Cute Details On Jeremy Allen White's Relationship With Wife, Addison Timlin

The actor who plays Lip Gallagher in "Shameless" has shown some onscreen parenting skills via his character on the show, which recently became useful in real life as his family with wife Addison Timlin continues growing.

Who is Addison Timlin?

Addison Timlin, born on June 29th, 1991 is an American from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She's an actress.

She got her start in acting during high school and after graduating, she went to The Professional Performing Arts School, also known as PPAS, in Manhattan, New York City where she continued acting between her studies.

She was 14-years-old when she appeared on screens for the first time in the movie "Derailed" (2005) where she played the character Amy Schine. Soon after, she was seen in the short film "Man," (2008) which was written and directed by Myna Joseph, and screened at the Sundance Film Festival that year.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have known each other since 2008.

White and Timlin have known each other since they were only 17. They both starred in the 2008 movie "Afterschool." The couple was friends for years before they began dating.

They became Instagram official in 2016.

Timlin's first post implying that the two had become a couple was in 2016. She posted a photo of her and White, calling him her "ride or die guy."

Addison is a tattoo enthusiast.

Timlin has nearly 30 pieces of ink. In an interview, she opened up about how meaningful her tattoos are to her.

"I think of them as a timeline of my life. I got my first one at 16. It sits on my shoulder and says, 'the last one,' ironically, but it’s my mother’s handwriting and it’s a poem she wrote when I was born because I’m the youngest of four."

She was on Broadway.

Timlin was only 9 years old when she played the starring role of Annie in the hit Broadway musical "Annie."

She has a successful career.

Besides appearing on Broadway as a child and the movie she did with Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin has since had many roles in both television shows including "Afterschool" and "Cashmere Mafia," "Californication," and her latest was "StartUp."

She's also been in many movies, including "Stand Up Guys" where she stared with Al Pacino, "Best Man Down" with Justin Long, "Odd Thomas," and "That Awkward Moment" with Zac Efron.

More recently, she starred in the horror movie "Like Me" and played a young Hillary Clinton in an indie film. Timlin spoke about the role earlier this year. "I admire Hillary Clinton so deeply and I wanted to at least if I was going to be doing a movie in which the implication is that we’re portraying her as a young woman, that I was playing a young woman that was incredibly poised and had a lot of potential of being the leader of the free world."

The couple may have started seeing each other before 2016.

In a 2013 interview, when asked about a "boy" that she mentioned on Twitter, Timlin explained, "I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he'd be the guy. We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance."

The description sounded very similar to her relationship with White. However, at the time White was romantically linked to "Shameless" costar Emma Greenwell.

Addison Timlin and Jeremy Allen White married in 2020.

Jeremy and Addison got married in October of 2020 in an intimate ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse. Only close family and friends were invited, which included Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The bride and groom wore matching black denim jackets with the words "Til Death" split between them and "Buddy and Billie" in hearts with arrows running through on the backs of the jackets.

Timlin has two children with White.

Timlin and White announced in June 2018 that they'd be welcoming their first child.

The actress was excited to share the news through her Instagram page with the message, “We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams. Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come.”

Ezer Billie White was born on October 20, 2018. Dakota Johnson is the baby's godmother.

Dolores Wild is their second child, born in December 2020.

Toddler Ezer Billie now has a little sister and White and Timlin have a small growing happy family.

