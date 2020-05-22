Who Is Richard Burr's Wife? Everything To Know About Brooke Burr

They've been married since 1984.

Since 2005, Richard Burr has served as a Republican U.S. Senator from the state of North Carolina, and before that, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. And like a big majority of other Republicans, his support for Supreme Court nominee (and later, Judge) Brett Kavanaugh was unwavering throughout the hearing and subsequent vote.

But Burr is perhaps most notable for being the Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which questioned James Comey in 2017 over a series of detailed memos the former FBI Director made about President Trump before he was fired. And though Burr himself found Trump firing Comey to be unneeded, especially during an ongoing investigation, he still stands by Trump.

However, Burr is facing a ton of scrutiny right now. He's under federal investigation for illegal stock trading. Due to this, he's stepped down from his position on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Still, we’re curious about what Burr’s family thinks when it comes to his support of the president, how he navigates a changing political climate, and his recent troubles.

Who is Richard Burr’s wife, Brooke Burr?

And does she stand by her husband? Here's what to know about Brooke F. Burr.

She’s a real estate agent.

Burr currently works for the Leonard Ryden Burr Real Estate and has over 20 years of experience as an agent. She belongs to the National Association of Realtors and the North Carolina Association of Realtors.

Burr also has a bachelor’s degree in Economics Management from Salem College.

She’s involved in charities.

And she serves on the board for many of them as well. She helped to establish an affiliate of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation for North Carolina.

She also was part of a group to organize the first Triad race, which raised $300,000 in its first year. Burr was inspired to help after her former colleague, Pam Versaggi, battled breast cancer.

Her dad was a Korean War veteran.

Burr’s father, Gerald Fauth Jr., served in the Korean War as part of the Navy. He was a graduate of Culver Military Academy and had two degrees. He passed away in 2010 at the age of 82.

The Burrs went to the beach for their first date.

The couple were quite young when they went on their first date, which took place on the beach. Burr was just 21 years old at the time, but we can only assume that the beauty of the waves and sand may have made things extra romantic.

They’ve been married for over 30 years.

The two eventually married in 1984 and have been together ever since.

They have two sons.

The Burrs have two adult sons, Tyler and William. William got married in 2014 to Virginia Hetzer, with his father as his best man and brother as one of his groomsman.

William has a degree in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently works for the Department of Defense in Virginia. Tyler is the vice president at Brand Intelligence Group, and his father’s campaign rented office space from the company for a few years.

Last fall, Burr also posted a photo of his third grandchild and first grandson.

She’s the reason he was going to retire.

That includes Burr saying he will not seek re-election in 2022.

In an interview in 2016, Burr said, “It’s real simple: I’m beginning to get old. I still look forward to getting back into the private sector before retirement even comes into the picture. I never envisioned retiring out of the Congress.”

According to Burr, Brooke was part of the reason for announcing his retirement in a few years.

“It helps me at home to announce it because I’ve got a bride who’s put up with it for 22 years, and she would like to know that the light at the end of the tunnel is not a train,” he revealed.

Burr is currently under investigation for illegal stock trading.

Before the stock market crashed during coronavirus earlier this year, it was reported that Burr and his wife had sold as much as $1.5 million in stocks. They had invested their stocks in places that were basically guaranteed to be hit by the pandemic.

Because of this, Burr has stepped down from his position as the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and is under federal investigation for possible illegal stock trading.

FBI agents also recently seized Burr's phone so they could try to find information from his accounts. The FBI is determining whether or not Burr has abused his access to official secrets for his own financial gain.

Burr's future in politics is currently up in the air as the FBI continues their investigation on him.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces. In her free time, you can find her obsessing about cats, wine, and all things Vanderpump Rules.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on October 2018 and was updated with the latest information.