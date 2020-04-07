21 Products That Get Rid Of Cellulite — Fast

Cellulite affects over 85% of women.

We love dimples... on our faces, of course. But anywhere else? It's not cute.

Most women fight cellulite, no matter how thin they are or what body type they have. That dreaded dimpled orange peel look is as common as it is hard to look at. In fact, 85 to 98 percent of women have cellulite!

What is cellulite and what causes it?

Well, a lot of cellulite is based on genetics and hormones, and we can’t really do anything about that. Women (and men) can't control genetics, but having a diet that's low in fat, as well as not smoking and leading a healthy lifestyle, can help reduce incidence.

Rather than letting the appearance of your skin diminish your body image, cellulite treatment includes eating right, exercising, and trying topical products.

Here's how to get rid of cellulite with these helpful products.

Under $50

1. Dermelect Lipo Conquer Body Toning Cream

Dermelect’s Lipo Conquer Body Toning Cream is a fabulous cream that targets the appearance of sagging under arm skin, love handles, thighs and buttocks. With ingredients like ginkgo biloba, caffeine and vitamins A and E, the cream is excellent for addressing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite.

(Dermelect, $45)

2. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has cupuaçu butter, antioxidant powerhouse açaí, and super-conditioning coconut oil. The fast-absorbing texture contains just enough mica to add a perfect Brazilian glow, as the formula helps your body look and feel its smoothest and tightest.

(Sephora, $45)

3. Paula's Choice Resist Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment

This product diminishes the appearance of uneven skin tone, hydrates dry skin, and replenishes for visibly smoother and firmer looking skin. Retinol Vitamin E & other antioxidants go deep to boost the skin's youthfulness from head to toe. For optimal results, you'll need to use it daily.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Ahava Mineral Shaper Cellulite Control

The absorbent, skin-smoothing gel helps fight cellulite and is made with nutrient-rich Dead Sea water. You apply it with a massage-action rollerball and then rinse off.

(Macy's, $42.50)

5. Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer

This luxurious body moisturizer combines rich jojoba and shea butter, a brightening complex of organic apple, lemon and grape juices, nutrient-rich essential fatty acids, and age-defying Vitamin C and Peptides to replenish and nourish skin from head to toe.

(Ulta, $20)

6. Honeydew Coconut Cellulite Cream with Caffeine

This cream uses the natural benefits of caffeine to firm and tone your skin. It eliminates the appearance of cellulite while beautifying your skin through nourishment from coconut oil.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Nivea Skin Firming & Toning Gel-Cream

This product improves your skin's firmness and tone in as little as two weeks with regular use! It's enriched with Coenzyme Q10, Natural Lotus Extract and L-Carnitine.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Soap & Glory Sit Tight Super-Intense 4-D

With a unique ingredient mix, including new Pinkpepperslim-Lipo-FB, this product can help smooth, rehydrate and condition the skin. An oil derived from pink pepper berries has been clinically tested to help fight those areas we love to hate.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Skinny Cream Clinically Proven Cellulite Reduction

Skinny Cream visibly reduces the appearance of cellulite (orange peel skin) after regular treatment and helps decrease fat deposits and water retention on the affected area of the skin. Results in skin being firmer and smoother, with improved elasticity and decrease in appearance of cellulite, of up to 90 percent in just 8 weeks.

(Walmart, $18.53)

10. Shiseido Advanced Body Creator Super Slimming Reducer

This dermatologist tested gel-cream contains Shiseido’s exclusive Fat Fighting System. It breaks fat down while burning it off, reducing the accumulation of excess fat. Its powerful slimming and anti-cellulite effect sculpts the shape of your body and firms the skin.

(All Beauty, $48.45)

11. Elina Organics Vanish Cellulite Reduction Lotion

Vanish Cellulite Reduction Lotion detoxifies and firms the skin while reducing the appearance of cellulite and leaving your skin soft, toned, and youthful. This 100 percent organic lotion is enriched with cinnamon, black pepper, green tea and caffeine for quick and targeted delivery.

Over $50

12. Murad Body Firming Cream

Increases body firmness by 40 percent in 15 minutes with Vitamin C enhances skin elasticity and radiance. Oat Beta Glucan and Soy Flour firm and tone the skin, and Shea Butter provides intense hydration to dry skin.

(Skin Medix, $59)

13. Golden Door Bamboo Butter Scrub

A lavish blend of rich butters and skin-loving oils infused with crushed Hibiscus Flowers, Bamboo, and natural cane sugar crystals. Hibiscus is extremely rich in antioxidants and natural AHAs to help even out the skin tone and fight cellulite.

(Golden Door, $58)

14. Clarins Body Fit

A quick-absorbing, cream-gel formula that helps reduce the look of cellulite, visibly lifting and firming hips and thighs. Powered by eight plant extracts, including quince leaf extract. It targets the appearance of cellulite, visibly lifting, firming, and smoothing hips and thighs for a more streamlined silhouette.

(Sephora, $71)

15. Bliss Fat Girl Slim Lean Machine

A spa-inspired body contouring system that combines a massager with a firming cream to visibly reduce the appearance of cellulite. You get a massage and help fight cellulite? Sign us up!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Tata Harper Redefining Body Balm

A visibly firming and hydrating body balm infused with a proprietary blend of butters that delivers optimal moisture, minimizes the appearance of stretch marks, and leaves skin feeling soft and supple.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Dermadoctor Shrinking Beauty

Inspired by lobsters, this formula includes exotic botanicals to help create confidence in the curves mother nature meant us to flaunt. It contains a botanical blend of Euglena Gracilis Extract, Glaucium Flavum Extract, Bayberry Extract, and Artichoke Extract.

(Dermstore, $86)

18. Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Fragile Skin Therapy

Dr. Perricone’s proprietary Liquid Crystal Delivery System effectively transports potent ingredients to where your skin needs it most for dramatic results. The most visible signs of aging are addressed: diminishing the appearance of wrinkled, loose, cellulite and dimpled skin unveiling the look of a firmer, tightened, toned and more contoured body.

(Sephora, $99)

19. Sisley Cellulinov Intensive Anti-Cellulite Body Care

The result of the latest advances from Sisley Research, Cellulinov is an intensive anti-cellulite body care, which targets the look of cellulite thanks to an exceptional synergy of plant-based active ingredients and essential oils.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. Dr. Brandt Cellusculpt Body Shaper & Cellulite Smoothing Cream

Cellusculpt is an alcohol-free, multifunctional formula with pure caffeine. It also comes with a massage applicator that helps smooth the appearance of cellulite.

(Sephora, $59)

21. Orlane Aqua Svelte Slimming Scrub Shower Gel

This shower gel detoxifies, exfoliates, and fights cellulite. A progressive shower gel that fights visible cellulite quickly and effectively. Use with an energetic massage under hot water and a cold water rinse to tone the skin and prolong the effects of active ingredients.

(Neiman Marcus, $65)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.​

