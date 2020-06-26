What You See First In This Personality Test Reveals Your Most Narcissistic Personality Traits

You don't have to be a narcissist to act like one sometimes.

In today's climate, it seems as though everyone is busy trying to figure out who around them is truly a narcissist as opposed to just being someone who possesses some narcissistic personality traits. If only there were a simple personality test we could give everyone we meet before we get too close them, the world would feel like a safer place, right?

There are many personality traits that make up the qualities of someone who can be diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), and assigning a clinical diagnosis isn't something that any one of us should take too lightly.

In general, narcissists have a distorted sense of self-image, with behaviors that fall into a pervasive pattern of grandiosity, constant need for admiration, and lack of empathy.

As laid out in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), NPD is indicated by the presence of at least five of these nine criteria:

A grandiose sense of self-importance

A preoccupation with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love

A belief that he or she is special and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people or institutions

A need for excessive admiration

A sense of entitlement

Interpersonally exploitive behavior

A lack of empathy

Envy of others or a belief that others are envious of him or her

A demonstration of arrogant and haughty behaviors or attitudes"

While NPD is a mental health disorder that can only be diagnosed by a licensed and specially trained doctor, we all possess some narcissistic personality traits of our own.

No, this doesn't mean that we all have a disorder or that we're all somehow disordered. It simply means there are ways that each of our personality types tend to focus more on ourselves than on our relationships with others and the outside world.

And one way to identify your own particular set of narcissistic personality traits is, indeed, by taking a quick personality test!

Visual personality test take just seconds to complete while giving you a comprehensive and clear understanding of different characteristics that make you who you are.

To begin this one, make a mental note of the first image you see in the picture below.

Next, scroll down to see what this personality test reveals is the most narcissistic of your personality traits. It's that simple!

If you saw...

1. The woman

If you saw the woman when you first looked at this image, your most narcissistic personality trait is your focus on physical appearances. You aren't completely vain, nor do you always judge others by the way they look, but it is something you do when you feel stressed out, cornered, or out of place.

You have a tendency to build yourself up by comparing your own personal appearance to those of the people around you.

While you know deep down that stuff on the surface doesn't really matter, you can't help but assess it both in yourself and in others when you feel insecure.

2. The river

If you saw the river when you first looked at this image, your most narcissistic personality trait is your focus on social status. While you know that the quality of your relationships with other people matter more than anything, you can have a hard time shifting your focus from your own career pursuits to to the people you love.

To you, people's social standing can mean a whole lot more than how they treat you or others.

This is something you want to be mindful of going forward. While there is nothing inherently wrong with admiring those who set goals and achieve them, there's more to life than fancy titles and nice paychecks.

3. The bridge

If you saw the bridge when you first looked at this image, your most narcissistic personality trait is your lack of empathy. You are not a cold person, nor does this lack of empathy mean that you are some sort of villain who is incapable of feeling anything. You're capable of great depth of feeling, but being aware of someone else's feelings isn't always where you go first.

It's not your first (or second or probably third) instinct to check in with others about how they are feeling.

You have a tendency to believe people when they tell you that they're okay, rather than to delve beneath the service to see what's really going on with them. Try to be more aware of how the people around you are feeling. It will only serve to improve your interpersonal relationships.

4. The boat

If you saw the boat when you first looked at this image, your most narcissistic personality trait is your inflated sense of self-importance. In order to achieve success and happiness in life, you need to be willing to let your ego go by the wayside and depend on the skills of others at times. That's why it's important to have a social network of peers to turn to in times of need.

You don't need to make life (which is already pretty tough) even more difficult by assuming that you alone have the skills to get any job on planet Earth accomplished.

You may be an awesome person, no one doubts this, but you aren't a superhero. Remember to turn to your friends when you need them. No one will ever think less of you for doing so.

