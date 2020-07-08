The fly away, then come back around.

About a month ago, I had run into one of my old love interests. We had dated once or twice but he then quickly decided that we weren't compatible.

It was at a club that we ran into one another again and it was clear he liked my weight loss. With a sad smile on his face, he told me I had turned into "a serious MILF," and that he wanted to try things again, citing he "was going through sh*t the first time around."

Against better judgment, I agreed to a one-night stand but nothing ever came of it. He had gotten tired of the chase after a small bout of texting. It was then that I realized this guy was a Boomerang Boy.

What are boomerang boys?

A Boomerang Boy is what I call a man who flies away the first time, then suddenly tries to pop back into your life. Boomerang Boys never really take you seriously as a girlfriend or anything like that, and if they do, they're too chickensh*t to follow through on it.

All they do is appear, and disappear, then come back, only to disappear once more when things get too inconvenient. If you're smart and actually have some dignity, you will not put up with a Boomerang Boy. The fact is that there's nothing to gain from you.

Here are 8 reasons why anyone who actually wants to avoid annoyance, emotional pain, and just plain idiocy will stop Boomerang Boys in their actions.

1. The relationship will never go anywhere.

In fact, half of the time, they just want to know they'll get you into bed, but they won't even bother actually sleeping with you. Boomerang Boys appear and reappear because they want to be validated, not because they're interested in you.

2. They're selfish.

Even if you do sleep with them, a Boomerang Boy will not give two sh*ts about whether or not you orgasm. It's all about them, and that means that it will be a disappointment for you.

3. They're unreliable.

If you want to get stood up, by all means, date a Boomerang Boy. You will get stood up.

4. They're immature.

There's something innately "high school" about a Boomerang Boy's mentality. When you don't grow up, those random "feel good" moments knowing some guy wants to reach out to you will feel good. When you're old enough to realize they're full of sh*t, they just become annoying.

5. They might also be taken by someone else.

Just because he's boomeranging with you doesn't mean he's doing that with someone else. That's why a lot of their behaviors tend to be similar to guys who are cheating on their wives and girlfriends. Unless you want to risk being the side chick, you'll avoid getting yourself into this position.

6. You don't deserve that level of disrespect.

So, are you really going to tolerate a man who thinks it's 100 percent OK to bail on you, only to show up when he feels horny or needs something from you? Hell no. Tell him to kick rocks and play in traffic!

7. Moreover, Boomerang Boys don't deserve a woman.

They really don't, because women aren't just objects they can use to validate their own hotness. Until they learn to treat girls with respect, they shouldn't have a girl near them.

8. They're also users.

Even if you're not the one offering to pay for dates, they're still using you for other things. Whether it's sex, validation or just bragging rights, it doesn't matter. What matters is that they're using you, and that's not cool.

Lastly, you should hate them because they're just a waste of time. Seriously. Nothing good ever happens from dating a Boomerang Boy, so just drop them like the duds they are. You'll thank yourself later.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a renegade writer who focuses on dating, relationships, love, and all sorts of lifestyle stuff. She writes about things she's experienced, things she finds interesting, and things that matter.