25 Best Kitchen Knife Sets 2020 For All Budgets

Purchasing kitchen knives sounds pretty simple, but it's not. There are so many elements to consider. Looking at the best knife sets online, they all kind of look similar. But soon you will notice a very wide difference in prices and set sizes. Do you need a $20 set or a $200 set? And what is the difference?

Buying the cheapest knife set could mean that, for $20, you own a full set of kitchen knives. But cheap knives are going to struggle to get the job done. They may not be able to cut your steak, they may rust, and the blades may get dull or break.

The idea is to know your budget and get a set you can afford, but one that will still get the job done.

1. Farberware White-Wash Cutlery Set

Constructed of high carbon stainless steel blades for strength and durability. Ergonomically designed handles for comfort. Includes: 8” Chef, 6” Bread, 6” Slicer, 7” Santoku, 5.5” Serrated Utility, 3.5” Parer, (6) 4.5” Steak Knives, All-Purpose Shears, Sharpening Steel.

(Walmart, $59.99)

2. Sabatier Self-Sharpening Edgekeeper Pro Knife Block Set

Features integrated sharpening slots that hone the blade’s edge every time the knives are removed or placed back into the block. Triple riveted, ergonomic, stainless steel handles are perfectly weighted and balanced for optimal control. Includes: 8” Chef, 8” Slicer, 5” Chef w/ Kullens, 4.5” Fine Edge Utility, 3.5” Parer, (6) 4.5” Steak Knives

(Amazon)

3. Sasaki Masuta Japanese Stainless-Steel Knife Block Set

Precision forged from a single layered Damascus high-carbon stainless steel piece made of Japanese AUS-10 steel; heat-treated for incredibly durable, stain- and corrosion-resistant blade that delivers incomparable performance and outstanding edge retention. Includes: 8” Chef, 8” Slicer, 5.5” Utility, 3.5” Parer, All-Purpose Kitchen Scissors.

(Wayfair, $279.99)

4. WÜSTHOF CLASSIC IKON Four Piece Steak Knife Set

Includes four 4.5” steak knives that are made with special alloyed surgical steel, so each blade holds an extra-sharp edge, which is best used for cutting into savory steaks.

(Williams Sonoma, $319.95)

5. Victorinox Swiss Classic Boning Knife

The ergonomic handle and curved narrow blade of this knife enable you to employ restaurant kitchen precision whether you're deboning prime rib, the holiday turkey or a leg of lamb. Used by chefs, butchers and home cooks, this knife gets close to the bone, preserving more meat for the meal ahead.

(Swiss Army, $34)

6. Artisan Revere Super Steel Chef’s Knife

The Artisan Revere chef’s knife is made from a Super Steel so unusually tough and sharp that it’s used in tools wielded by US Special Forces soldiers and avid outdoorsmen, and proven to stay sharp longer than other popular knives.

(Indiegogo, $279)

7. Monaco+ Black Cheese Knife Set with Leather Case

This unique cheese knife set has the best features which make cutting all types of cheese as easy as possible. The unique black coating and the quilted pattern on the blades make the knives extra non-stick.

(Boska, $89.99)

8. Cuisinart C77SS-15PK 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set

These knives have a minimalist design, and are made of superior high carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy. They are easy to clean and precision-tapered ground blades narrow gradually to an extremely sharp, fine edge.

(Amazon)

9. The Calphalon Contemporary Space Saving Self-Sharpening Cutlery

This features a block with built-in sharpeners that automatically sharpen straight edge knives with every use. Knives are crafted from premium materials with a fully forged blade, bolster and tang, and use high-carbon, no-stain German steel for life-long durability.

(Amazon)

10. Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Knife Set with Faux Wood Handles

Let your spouse-to-be think you chose this knife set to add a little “manly” into the kitchen while still being “on trend” with an elevated sophisticated look in your kitchen. The set of five blades even comes with individual blade guards and are also nonstick.

(HSN, $21.95)

11. Forged in Fire Knives

Hammered stainless steel 8” chef’s knife are sharp enough to cut anything in the kitchen. And at this price, it's a great deal.

(Buy Forged in Fire, $29.95)

12. Miyabi 34313-213 Fusion Morimoto Edition Chef's Knife

Authentic thin Japanese blade profile, these are hand-honed using the three-step Honbazuke process to 9.5- to 12-degree edge.

(Amazon)

13. Emojoy 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Ergonomically Pakkawood handles only gets better with age. A perfect mix of design and practicality to maximize durability and stress tolerance, they are made from X50Cr15 Superior high-Carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy.

(Amazon)

14. Bellemain Premium Steak Knife Set of 4 Stainless Steel

Ice-tempered steel keeps its edge longer than heat-tempered steel. Expertly crafted 5-inch precision-cut edges are designed specifically for cutting steaks, with a hollow ground to reduce sticking.

(Amazon)

15. Wanbasion 6 Pieces Matte Black Titanium Plated Knife Set

The Wanbasion knife set is made of high-hardness stainless steel material to ensure the blade will not bend or break after the use for a long time, which is safer. The natural black titanium metal is used on the blade instead of black spray paint.

(Amazon)

16. Oster 81010.14 Evansville 14 Piece Cutlery Set

Includes: One 8" Chef Knife, one 7" Santoku Knife, one 8" Bread Knife, one 5" Utility Knife, one 3.5" Paring Knife, six 4.5" Steak Knives, one Sharpener, Kitchen Scissors, one Rubberwood Block. Precision stamped construction for durability through the full length of the knife.

(Amazon)

17. Lynx Grills Steak Knives Box Set

Includes six 5" steakhouse-style knives crafted from German stainless steel, delivering a perfect performance.

(Lynx Grills, $149)

18. HOBO 17-Piece Knife Set, Stainless Steel Chef Knife Set

The HOBO knife set is different from other knives you can find on the market today. It is made of premium quality stainless steel, coated with European Union standard complied non-stick paint.

(Amazon)

19. Kyocera FK-3PC BK 3Piece Advanced ceramic Revolution Series Knife Set

Blade Sizes: 5.5", 4.5", or 3". This set includes an all-purpose 5.5” Santorum knife, an everyday 4.5” Utility knife, and a 3” Paring knife for detailed prep tasks.

(Amazon)

20. DALSTRONG Steak Knives Set

Incredibly sharp, full-tang, imported Thyssenkrupp high-carbon German steel, hand-sharpened to 14-16 degrees per side and expertly heat treated. Clean, straight cuts with 5" of razor sharp German steel honed to perfection. Rock-hollow dimples ensure meat falls off the blade.

(Amazon)

21. OOU 15 Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Patented BO Oxidation Surface suits an fantastic black oxide layer on OOU knife block set for true anti-rusting. OOU knife set is FDA Certified and the black oxide layer will never be chipped off.

(Amazon)

22. Ginsu Essential Series 14-Piece Stainless Steel Serrated Knife Set

These Ginsu Essential Knives arrive sharp and never need sharpening, giving you a no-maintenance set of knives at a great price.

(Amazon)

23. KitchenAid KKFSS14BO 14 Piece Classic Forged Series Brushed Stainless Steel Cutlery Set

High Carbon German 1.4028 Stainless Steel has an exceptional and enduring razor sharp edge.

(Amazon)

24. VonShef 9 Piece Assorted Kitchen Knife Carry Wrap Set

This 9-piece set includes: 10" Ham Carving Knife, 8.5" Knife Sharpener, 8" Chef’s Knife, 8" Bread Slicer Knife, 8" Boning Knife, 7" Meat Cleaver, 6" Carving Fork, 5" Utility Knife, and 3.5" Paring Knife. High grade stainless steel blades with easy grip hollow stainless steel handles.

(Amazon)

25. Cangshan Y2 Series 59212 6-Piece German Steel Forged Knife Block Set

The 6-piece knife set includes: 8" chef's, 7" Santoku, 8" bread, 5" serrated utility, 3.5" paring, and block. Patent-pending, cutting edge designed solid Acacia wood block works with the knives tastefully.

(Amazon)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

