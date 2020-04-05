25 Best High-Waisted Swimsuits — Because Retro Is Sexy

Never miss an opportunity to look good in a bathing suit.

It's that time of year again: going swimsuit shopping. With summer fast approaching, we may not have our "ideal" body yet and aren't quite excited to get to the beach or pool.

But wearing a high-waisted bikini, or high-waisted swimsuit if you want a little bit more coverage, is a great way to feel good in your own skin.

A high-waisted swimsuit may feel retro or like it's made for an older generation, but it’s still pretty sexy. From strappy details to revealing cut-outs, there are a lot of high-waisted styles we're desperate to try — and some are value-priced too.

This style is great at showing off your every curve, which makes it ultra feminine and popular with celebrities (just check out Instagram!). But to get you started, here are some of our favorite styles.

1. L*Space Frenchi Bitsy Bikini Bottoms

These cheeky high-waisted bikini bottoms come in midnight blue, but are far from cliché. The bottoms have a ribbed fabric, the inside is lined, and the style itself is pretty fashion-forward.

(Shopbop, $99)

2. SEEKSUNG Two-Piece Vintage Swimwear Set

Va va voom! This vintage two-piece has a solid bikini top and polka dot bottoms that offer full coverage. The waist of bottoms incorporates the red from the adjustable bikini top, and is just super cute for that retro vibe.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. WET Swimwear Naomi High-Waist Cut Out Bottom

A modern twist on a vintage silhouette. Alluring cut-outs and a waist-accentuating band add a bit of sass to these high-waisted bottoms. They're cut from a luxe blend of Brazilian fabric and offer full coverage.

(Wet Swimwear, $78)

4. Tory Burch Solid Tie High-Waisted Bottoms

While this bathing suit may look like your average black bikini, the high-waisted design offers ties to add something fresh. With a tie on the bottoms as well as on the back of the top, let the ruched sides hug you in all the right places.

(Tory Burch, $138)

5. Dearlovers Two-Piece Hollow Out Bikini

Wow, talk about a pop of color! This bikini is made with quality materials, making it soft, comfortable and stretchy. It has adjustable straps, is padded, and both the top and bottom feature a hallow cut-out design.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. CUPSHE Yellow Ruffle Lemon Print High-Waisted Bikini Set

Nothing screams "summer!" like the color yellow. Not only is this bright yellow one-shoulder bikini ruffled, but it also has removable cups. And the lemon print on the bottoms is a sure way to set you apart from other beachgoers.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Xhilaration Lavender Plaid High-Waist Bikini Bottom

If you want a pattern you won't see everywhere, why not try plaid? This bikini bottom is made out of a comfortable stretch fabric, and elastic on the leg allows more movement.

(Target, $17.99)

8. LALLC Striped Ruffle Crop Top Bikini Set

For a cool striped look, this bikini has alternating stripes and comes in three different colors of your choice. Plus, the top is strapless and features layered ruffles for added coverage.

(Walmart, $16.59)

9. Parasail Away With Me High-Waisted Bikini Bottom in Green Fleurs

Take your style to new heights by picking this sporty swim bottom for a parasailing adventure. As you soar over the sea, beach-goers will admire the emerald and white geometric print. (See, you're making waves with each fashionable turn you take!)

(ModCloth, $45)

10. VYB Rev High-Waist Tiger Print Bikini Bottoms

You can mix and match this bottom with the top of your choice, all while having the coverage and cheeky qualities you need. Seriously, who wouldn't want to wear tiger print?

(Nordstrom Rack, $22.97)

11. Red Carter High-Waist Geometric Bikini Bottoms

The geometric and flowery print on these colorful high-waist bikini bottoms are just gorgeous! With moderate coverage and fully lined bottoms, you'll look sexy on the beach.

(Nordstrom Rack, $34.97)

12. MIKOH Lami Bikini Bottoms

You haven't seen leopard print like this! These high-rise bikini bottoms have a vibrant pink leopard print, are stretchy, and offer full coverage for your body. Now you can rock your inner big cat at the pool.

(Shopbop, $90)

13. CUPSHE Women's Navy White Vertical Stripe High-Waist Bikini

Who says you have to be in the navy to wear these stripes? This bikini features both horizontal and vertical stripes, a pattern that works to give off an illusion of a tiny waist and curvy hips.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. RUUHEE High Cut Bandeau Bikini Set

Not a fan of leopard or tiger? Try wearing this bikini that looks like snake skin (or the other prints you can choose from). It's made out of a soft and stretchy fabric, and the strapless top provides great support. Plus, the bottoms offer a cute thong style.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Tuscom High-Waist Swimsuit Bikini Set

This bikini set’s size range goes all the way up to 4XL, so there is a size for every body shape. The top has a black and white chevron print, and also has a zipper.

(Walmart, $21.99)

16. Splendid High Tide High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms

For the woman who is really into tie-dye, these high-rise bikini bottoms provide good coverage and an elasticized waist. Now you can feel flattered no matter where you go.

(Nordstrom Rack, $26.97)

17. Voda Swim Scarlet High-Waisted Bottom

Channeling retro vibes, we bring back the high-waisted bikini bottom with a twist. Ruched sides slim hips for a flawless pin-up girl look, so you can be a total Bettie Page.

(VodaSwim, top: $69, bottoms: $45)

18. Tempt Me Vintage Two-Piece Retro Halter Ruched High-Waisted Bikini

How cute is this swimsuit? The retro two-piece bikini is vintage-inspired, and has an adjustable halter top with clasp hook closures, so it provides plenty of support. Plus, the high-waisted bottoms are figure-flattering due to its pleated front panel.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. CUPSHE Tropical Print Scallop Top High-Waisted Bikini

Love polka dots? You're in luck with this fun and flirty high-waisted bikini. The top is a scalloped self-tie halter top, and you can choose from three other one-of-a-kind prints.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. Mara Hoffman Lydia High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms

We're back on the geomatric grind! And you can be too with these colorful, unique bikini bottoms that provide full coverage. It kind of looks like a modern art painting, and now, you can bring it to life.

(Shopbop, $155)

21. OndadeMar High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms

How gorgeous is this print? Made with ribbed fabric, the bottoms have coral-like print that alternates between the waist band and the rest of the bikini. And it's off-the-shoulder look is just the unique addition you need in your bathing suit collection.

(Shopbop, $85)

22. Trina Turk Rainbow Swirl High-Waist Bikini Bottoms

These retro-inspired bikini bottoms feature a colorful rainbow swirl print, available in two different colors. Though the bottoms offer minimal coverage, they are still lined and will have you rocking this suit all summer long.

(Nordstrom Rack, $42.97)

23. Blooming Jelly High-Waisted Ruffle Flounce Triangle Bathing Suit

For more plaid print, this deep v-neck bikini top has removable pads and two adjustable claps. The bottoms are flattering and are made in a high-cut Brazilian thong style. And if plaid isn't your thing, you can also choose from polka dots or solid burgundy.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

24. Jonathan Simkhai Ombre Side Twist Bikini Bottoms

We bet you've never seen a high-waisted bikini with an ombre color! Not only that, this swimsuit has a side twist, which is figure-flattering and sure to turn heads.

(Shopbop, $165)

25. Agua by Agua Bendita Alicia Bikini Bottoms

Flowers are all the rage, but rather than an overwhelming floral print, these bikini bottoms have the subtlety you may be missing. With a ruffle trim and all-over floral print, you'll be a ray of sunshine.

(Shopbop, $110)

