart, $183+)

8. Cordless Deep Tissue Massager by Mighty Bliss

Are you looking for a lot of different methods of experiencing your massage? If so, you’ll love this model.

Mighty Bliss delivers some seriously strong vibrations using a wide range of head choices, and does it all budget-friendly. With 3,700 rotations per minute and six interchangeable heads, what’s not to love about this?

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. BFGun Hyperdrive by IntiMD

With a name as aggressive as the “BFGun Hyperdrive,” you kind of have to expect a certain (crazy) level of power in this massager. IntiMD didn’t disappoint. They used proven percussive treatments and an extreme motor to relax your muscles in a pinch.

In terms of sheer speed, you can’t get better. That being said, this is an extremely loud massager and may not be right for everyone. Even so, it’s hard to deny how effective it is.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Cordless Percussion Body Massager with Soothing Heat by HoMedics

Sometimes, splurging on a back massager really can’t be done. When you’re looking for a budget-friendly option that gives you a lot of proverbial bang for your buck, you’re going to love this number from HoMedics.

It massages to relieve pain and has the awesome feature of heat, if needed. It's super easy to use, and best of all? It’s affordable for just about every budget.

(HoMedics, $49.99)

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer based out of Red Bank, New Jersey. She writes primarily about lifestyle, food, finance, and relationships. You can follow her Twitter.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.