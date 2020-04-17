25 Best Moisturizers & Body Lotions For Men To Repair Dry Skin

Moisturize, gents.

No one wants their skin to be itchy, dry or irritated, whether it’s on their face, body, or down below. But as the seasons change, lots of environmental factors cause dry skin.

There’s nothing sexy about being scratchy and feeling like sandpaper, and using the best moisturizer for your skin is an essential part of everyone’s grooming routine, even men! Luckily, they can be found at all price points with all sorts of feels and scent options.

That means the best body lotion for men is out there somewhere, and there’s the perfect variety for every man looking for a bit of extra hydration.

1. CBDfx Topical Cream

This CBD cream works to bring dry, dull, or cracked skin back to life. The cream is great if you want a lotion to apply to areas of pain and inflammation, or skin irritation on your legs, shoulders, back, or other large areas of your body.

(CBD.co, $39.99)

2. Zerotaboos Salve

This salve deters smell by supporting your body's healthy microbiome and feeding the good bacteria. Preservative free, zerotaboos is the only cosmetics company that lists out all the ingredients and exactly how much of each ingredient is in their products.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Body Boost Men Turbo Stretch Mark Treatment

Built specifically for male skin, Body Boost has a high concentration of active ingredients to keep skin strong and looking great. Formulated with men as the focus, it has clinically proven ingredients, a dry finish and a light cooling feel guys love.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Ahava Men's Age Control Moisturizing Cream

Age well with help from an advanced moisturizer that reduces early signs of aging and shields skin against UV and free radicals. Protect skin all day with anti-oxidant ingredients that defend against UVA/UVB, calms skin, and fights fine lines and wrinkles.

(Ahava, $32)

5. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Daily Repair Moisturizing Lotion

This is a daily body lotion that replenishes the skin’s essential lipids and provides all day hydration. Formulated with responsibly sourced, soothing Shea Butter, this lightweight lotion can be applied all over the body year-round.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. eXO Men Bio.digital Moisturizer

A no-nonsense moisturizer for guys offers unprecedented hydration and serious inflammation control. Delivering the best of land, sea and lab, this dynamic formula directs Next-gen naturals and Zen3 exosomes deep into skin for instant impact.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Carpe Antiperspirant Foot Lotion

This incredible foot lotion was made specifically with people who have sweaty, smelly feet in mind. This non-greasy, non-irritating lotion was made with eucalyptus oil and natural ingredients that gently soothe the sole while avoiding greasiness with its quick-drying properties.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Dionis Goat Milk Men's Moisturizer

Dionis Goat Milk lotion will moisturize your skin daily, leaving it feeling silky smooth to the touch with no greasy residue. The formula is packed with vitamins and minerals naturally found in goat milk, which help the skin rebuild and help retain skin moisture.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. L:A Bruket Body Lotion Bergamot/Patchouli

This body lotion has essential oils from bergamot and patchouli that softens, nourishes, and has stimulating as well as astringent properties. Bergamot peel oil eases, is cooling and has a slight exfoliating effect. Patchouli leaf oil is calming, cleansing, astringent and healing.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Nivea Men Maximum Hydration 3-in-1 Nourishing Lotion

This 3-in-1 lotion is specially formulated for men, intensively moisturizes skin, absorbs in seconds, and moisturizes for over 24 hours.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Gold Bond Men's Everyday Essentials Lotion

A skin lotion with a fresh scent that's rich and nourishing for dry skin. Moisturizers, vitamins, and skin-strengthening proteins leaving skin looking smooth.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Vaseline Men Body Lotion Fast Absorbing Healing Lotion

Vaseline Men Healing Moisture Fast Absorbing Body Lotion absorbs in 15 seconds to heal dry skin. This body lotion formula contains Vitamin B3 and Micro Droplets of Vaseline Jelly to keep dry skin healed for 3 weeks.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Rugged & Dapper Age Defense Face Moisturizer for Men

Natural & Organic, the nutrient-rich ingredients release potent vitamins and minerals to regenerate skin. It includes Botanical Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Jojoba and Shea.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Greenwich Bay For Men Hand And Body Lotion

This lotion is made with shea butter and has a gentle masculine scent. Every man deserves that moisturized and fresh feeling.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Pre de Provence No. 63 Men's Lotion

Formulated with Glycerin, shea oil, and Aloe Vera to soften and moisturize the skin. The scent is a perfect balance of aromatic, warm, and spicy, peppery, with a citrus top note, surrounded by cedar wood, juicy plum and violet leaves that finish into an ambery base of leather and tobacco.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Brickell Men's Deep Moisture Body Lotion

This light, fast-absorbing body lotion for men is packed with potent natural ingredients to hydrate, protect, and tighten skin.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Tame the Beast Body Lotion for Men

This men's body lotion is great for dry skin and hands. It contains Green Tea, Eucalyptus, Sugarcane, Vitamin A, C and E, Organic Aloe, Chamomile, Shea Butter, Sunflower Seed, Grape Seed, Rosemary Leaf Oils, and Lavender.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Bath & Body Works Freshwater Ultra Shea Body Cream

Infused with rich shea butter, the Ultra Shea Body Cream provides 24 hours of nourishing moisture. With soothing aloe butter, cocoa butter and more shea than ever before, the non-greasy formula is quick-absorbing to provide long-lasting fragrance and all day, all night hydration.

(Bath & Body Works, $7.25)

19. Jack Black Cool Moisture Body Lotion

Cool Moisture Body Lotion’s quick-penetrating lotion helps nourish body skin as it soothes and hydrates.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. Le Labo Body Lotion

This plant-based formula is made with avocado oil to repair, sweet almond oil to soothe, and coconut oil to hydrates. The Hinoki scent is inspired by the Buddhist temples of Mount Koya in Japan, which all carry the mystical, profusely warm and mesmerizing scent of the hinoki trees.

(Nordstrom, $42)

21. Formulary 55 Men's Care Shaving Lotion

Effective, clean, and green. Made of only vegan and cruelty-free ingredients and both exfoliating and smoothing, this moisturizing shaving lotion will provide a rich protective layer of oils to protect the skin while herbal extracts and glycolic acid help fight razor bumps and ingrown hairs.

(Formulary 55, $28)

22. Purlisse Coconut Oil + Coffee Body Butter

This full-body spa treatment hydrates, nourishes and deeply moisturizes, while coffee in the skin care lotion awakens skin. It's essential for keeping skin looking and feeling its best.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

23. Simply Daisy Creamy Goat Milk Lotion

This goat milk lotion is extra creamy and moisturizing from shea butter, coconut oil, sesame oil and goat milk. Goat milk has emollients closest to human skin, so it's natural and emits a gorgeous minty scent.

(Simply Daisy, $6.50)

24. Korres Olive Oil & Bergamot Hand Cream

This moisturizing, non-greasy concentrated hand and nail cream with olive leaf extract and extra virgin olive oil helps sooth and moisturize skin.

(HSN, $20)

25.Yu-Be Moisturizing Skin Cream

Yu-Be is a glycerin-based moisturizing cream enriched with Vitamin E, Vitamin B2, and camphor. It's the uniquely high glycerin content, which makes Yu-Be moisturizing skin cream so effective on serious dry skin anywhere on the body, including face and lips.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.