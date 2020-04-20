This One GIF Will Tell You Whether You Need Glasses Or Not

Take a look at this.

Do you see Marilyn Monroe or Albert Einstein?

People are eyeing this image to discern which iconic figure is in this GIF, designed by neuroscientist Dr. Aude Oliva and a team of neuroscience students in 2007.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) neuroscience team created the GIF along with a few other hybrid images that are used as vision and brain processes tests.

Here's how it works:

A blurry image of Marilyn Monroe is superimposed on a lightly drawn image of Albert Einstein.

First, sit a normal distance away from your computer screen. If you're as nearsighted as I am, you're going to need to take off your glasses or contact lenses.