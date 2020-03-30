What Lady Gaga Looks Like Right After She's Had Sex

You know, just in case you wanted to know.

We all know someone who shamelessly takes and shares post-sex selfies on social media.

For whatever reason (probably to fuel their narcissism), people have no problem sharing their intimate moments with the world.

But now, a celebrity couple has joined these people in sharing a post-sex selfie.

RELATED: Strike A Pose: In Defense Of Sex Selfies

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney posed for V Magazine by taking a selfie of them covered in paint, post-coitus. The couple literally made love on a canvas.

And what was the inspiration for this?

Gaga commented, "Since we first met, Taylor's been painting and drawing all over me. Years ago, when we were secretly living in San Diego and crashing on the floor of a beach shack, we never wore shoes.

He told me he wanted to make love to me on a canvas.

And though he made many murals on my body in the wee, small hours of our stoked, gypsy mornings with our friends, for whatever reason we never got around to it."



Photo: V Magazine

Along with Kinney wanting to fulfill his goal of having sex with Gaga on a canvas, the singer also posed with others who, according to Gaga, "have kept me and protected me over the years, because they’ve wanted me to survive," for a total of 16 photos.

This refers to Gaga’s song "Til It Happens To You," a song about her experiences with (and to raise awareness of) rape and sexual assault.

RELATED: What Guys REALLY Think Of Your Selfies

And as it turns out, the post-sex selfie is for a good cause. The $50 issue, which hit stands on January 14th, will donate all proceeds from its sale to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, which "supports the wellness of young people."

Samantha Maffucci is a love and entertainment writer.