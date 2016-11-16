50 Powerful Quotes From Women That Prove You Don't Need A Man

For all the strong ladies out there.

If I'm being completely candid, many of the strong women quotes below were spoken by women with husbands, boyfriends, and lovers. However, that doesn't mean they needed a man to thrive in the world.

There's nothing wrong with wanting love and companionship, but far too often there are women who get caught up in the notion that without a partner, they'll fumble. It's more than possible to be an independent, empowered, and successful woman in this world — now more than ever, in fact.

If you're finding it hard to cope with a breakup or you feel like you're being overshadowed by your partner, read these strong women quotes.

They serve as a reminder that no matter what the status of your love life may be, you are always enough. Just you! Nobody else; on your own, being the boss lady that you are.

1. "If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman." —Margaret Thatcher

2. "I'm tough, I'm ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a b****, OK." —Madonna

3. "A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman." —Melinda Gates

4. "Of course I am not worried about intimidating men. The type of man who will be intimidated by me is exactly the type of man I have no interest in." ―Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

5. "Women are the real architects of society." —Harriet Beecher Stowe

6. "We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead." —Beyoncé

7. "Don't compromise yourself. You are all you've got. There is no yesterday, no tomorrow, it's all the same day." —Janis Joplin

8. "I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody's passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn't mind learning." —Amy Poehler

9. "The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." —Coco Chanel

10. "It's not your job to like me, it's mine." —Byron Katie

11. "A woman is the full circle. Within her is the ability to create, nurture, and transform." —Diane Mariechild

12. "The best protection any woman can have is courage." —Elizabeth Cady Stanton

13. "The question isn't who's going to let me, it's who's going to stop me." —Ayn Rand

14. "So here is the quick way of working out if you're a feminist. Put your hand in your pants. A) Do you have a vagina? and B) Do you want to be in charge of it? If you said 'yes' to both, then congratulations! You're a feminist." —Caitlin Moran

15. "For mad I may be, but I will never be convenient." ―Jennifer Donnelly

16. "A strong woman builds her own world. She is one who is wise enough to know that it will attract the man she will gladly share it with." ―Ellen J. Barrier

17. "We women talk too much, but even then we don't tell half what we know." ―Nancy Astor

18. "I am a strong woman with or without this other person, with or without this job, and with or without these tight pants." ―Queen Latifah

19. "Do not judge a woman on her knees: you never know how tall she is when she stands." ―Mie Hansson

20. "A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not be done." ―Marge Piercy

21. "Spirit over mind. Mind over matter. It's that simple" ―Sahndra Fon Dufe

22. "I wouldn't say I'm a feminist, but I don't like girls pretending to be stupid because it's easier." ―Amy Winehouse

23. "Confidence is highly erotic." —K.D. Harp

24. "Lock up your libraries if you like; but there is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." —Virginia Woolf

25. "Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim." —Nora Ephron

26. "A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous." —Coco Chanel

27. "How wrong is it for a woman to expect the man to build the world she wants, rather than to create it herself?" —Anaïs Nin

28. "Better to be strong than pretty and useless." —Lilith Saintcrow

29. "As a woman I have no country. As a woman I want no country. As a woman, my country is the whole world." ―Virginia Woolf

30. "The thing women have yet to learn is nobody gives you power. You just take it. " ―Roseanne Barr

31. "No woman gets an orgasm from shining the kitchen floor." —Betty Friedan

32. "Sometimes I wonder if men and women really suit each other. Perhaps they should live next door and just visit now and then." —Katharine Hepburn

33. "When a woman becomes her own best friend, life is easier." —Diane Von Furstenberg

34. "I can't decide whether I'm a good girl wrapped up in a bad girl, or if I'm a bad girl wrapped up in a good girl. And that's how I know I'm a woman!" —C. JoyBell C.

35. "I do not wish them [women] to have power over men, but over themselves." —Mary Wollstonecraft

36. "Failed relationships can be described as so much wasted makeup." —Marian Keyes

37. "Men should think twice before making widowhood women's only path to power." —Gloria Steinem

38. "I'd much rather be a woman than a man. Women can cry, they can wear cute clothes, and they are the first to be rescued off of sinking ships." —Gilda Radner

39. "For women, the best aphrodisiacs are words. The G-spot is in the ears. He who looks for it below there is wasting his time." —Isabel Allende

40. "We still think of a powerful man as a born leader and a powerful woman as an anomaly." —Margaret Atwood

41. "I myself have never been able to find out precisely what feminism is: I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that differentiate me from a doormat, or a prostitute." —Rebecca West

42. "You will manage to keep a woman in love with you, only for as long as you can keep her in love with the person she becomes when she is with you." —C. JoyBell C.

43. "You're only a man! You've not our gifts! I can tell you! Why, a woman can think of a hundred different things at once, all them contradictory!" —Georgette Heyer

44. "Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness." —Oprah Winfrey

45. "Women need not always keep their mouths shut and their wombs open." —Emma Goldman

46. "I guess at the end of the day, all women like to be appreciated and treated with respect and kindness." —Sofía Vergara

47. "Woman is the dominant sex. Men have to do all sorts of stuff to prove that they are worthy of woman's attention." —Camille Paglia

48. "I feel there is something unexplored about woman that only a woman can explore." —Georgia O'Keeffe

49. "Women often postpone their lives, thinking that if they're not with a partner then it doesn't really count. They're still searching for their prince, in a way. And as much as we don't discuss that, because it's too embarrassing and too sad, I think it really does exist." —Jane Campion

50. "Women are always saying, 'We can do anything that men can do.' But men should be saying, 'We can do anything that women can do.'" —Gloria Steinem

Melissa Copelton is the Associate Editor of Life & Style and In Touch Weekly.