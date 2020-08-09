Couples Living In These 5 States More Likely To Divorce, Says Study

Hopefully, you and your spouse don't live here.

If you knew the reason for your divorce, would you take the necessary measures in order to prevent it from ever happening, including packing up and moving to a new place to call home?

Well, a study found correlation between how long a marriage lasts, and where the couple chose to live. The study examined marriage and divorce rates from a 10-year span of time, from 2009 to 2018.

(Before we go on, please remember that correlation does not equal causation. There are many outside factors involved, and it helps to know the type of environment you choose to make your home in.)

Divorce rates around the country are actually on a decline overall, due to the fact that less people are now choosing to get married. But also, more couples who are married may be sticking it out, since the decline in the divorce rate is outpacing the marriage rate.

In fact, the new data has found that the divorce rates in the U.S. have decreased by 20 percent between the aforementioned years of 2009 to 2018.

But you're probably still wondering what the locations for the highest divorce rates are.

Using data analyzed from the National Centers For Health Statistics, these are the top 5 states where the divorce rate is much higher than the rest of the country:

Nevada Arkansas Wyoming Utah Oklahoma

So, why these states, specifically?

It's not that there is something wrong with the particular state, exactly. As stated before, there are many possible factors that could cause this correlation.

For example, there is wide belief that, these days, since there are more people who hold degrees, one's career goals and desire for financial stability hold precedence over more traditional goals, such as tying the knot. And this is especially true amongst younger generations.

More and more people are seemingly choosing to hold off on the wedding bells until they have their careers, finances, and other responsibilities in order. Also, with age comes maturity and confidence, so all the more reason for many to want to hold off on entering into any serious, life-changing engagements (pun-intended).

Changing gender roles have also been suspected to have played a huge factor here.

A 2013 study discussed how romantic preferences have changed over time, with both genders now placing a greater priority on a possible love interest's financial prospects.

There is also the fact that more women are, of course, in the workforce these days and have their own financial and career ambitions.

So, while some states may be seeing a greater increase in their divorce rates, it's very important to also take into account all of these other significant factors that are contributing to the current marriage and divorce rates around the country.

Caithlin Pena is a writer and editor for YourTango who enjoys books, movies, and music and writes fictional short stories as a hobby.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in September 2016 and was updated with the latest information.