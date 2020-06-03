17 Crazy Hacks That Make You More Likeable (And Attract Friends And Guys)

Yes, you can be more likeable with certain psych hacks.

Have you ever met someone that has a magnetic personality and always seems to have super-loyal friends? We all have, and to a point, we all tend to envy them for it. The truth is that the number of people who are naturally that popular are really few and far between.

That doesn’t mean, though, that you can’t learn how to make people like you. Believe it or not, you don’t have to be good looking to be popular. You also don’t need to be super-rich (though it can help) or even have the right hair color to get people to like you.

If you want to get better relations with others around you, it often means that you may need a little tact to do so. Want to learn how to be likeable? The following psychological tricks can help you get more friends and boost your popularity.

1. Do not chase people around.

The worst thing that you can do is to try to chase after people who have already shown that they are disinterested in you. It makes you look (and feel) desperate, and that freaks people out.

At best, being desperate will make people think you’re not respectable. At worst, it’ll make people use you as a punching bag or as a wallet. While you may want to befriend them, the best way to go about it is to let them find interest in you.

2. Stand up for yourself, even if you feel it’s not going to get you friends.

A lot of people think that if they play nice, even when people are rude to them, that eventually, they will realize you’re cool. In reality, being a doormat or even not speaking up when someone does something you don’t agree with makes people lose respect for you.

Moreover, standing up for yourself prunes away potentially toxic friends and makes you more open to better friendships.

3. Give people a “one and done” rule — just don’t tell them that.

A “one and done” rule says that you only give people one chance to show they are decent people or that they are worth hanging out with. If they insult you, reject you, regularly try to push boundaries, or otherwise make you uncomfortable, cut them out.

As strange as this may sound, being choosy with them will make others respect and like you more. Why? Because it shows your time is precious.

4. Understand that the “like attracts like” rule will typically be true, at least on a superficial level.

There’s a reason why people tend to look the same when they’re in the same social group. People tend to feel comfortable with others who look similar to them, and oftentimes, the differences can be very subtle.

Take that into consideration when you’re trying to blend in with a group, or when you can’t figure out what you’re doing wrong. Ergo, dress for the crowd you’d want to chill with.

5. If you want to get someone on your side, mirror their gestures.

This is one of the easiest ways for how to make people like you. Mirroring them subtly tends to give a subliminal message that says, “I understand you. I’m just like you. Look at how in sync we are!”

6. Ask people for things.

People like to give, even if they say otherwise. Asking them for favors, even small ones, tends to make them like you just a little bit more.

Things like, “Can I borrow your pen?” or even, “Hey, could you pick me up?” tend to make people feel more positively about you. This is because our brains are wired to start start thinking that the recipient would return the favors you give them.

7. Hang out with people when during more happy events than sad ones.

If people keep seeing you when they’re dealing with stuff or when they are at their lowest, it tends to make them correlate bad times with you. Or, worse, you could end up being the “sh*t hits the fan” friend who only gets called when bad things happen.

As such, you need to balance things out with some positive moments, too.

8. The best thing you can do if you’re totally alone is go online to meet new people.

You are human, and therefore, you need a support net. Even if you don’t ever see them face-to-face, being able to talk to anyone who’s friendly will help you hone your social skills and also keep your sanity.

9. The easiest way to be one of the most attractive person at a party is to be the one having the most fun.

Seriously, it’s legit that easy. People gravitate towards the person who seems to be having a good time. If you’re the one karaoke-ing it up with a bunch of bar friends while dancing giddy, people will want to join you with that.

Genuinely do stuff that entertains you and makes you happy, and people will start to follow you for that.

10. Manners matter.

Manners don’t cost anything, but signal a lot about you. Being polite tends to be the quickest way to learn how to be likeable and get others to like you. On the flipside, being rude and hyper-aggressive tends to show weakness and insecurity, which is precisely what people hate to see in others.

11. Be interested, not interesting.

Interesting people make for great TV shows, but in reality, most people don’t want to have folks who blather on about how great they are as friends. A better option? Let people talk about themselves. Ask them questions, or better still, ask them questions about things you know you have in common.

12. Act like people are already your friend, even if you just met them.

One of the coolest lifehacks you’ll ever know is that people tend to give the same energy they get back. If you act like you’re already besties with them, chances are that they will feel the same way soon enough.

Greet them with excitement, tell them how your day was, ask them about theirs, and joke around with them. More often than not, you’ll find them seeing you as friend material fairly quickly.

13. The fastest way to shut down people who try to hurt you or undermine you is with disdain and direct (but polite) confrontation.

Most people will not try to mess with someone who they know will call them out on their dirt, nor will they try to engage with people who treat them with disdain. The reason why is because it makes most people feel small, which in turn, makes them freak out and look bad.

If you make a habit of calling people out on their crap or using disdain as a way to haters, people end up liking you more because they notice others respect you more.

14. Looks are important.

We live in a shallow society, so looks can and do matter. Being well-groomed and wearing clothes that fit you are the easiest ways to make yourself more likeable.

If you want people to notice you, make a point of wearing a single clothing item that’s flashy enough to grab attention and suits your look. (It’s called peacocking, and it works.) That being said, if you want that admiration to “stick,” you need to make sure you have a good personality, too.

15. Use your eyes to hook people to you.

The eyes really do offer windows into the soul. Did you know that holding eye contact for slightly longer periods of time (like 3 to 5 seconds) has been proven to help couples fall in love and stay in love? It’s true. It’s a very strong connection builder.

On the other hand, brief (like 1 to 2 seconds) direct eye contact with people tends to make others see you as a more trustworthy person. No eye contact at all makes people feel disengaged, or even worse, suspicious of that person.

16. Never underestimate the power of other people.

By nature alone, people want to be around popular individuals. If they overhear you talking about other people’s plans with you, then they will often feel more comfortable around you.

On a similar note, if you mention that other people are coming along with you for an outing, people are more likely to show up.

17. Last but not least, if you really want people to like you, see what they want you to see in them.

This is the easiest way to make sure they’ll want to be around you, because everyone likes someone who “gets” them.

