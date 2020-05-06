15 Things You Must Know About People Who Have Concealed Depression

They hide it really well, and that's how you miss it.

Many of you reading this will know how easy it is to feel lost and alone. The truth is, no one has to hide the darkest and most unpleasant parts of themselves. The world we live in encourages this, but it's those darkest parts that also have the most light in them. All that pain produces understandings that create a new level of living.

No matter how complicated someone is, it's important for them to understand that they're searching for love acceptance. We all are. Open your heart to someone, even if it scares you to death. Here's what you need to know about people with concealed depression.

1. Their personalities aren't dreary in the slightest.

Those with concealed depression are some of the most charismatic people you know, and are prone to having a sharp tongue and hyper-creative mind.

2. Their biggest challenge is shutting off their brain.

They're able to process the world around them at rapid-fire speed — the good and the bad. It's like their brain is a sponge soaking in everything, causing them to be hyper-aware and highly intuitive.

3. Subsequently, they're more vulnerable to numbing themselves with alcohol or drugs.

It can provide a temporary off switch for their brain, putting a halt to the never-ending flow of thoughts and ideas.

4. Their hangovers make them extremely emotionally vulnerable.

Their worry often centers on a fear of being judged by others, and the next morning they're left in fear of what they could have said to that one person they'd rather die than act like an idiot in front of.

5. They have the most agony about other people's agony.

Their moments of breathtaking emotional pain is often triggered by seeing other people suffer. They're very in tune with other people's feelings — when a stranger cries, they can't help but feel their pain.

6. If they do something to hurt someone, it's like a stab to the heart.

When they say, "I'm sorry," they're really sorry. But what you will never see is the hours they spend going over every single detail of the fight.

7. Their sadness has a lot to do with the ways they try to conquer their own demons.

For many, it's "self-regulating" their thoughts.

Brain: What meaning does life have?

You: Godd*mnit, this again? Homie, we went over this a million times.

Brain: Yeah, but there's just one more thing I still don't-

You: It's 3 AM.

8. They have many friends or acquaintances, but very few people who they truly share their world with.

They hate meaningless small talk and avoid it like the plague; having unauthentic conversations can feel overwhelming exhausting.

9. They're very difficult to truly get to know.

They come across as being larger than life. Many are easily drawn to them and perceive them as being extroverted, only to be confused later on when they realize that they're also very introspective, with moments of isolating themselves to recharge their social batteries.

10. It's rare to find someone to whom they can relate on an intellectual and emotional plane.

They hang onto the people who are stimulating enough for them to stop over-thinking for dear life.

11. They're wicked smart.

High intelligence is linked to depression. Smarter people can envision all sorts of worst-case scenarios, and while this is stressful, one of the benefits is that it leads them to consider every worst case scenario. Subsequently, they handle or respond to each, making them great problem-solvers.

12. They're very uncomfortable with people seeing them in pain.

And they will do everything in their power to ensure other people don't see them struggle. They don't want to be pitied or to bring anyone down, because making the people around them feel loved and special actually eases their sadness.

13. Their sadness makes them very driven.

Since their sadness is often perpetuated by their constant search for a purpose, they will always attempt to do more to satisfy something inside of them that may be always hungry for more.

14. They often feel like they have no control.

So they compensate for fear of the unknown.

15. They make situations worse for themselves by trying to conceal their sadness.

They're very expressive people, but it's difficult for them to express their anguish; they feel like people won't understand what they're going through and they have to protect themselves — their heart, the people around them, and the success of their dreams.

