South Carolina Man Hires A Prostitute Online — And His Own Wife Shows Up

He had no idea she was a prostitute.

Cheating is bad. Cheating on your wife with a prostitute is really bad. But attempting to cheat on your wife with a prostitute and accidentally hiring your wife as that prostitute is really, really bad.

Like change-your-name-and-flee-the-country bad.

That's what apparently happened to a Lexington, South Carolina man.

The 54-year-old man who is not being named for privacy reasons, had been using the same website for booking prostitutes for several months. You could argue, he's kind of a pro.

He would hire them and meet them at neighboring motels.

One night, he attempted to do the same. He told his wife he was going out drinking with work friends.

After he checked into the motel, he got onto his computer and went to his favorite site. That's when he saw a photo of a hot 26-year-old woman he very much would like to meet.

But he wasn't too sure about what she actually looked like. The photo only showed the mystery woman from the neck down. So, no surprise, he liked her chest-region.

Of course, for a man hiring a prostitute, that was all the info he needed. He asked her if she was free that evening, and they agreed to meet up.

Not long after that, guests staying in the neighboring rooms called to report a disturbance.

Apparently, the man didn't realize the chest he saw belonged to the woman he had been married to for 17 years.

Though she advertised herself as a 26-year-old prostitute, the woman who showed up at the motel that night was actually his 48-year-old wife. And she was not happy.

Both were actually equally — and understandably — angry at each other.

She for learning her husband was cheating on her. He for learning his wife was moonlighting as a prostitute.

Both, obviously, very bad.

While the husband and the wife need to do some serious self-reflection (and couples' therapy, I'm guessing?), more serious consequences faced the two.

The man may face actual criminal charges, seeing as South Carolina has some serious prostitution laws.

So even though the man and the woman are technically married and legally allowed to have all the sex they could possibly want, because he hired her from a prostitution website, it could be deemed as illegal.

Will the husband go to jail? Will the wife also be held accountable for prostitution? Will they by some miracle work it out?

Probably not.

But, hopefully, the irony of the situation will motivate the Lexington Police Department to cut the couple some slack.

Since the couple is not named and urban legends like these are often rampant, we are hoping for this couple's sake that this is juat a hoax.

