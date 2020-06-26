What You See First In This Personality Test Reveals Your Secret Weakness In Choosing Who To Love

Who you choose to love makes all the difference in the world.

We don't often think about things like our own personality, personal style, or character strengths and weaknesses when it comes to who we fall in love with and choose as our significant other for life, at least, until we reach a point where we need to make a decision about whether or not your romantic relationship is something you want to continue forever, or if your hearts simply aren't meant to remain entwined.

It isn't always easy, but it is necessary to look closer at these things if you want to find — and maintain — true happiness in your life.

When it comes down to the way we make that choice, we all have strengths and weaknesses we would be remiss to overlook. And one major problem with our weaknesses is that they are often much more difficult for any of us to see. After all, the old saying that "love is blind" didn't come out of nowhere.

Our weaknesses in choosing who we love can lead us into relationships fraught with conflict and unhappiness.

It stands to reason that if we could recognize our blind spots when it comes to selecting our partners in love, we could save ourselves tons of heartache, and this personality test is designed to help you quickly assess what your biggest weakness is when it comes to choosing love so you can do just that.

The way it works is simple.

Take a look at the picture below and make a note of the image that first catches your eye.

Then, scroll down to find out what this personality test reveals about your secret weaknesses when it comes to falling in love and choosing a significant other in relationships.

If you saw ...

1. The man's face

If you saw the man's face first when you looked at this image, your secret weakness when falling in love and choosing a significant other is your emotional baggage.

We all carry baggage with us from previous relationships, and it makes sense that having had your heart badly broken in the past means you aren't exactly in a rush to repeat the experience now.

That said, if you don't risk getting hurt, you'll never have the chance to find a love that heals. You just need to move at a pace that feels safe for you, and a good partner, one worthy of your love, will totally understand that.

2. The bird holding the branch

If you saw the bird holding the branch first when you looked at this image, your secret weakness when falling in love and choosing a significant other is your need for someone you can take care of.

You are a natural born caretaker. Nothing makes you feel better than being able to actively do things that make your partner's life better.

That's awesome! But don't let your passion for caretaking allow you fall for a someone who doesn't have their life together in any way. People with full, happy, adult lives also could benefit from your tender love and care, so don't sell yourself short.

3. The mermaid on the rock

If you saw the mermaid on the rock first when you looked at this image, your secret weakness when falling in love and choosing a significant other is your belief that something (read: someONE) better is always just around the corner.

You can't help yourself. You're an idealist in every single aspect of your life, and particularly when it comes to your life love. Sure, this person is great, but are they the one you're REALLY supposed to be with?

Don't lose that signature swagger that lets the world at-large know you are special, awesome, and powerful and that you deserve someone who is truly worthy of you, but don't let doubt get in your way or scare you away from someone who is just that special as well!

4. The shell holding the pearl

If you saw the shell holding the pearl first when you looked at this image, your secret weakness when falling in love and choosing a significant other is your fixation on the material world.

While you're not completely superficial, you do like the finer things. You might have a fling with a hot, poverty-stricken artist, but you would never make it Facebook official.

It's fine to have standards, but don't let your penchant for all things shiny get in the way of making a meaningful connection with someone you might just be meant to be with in spite of the low balance in their bank account.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cat, Batman.