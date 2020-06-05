Why Men Are Painting A Single Fingernail (The Reason Is Incredible)

A simple gesture can spark an incredible outpouring of support for a good cause.

Don't freak out if you see your man sporting a bright shade of nail polish on his finger because as it turns out, he's doing it for a good cause.

And yes, I'm sure that shade still looks better on you, but you're going to let him shine this time around, because it's not about the nail; it's about a conversation.

The "Polished Man" is a concept that began when YGAP's CEO, Elliot Costello, met a young 8-year-old girl on a visit to Cambodia. The girl, Thea, had been recently rescued after two years of sexual and physical abuse in an orphanage.

When Costello met Thea, they ended up talking and becoming fast friends. She drew a heart on his palm and painted his nails blue, and the idea stuck with him for a long time. Long enough, it seemed, to inspire him to create a whole design idea to help her and other children just like her, because no child should have to suffer at the hands of abusive adults.

In 2016, Elliot Costello decided to paint one of his nails to remember Thea when he'd left, and now, other men are getting in their man-icures to show their solidarity with Costello in raising awareness for abused children everywhere.

"The power to stop this is on your hands. It starts with painting a fingernail. That nail leads to a conversation. That conversation inspires donation. That donation allows for prevention and protection," said Costello on the Polished Man website.

Because this is such a good cause, Costello doesn't want anyone excluded. He encourages ladies to help their man learn how to paint their nails and to paint their own. He also says to post photos of your man's hands to social media using trending hashtags like, "I prefer a #PolishedMan."

Even celebrities joined in to help raise awareness:

This would be a great way for ladies to help their men help others while pampering them. Really, it's a win-win for everyone, considering how baby-smooth his hands will be when you take him to get those palm calluses taken care of.

Funds from the campaign will be donated to prevention and recovery programs for children who have suffered violence or who are at risk to experience it in their life.

The funds will also be apportioned to groups like Hagar International, The Australian Childhood Foundation, The New York Center for Children, and World Vision Australia to help with future projects for at-risk children.

So go on and paint your one nail, and get your man to paint his, too. Inspire conversation that leads to helping save the lives of children around the globe, so that they don't have to experience the pain of abuse, no matter what their circumstances are.

If you can help a child live a good life just by painting one single nail and getting one single conversation started, then I'd say that's a pretty good start.

Learn more about #PolishedMan here:



