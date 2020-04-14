This Is What Britain's Cutest Baby Looks Like

Photo: Getty Images
April 14, 2020

Does your baby have what it takes?

Out of 400 entrants, 10-month-old Nancy McFarlane has won the "Be the Face of Bizzi Growin" competition in 2015. 

She's unofficially known as Britain's Cutest Baby, It was Nancy's chubby cheeks, big eyes, and heart-melting smile that made the judges pick her as the winner.

Nancy's prize package included a two-night stay at a luxury countryside hotel, a professional mother and baby photo shoot, and lots of Bizzi Growin products.

Nancy will also be the new face of the Bizzi Growin brand. 

Bizzi Growin specializes in high-end nursery products like insanely soft blankets, sleep bags and baskets.

This was the first competition, but they now plan to make it an annual event.

Looks like Nancy is already modeling like a pro:

​Here she is having a lovely tea time out on the lawn.

Here's hoping this is just the first of many wins for Nancy McFarlane, Britain's Cutest Baby.

Christine Schoenwald is a love and entertainment writer. 

