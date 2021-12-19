Awful Details Revealed About 'House Of Horrors' Kevin Spacey Allegedly Grew Up In With A Sexually Abusive Dad

Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp alleged that when he was 14 years old, Kevin Spacey assaulted him at a party at his apartment in Manhattan. According to Rapp, Spacey came into a bedroom, drunk, where Rapp was watching TV, and proceeded to pick him up, place him on the bed and lay on top of him.

Rapp squirmed away and didn't speak about the incident until much later. Spacey apologized and said he doesn't remember it happening. He also came out in the same statement on Twitter, saying he will now live openly as a gay man.

The former House of Cards actor was also accused of sexually assaulting an unknown relative of former U.S. news anchor Heather Unruh.

In light of these accusations, a 2004 interview with Kevin Spacey's older brother Randall Fowler resurfaced saying that he — along with Spacey and sister Julie — were brought up by a Nazi father who sexually abused and brutalized them for years.

The abuse was so bad, that the children reportedly called their father "The Creature".

According to Randall, who is a Rod Steward impersonator and limo driver in Idaho, he and his siblings grew up in a "house of horrors" and suffered abuse the hands of their dad, Thomas Geoffrey Fowler.

He was so abusive that Randall said he avoided having children of his own because he was afraid they would "inherit the sexual predator gene."

Photo of Kevin Spacey dad, Thomas Fowler

At the time of the interview, which took place shortly after Spacey was arrested in a London park, Randall described his brother as an "empty vessel" who never had a real relationship with anyone except his mother.

"Neither of us had a chance growing up with two such damaged parents," he said. "I went through three marriages and 40 affairs."

Thomas Fowler joined the American Nazi Party when kids were young, and Randall remembers him trimming his mustache to resemble Adolf Hilter.

He also allegedly whipped and raped him regularly.

When Randall was 12, he claims his father brought him to the bedroom for a lesson about the birds and the bees. It was there that he says his dad unbuttoned his pants and started "playing" with him.

Randall says he suffered most of the abuse (which continued for four years), and Julie also endured beatings until she ran away at 18. He said Spacey did his best to avoid it.

"He was so determined to try to avoid the whippings that he just minded his Ps and Qs until there was nothing inside," Randall said. "He had no feelings."

The family moved 10 times and Randall claims they were never allowed to have friends in the house for fear the other children would see Thomas Fowler's office, which was lined with photos of naked men and women.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

In 1963, he claims his mother learned that her husband was abusing a teenage girl (who was also a relative).

Kevin Spacey family

Randall said his mother wrote all three of the children a letter years later justifying their father's behavior and made no attempts apologize or fully acknowledge what had happened. He died in 1990 and she, in 2003.

Spacey has said very little of his father, just that he was a "very normal, middle-class man" born in Caspar Wyoming.

Emily Blackwood is an editor who covers pop culture, true crime, dating, relationships and everything in between.