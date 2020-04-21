Who Is Kyle Chrisley? Everything To Know About Todd Chrisley's Son From 'Chrisley Knows Best' And His Long Rap Sheet

Has the family made amends?

Who is Kyle Chrisley? In May 2019, Chrisley (son of Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best) was arrested in Oklahoma on charges of possession of methamphetamine. However, one month later, the charges were dropped.

Reportedly, there was also an open warrant out for his arrest relating to claims of death threats targeted toward Alexus Whilby, co-owner and director of Home Design and Business Development, and Kyle Chrisley’s estranged wife. There are a lot of details and confusing timelines floating around.

More recently, Chrisley opened up about his mental health and addiction issues.

Who is Kyle Chrisley? Read on to find out the details about Todd Chrisley's son.

Kyle Chrisley suffers from bipolar disorder.

Well, so says his father. He tweeted this back in 2014:

My son Kyle is bipolar, he suffers from mental illness, he will struggle for life, Yes, the Daily mail prayed on this to sell a story.. — Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) October 23, 2014

Bipolar disorder is characterized by episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs. The exact cause of it isn’t known, but it’s most likely rooted in a combination of genetics, environment, and altered brain structure.

He’s got a real loving dad.

Todd Chrisley has said some pretty kind things about his volatile son. In an interview from October of 2014, he said, “Kyle is bipolar and, normally, people that are bipolar, they seek out a way to self-medicate, which is what Kyle has done since he’s been young. I want what's best for him.”

If you’re not convinced yet that he’s really trying his best to be a good dad, you should know that when Kyle absolutely roasted him in another interview around the same time, calling Todd toxic, a snake who has “ruined me and the other three kids he’s had who are spoiled,” and even accusing him of using Chloe, Kyle’s mixed-race child for better ratings on the show, this is how Todd responded:

“It’s unfortunate. It’s not telling the truth. When we were made aware of the story [Thursday] night, our publicist reached out to the editor and made her aware of the situation and the severity of Kyle’s situation and her comment to our publicist was, ‘Well, we’re going to run the story anyways. Kyle has a right to say what he wants to say and besides, it will be great for your ratings.’”

Regarding the Chloe claim, he said, “That is not true. That is probably the most hurtful thing in the article. I’m not going to focus on Kyle’s stories because that’s my son and I love him."

He has a history of abuse.

In 2013, long before this more drug arrest in Oklahoma, Chrisley lost custody of his daughter when he was arrested for the aforementioned death threats to his ex-girlfriend and Chloe’s mother, Angela Johnson.

Johnson also reported abusive behavior, saying that “He grabbed me and choked me when I was pregnant” in an interview. “There was a time when he got mad at me and came at me with a knife while I was holding Chloe. He was talking about stabbing me, then threw a bottle of pills and hit me and Chloe right in the face with them.”

Todd and his wife Julie fought and won custody of Chloe, who now lives with their family. Kyle was sent to rehab, and when he came out, that’s when he accused his father of taking Chloe from him in order to boost ratings on his show.

But Angela Johnson came to combat this, adding, “I know Todd is not using Chloe just for that TV show. If it wasn’t for Todd, me and Kyle and Chloe would have been on the side of the interstate! Todd and Julie stepped in to help me with Chloe, because Kyle would not do it.”

Chloe Chrisley appeared in season 7 of Chrisley Knows Best.

Todd has been involved in a few controversies in his life, too.

His first wife, Teresa Terry (Kyle’s biological mother), claimed that Todd physically as well as mentally abused her several times during their long married life. She filed a case of domestic violence against him when they got divorced.

There was drama with Kyle’s next wife, Alexus Whilby-Chrisley.

According to a Twitter post by Todd Chrisley in December 2014, he claimed that Alexus Whilby-Chrisley had tried to extort their family for $20,000. According to him, Alexus threatened to tell the press that they were racist unless they gave her the cash.

Todd reported this information to the police, but no arrests were made. In addition to claims of abuse toward Angela and Chloe, Kyle apparently also threatened his father while under the influence.

In 2017, things started looking up, though.

In a 2014 interview with Ryan Seacrest, Todd Chrisley said the following: “When you have a child that deals with that, today I’m your best friend, tomorrow, you don’t know who I am...As a family, it’s our job is to continue to love him and pull him through.”

He said his son was not taking meds, so he was not allowed on the show. He said he’d be welcome back on if “he got his stuff together.”

And in 2017, he did! He got sober and made amends with Alexus. They looked almost as in love as they sounded in their amateur country music video they released together in 2015.

In July of 2017, in an exlusive interview, he shared that he was hooked on drugs, but had been off them for the last four years. He and Alexus were excited to start a family in their brand new dream home in Georgia.

As wonderful as this was for Chrisley, things weren’t looking good for his father at this time.

Kyle had disclosed a few months earlier, in March 2017, that Todd had taken great measures to

