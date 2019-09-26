21 Best Coffee Makers Of 2020 — At All Price Points

Get the best brew.

We all have our own special way we like our coffee, and that's also true for how we make it. Some of us love the purity of a pour-over or a French press, while others like the more traditional drip coffee pot with a filter and grounds. Then, there's the convenience of a pod-based machine or the cafe-like experience of espresso or lattes.

No matter how we take it, caffeine fans can't get the day started without it. And instead of opting for expensive cups of coffee, choosing the best coffee maker can satisfy all your needs.

From small and individual to a combination with features, we've rounded up best coffee makers of 2020 for all budgets — including coffee makers under $100!

1. Calphalon Special Brew Coffee Maker

This Calphalon Coffee Maker features a premium boiling system that produces precise temperatures to extract 20 percent more flavor from your grounds for bold, robust coffee. The nonstick warming plate keeps it piping hot for up to 4 hours, and the 10-cup sleek dark stainless steel accents make it a great addition.

(Target, $129.99)

2. Mr. Coffee Occasions

This compact all-in-one coffee maker brews full pots of coffee great for entertaining family and friends, single serve pod drinks for busy on-the-go mornings and rich, authentic espresso to indulge your senses. Plus, its built-in milk frothing wand froths a variety of milks.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Dash Rapid Cold Brew System

The Dash Rapid Cold Brew System makes delicious cold brew in just 5 minutes. Brew up to 7 servings of cold brew at a time or make 16 servings of cold brew concentrate. The reusable, locking filter screen will save you even more money on filters and keeps your coffee clean and ground-free.

(Target, $79)

4. Smeg 50s Retro Style Espresso Coffee Machine

Taking up little space on your counter, this slim machine brews a rich shot of espresso and steams milk for making a velvety cappuccino. Adjustable cappuccino system with frother prepares thick milk foam for making cappuccinos and caffè lattes.

(Nordstrom, $459.95)

5. Braun MultiServe Coffee Maker

MultiServe is a pod-free single-serve and drip coffee maker that marries quality coffee with unlimited convenience by automatically dialing in the user’s preferred size and style of drip coffee, and portioning out the correct amount of water.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. De'Longhi Combination Pump Espresso and 10-Cup Drip Coffee Machine

The De'Longhi combination steam espresso/drip coffee machine prepares coffee, cappuccino, espresso, lattes or hot chocolate to perfection using an innovative preparation system. This new machine can brew two drinks at once, with a full cappuccino system on one side and a drip coffee machine on the other.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. De’Longhi La Specialista

De’Longhi La Specialista is an elegantly designed and professionally inspired manual espresso machine that effortlessly brews handcrafted espresso-based beverages. An innovative espresso machine that empowers users to neatly brew the perfect espresso with ease and precision.

(Bloomingdale's, $974.99)

8. Black + Decker 4-in-1 5-Cup Coffee Station Coffeemaker

This 4-in-1 coffeemaker brews into a standard mug, a tall travel mug, a 5-cup carafe, and it works for pour over coffee. The adjustable stand allows for brewing versatility, and the unique, removable brew basket lets you control the strength of your coffee.

(Target, $19.99)

9. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother

Have the ability to create barista grade brewed single serve coffee or espresso cups at the touch of a single button. The single touch button mechanism delivers the best in-cup result for whatever style coffee or espresso drink you choose.

(Target, $249.95)

10. OXO BREW 9 Cup Coffee Maker

Rainmaker shower head evenly disperses water over coffee grounds for uniform saturation and full flavor extraction. A single dial allows you to program the Number of cups and the 24 hour start timer. Double walled carafe keeps your brew hot and fresh.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

This is a classic for a reason, with a large 48 ounce water reservoir. It allows you to brew 6+ cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. The water reservoir is removable, making it easy to refill whenever you need to

(Walmart, $79)

12. Cuisinart DCC-1200 Brew Central 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker

Classic brushed metal design with a 12-cup carafe with ergonomic handle for comfortable, dripless pouring. Brew pause feature lets you enjoy a cup of coffee before brewing has finished. Adjustable heater plate (low, medium, high) ensures that your coffee stays at the temperature you like best.

(Target, $89.99)

13. Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine

Dose control grinding: integrated conical burr grinder grinds on demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter for your preferred taste with any roast of bean. Precise espresso extraction: digital temperature control (PID) delivers water at precisely the right temperature.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Ninja Specialty Fold-Away Frother Coffee Maker

Brew super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiato, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.

(Walmart, $145)

15. Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker

Brew a full pot using your favorite grounds on the carafe side, or make a cup for yourself using a K-Cup pod or grounds on the single-serve side with this 2-in-1 coffee maker.

(Walmart, $89.99)

16. Dnsly Coffee Maker Single Serve

Looking forward to the fusion of K-cups and ground coffee? Two button options allow you to easily choose two ways of brewing coffee. You can also choose to remove the tray to place a larger cup.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Dedakj Pour Over Coffee Maker Set

This 4 in 1 set is a perfect gift for a coffee lover. The 1.2 Liter pour-over coffee kettle can hold up to 5 cups of coffee and 550 ML glass range coffee server for multiple servings.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Bialetti Moka Express Stovetop Maker

Makes 9.2 ounces of coffee, enough for 1 mug with a little left over. Balletto's Milano blend is a true Italian light roast, made in Italy.

(Target, $34.99)

19. Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

This 12-cup, 51-ounce French press serves 3-4 people. Carafe is made of durable, heat-resistant borosilicate glass; stainless steel frame and heat resistant handle. Both dishwasher safe. 3-Part stainless steel mesh filter helps extract your coffee's aromatic oils and subtle flavors.

(Walmart, $29.99)

20. Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

One of the latest and greatest Keurigs, this uses both ground coffee and K-Cup pods. Includes a reusable coffee filter you can use to brew your perfect carafe (sold separately), and a strong brew to brew a stronger, more intense single cup.

(Walmart, $99)

21. Brim 6 Cup Moka Maker

Inspired by heritage Italian-style coffee making, this sleek Moka Maker is for those who love the process of making traditional espresso at home.

(Williams Sonoma, $49.95)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.