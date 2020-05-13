My Unborn Child Gave Me The Hottest, Most Erotic Orgasms Ever

Vivid sexual pregnancy dreams are no joke.

I woke up in the middle of the night certain that I just had an orgasm. Not just any orgasm — A big, OMG orgasm.

(And no offense to my ex-husband or any man from my past, but it was hands down one of the best orgasms of my life, perhaps the best orgasm EVER.)

RELATED: Listen Up Ladies! These Sex Positions Will Give You The Big 'O'

But when I turned to look at my husband at the time, he was fast asleep. I knew he hadn't participated in the making of said orgasm, but I was certain I hadn't imagined it.

I didn't want to tell my husband; it felt funny sharing it with him, as if I had cheated on him. What would one call it? Dream-cheating?

It was too strange and had never happened to me before. But on the following night when I had another particularly lustful dream — the contents of which I blush to remember, which ended with yet another delicious, "Oh my god, Oh my god, Oh my god" moment — I knew I had to investigate.

It turns out, it wasn't my ex-husband who was giving me these orgasms; it was my unborn child! Or more accurately, the hormones produced by my unborn child.

I was in my second trimester, and women in their second trimester have sexual dreams.

RELATED: Awkward! 5 People Dish On Faking The Big 'O'

According to Rose Hartzell, a certified sex therapist with San Diego Sexual Medicine, during the second trimester many women experience a surge of hormones (including testosterone), which can significantly boost their sex drive.

Thanks to that extra surge of hormones and increased blood flow to the genitals, a woman's dreams can become extra erotic and even orgasmic. Not a coincidence but biology! Who knew? Not me.

Traditional medical websites are mum on pregnancy's secret little gift. If you Google "second trimester dreams," you won't find what I'm talking about on any of the internet's numerous pages.

It's common for pregnant women during the second trimester to have dreams about little animals, representatives of babies or anxiety dreams about raising children.

Nobody talks about the the juicy stuff, though.

You have to troll pregnancy boards to find out about the sexual side of pregnancy dreams, like my middle of the night orgasm. (If only I could make my body do that again willingly.)

RELATED: 4 Brave Men Reveal What A Male Orgasm REALLY Feels Like

I finally started confessing to my girlfriends, and to my surprise, many had had similar experiences or incredibly huge sex drives toward the end of pregnancy. From confessions of 3AM orgasms to sex drives that veered on the ludicrous, my female friends slowly but surely emerged from their "pregnancy sex story" closets.

So at 25 weeks, when you have a hot flashback in the middle of the night to that lusty one-night stand you had a few years ago, don't feel guilty — enjoy it! And tell your girlfriends the juicy details later. Wink.

Laura Lifschitv is a mother and a writer.