Meet The Blue-Eyed Man Sired 22 Kids (And Counting!) With Donated Sperm

He's also been sued a few times by various biological mothers.

In the 2013 movie Delivery Man, Vince Vaughn plays a man who discovers that he's fathered 533 children through anonymous donations to a fertility clinic. It's a work of fiction.

CUNY Kingsborough math professor Ari Nagel has been the sperm donor for lesbian couples and single women and has sired 22 children over the last 18 years.

The weirdest part? He often uses Target restrooms to procure his product.

The story of Nagel and his power sperm is non-fiction.

Funny how similar non-fiction and fiction can be.

Like Vince Vaughn, Nagel is a tall (6' 2"), attractive man with a friendly personality. But unlike Vaughn, Nagel grew up in an Orthodox Jewish family and isn't just playing the part of a sperm donor.

Nagel explains why he donates his sperm for no cost. "I just love seeing how happy the moms and kids are... That's why I do this," he said. "It's the gift that keeps on giving."

His oldest child, now 12, was conceived with a woman he was in a committed relationship with, but the rest of his children have resulted from his generosity. Nagel doesn't expect financial compensation for his donations.

Sometimes Nagel will use public restrooms, like those at Target and Starbucks, where he'll masturbate while looking at porn on his iPhone. "You can't connect to Target Wi-Fi if you're connecting to a porn site, so I use my cell service," Nagel said. He then ejaculates into a menstrual cup.

For best results, the recipient and Nagel will do a hand off, and the hopeful woman will take the sperm, go into the ladies' room, and immediately insert it in her cervix. About 50 percent of the time, Nagel will provide his baby-making material the old-fashioned way.

Sometimes, with lesbians, both women will be in the bed with Nagel, while he has intercourse with the one wanting to get pregnant.

"She's never slept with a guy before, so the partner's in bed, holding her hand, "Nagel explained.

Besides having obviously good genes, Nagel has been blessed with a very high sperm count: 85 million per milliliter. "It's off the charts," he said. "The clinic said they've never seen anything like it."

Nagel has photos of his kids and not only attends big events like birthday parties and graduations, but he's also been present during some of the deliveries. His name appears on the birth certificates for just under half of his offspring. Some take his surname and there's even an Ari Jr. and two Arias.

Nagel's offspring aren't limited to the tri-state area — he has kids in Florida, Illinois, Virginia, Connecticut and Israel. Some he sees weekly, some yearly, and some he's never met.

Unfortunately, some of Nagel's generosity has come back to bite him in the ass.

The first five women he supplied to sperm to sued him (and won) for child support and nearly half of his teacher's paycheck was garnished.

"I don't know what's more surprising: that five sued or that 17 didn't," Nagel said. "They were all well aware there was no financial obligations on my part. They all promise in advance they won't sue."

As someone who grew up with six siblings, Nagel enjoys the benefits of having a large family without the sleepless nights. "I feel like I'm getting all the joy, but also getting a good night's rest," he says.

